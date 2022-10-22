ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Centre Daily

Reality TV Star Chase Chrisley Has a Higher Net Worth Than You’d Think

Bringing in the big bucks! Turns out, being on a reality TV series pays pretty darn well — andChrisley Knows Best star Chase Chrisley‘s net worth is definitely proof. To learn more about how Chase makes his money, keep reading!. What Is Chase Chrisley’s Net Worth?. The...
People

Chase Chrisley Is Engaged to Emmy Medders: Inside His Baseball Stadium Proposal with 175K Rose Petals!

The Chrisley Knows Best star proposed to his girlfriend of two years on Oct. 5 at First Horizon Baseball Stadium in Tennessee Chase Chrisley is engaged! The Chrisley Knows Best star, 26, proposed to Emmy Medders, his girlfriend of nearly three years, on Oct. 5 at First Horizon Baseball Stadium in Tennessee. "It was the perfect night," Chrisley tells PEOPLE. "There's no doubt I want to spend the rest of my life with Emmy. We can't wait to build a family together." RELATED: Growing Up Chrisley: Chase Contemplates Proposing to...
NASHVILLE, TN
realitytitbit.com

What is Chase Chrisley's net worth as he proposes to Emmy with 3.5-carat ring?

Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders are finally engaged! The reality star proposed with a 3.5-carat ring, but what’s his net worth?. On October 21 the pair announced that they are engaged. Emmy also showed off the incredible diamond that Chase gave her. The two have been in a relationship...
bravotv.com

Now We Know Why Teresa Giudice Didn’t Get a Prenup

The RHONJ cast member addressed her marriage to Luis “Louie” Ruelas for a fan on WWHL during BravoCon 2022. As you might recall, before she wed Luis “Louie” Ruelas, Andy Cohen shared with Teresa Giudice that he “wanted” her to sign a prenup before the wedding. And when she appeared on the October 18 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she confirmed that she did not, in fact, end up signing one.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Anna Duggar: Josh is (Basically) Dead to Me!

At long last, the day may have finally come for Anna Duggar. According to a close friend, the mother of seven will never actually file for divorce from her unethical husband — despite the fact that he cheated on her AND has been convicted of downloading explicit material of underage children.
bravotv.com

Kyle Richards Reveals Exactly Who Pays for Private Jets and Parties on RHOBH

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG shared who picks up the bill for some of the priciest moments on the show. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is definitely known for being over-the-top. In addition to throwing lavish parties, going on luxury vacations, and indulging in expensive shopping excursions, the ladies are no strangers to traveling in style, often taking private jets to their desired destinations.
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Mason Cibrian, 19, Signs Exclusive Modeling Deal, Following in the Footsteps of Mom Brandi Glanville

The teen, whom Glanville shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, is signed with the same agency that's worked with Paris Hilton and Dylan Penn Brandi Glanville's son Mason Cibrian has a new gig. The 19-year-old, whom Glanville shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, just signed an exclusive deal with DT Model Management. Mason, who is also currently in his second year of college, was inspired by his mom's modeling career and thought that it might be something he'd be good at too. "I've heard many stories from my mom about her...
People

RHOBH Reunion: 1 Woman Files a Lawsuit as Another Says She'll 'Regret' Her Actions 'Until the Day I Die'

Diana Jenkins filed a lawsuit to unmask "bots" targeting Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son with racist messages, while Sutton Stracke showed remorse for her reaction to Dorit Kemsley’s home invasion The second part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 12 reunion is here — and it's clear that there are many hard feelings and fractured relationships between the women. Wednesday's episode picked up with Garcelle Beauvais telling Diana Jenkins that she doesn't like how she treats her, especially after the drama with Garcelle's 14-year-old son Jax,...
Popculture

'The Bachelor' Winner Welcomes Baby With Her New Man

Vanessa Grimaldi, who found love long after she starred on The Bachelor, has welcomed a baby boy with her husband Josh Wolfe. Their baby boy was born the day before Grimaldi celebrated her 35th birthday. Grimaldi and Wolfe married in August 2021. "Nothing will beat my 35th birthday," Grimaldi wrote...
In Touch Weekly

What Is ‘OutDaughtered’ Stars Adam and Danielle Busby’s Net Worth? Jobs, Details, More

Raising six little girls is an expensive task — just ask OutDaughtered stars Adam and Danielle Busby! The husband-and-wife duo live in a gorgeous house and always have their six cuties — big sister Blayke and quintuplets Ava, Riley, Olivia, Parker and Hazel — in precious matching outfits, which has many questioning just how much the pair are worth. Keep scrolling to find out how Adam and Danielle Busby make their money.
TEXAS STATE

