HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of K-9 Snoop, who died Tuesday evening at 2 years old. "Snoop had been courageously facing medical issues for the last several months, which unfortunately resulted in him succumbing to those issues last evening," the sheriff's office said in a statement posted on social media. "Please keep Deputy Patrick Traphagan and our agency in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

HAMILTON COUNTY, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO