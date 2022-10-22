ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington County, IN

WTHR

Snoop, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office K-9, passes away

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of K-9 Snoop, who died Tuesday evening at 2 years old. "Snoop had been courageously facing medical issues for the last several months, which unfortunately resulted in him succumbing to those issues last evening," the sheriff's office said in a statement posted on social media. "Please keep Deputy Patrick Traphagan and our agency in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Woman, 56, found dead in north Fort Wayne home was shot: coroner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who was found dead in a home in north Fort Wayne this weekend had been shot, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday. Fort Wayne Police responded around 4 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 11000 block of Millstone Drive, within the Seven Oaks subdivision off Dupont Road, on a death investigation. At the time, police said they found a female in the home unconscious and unresponsive.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Jury seated in grisly homicide, dismemberment trial

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Prior to jury selection Monday for an April 2021 homicide that shocked and confused the county, defense attorney Robert Scremin said he wouldn’t be able to comment much on the evidence. “The statement I’m willing to make is that the prosecution is going...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Allen County down to 4 possible jail locations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County commissioners said Tuesday they have whittled the 8 potential properties as possible locations to house a new county jail down to four. In a news release, the commissioners said they’ve researched and vetted eight properties in the county, and four have...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WTHR

US Marshals arrest man accused of stealing 2 Dodge Chargers in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — An arrest was made Tuesday after an investigation into two stolen Dodge Chargers in Kokomo uncovered a larger car theft ring spanning at least three states. When two Chargers were stolen from Kokomo in March of 2022, Kokomo police began working with several other agencies to investigate.
KOKOMO, IN
indianapublicradio.org

Delaware County sheriff’s department warns of convincing scam calls

Delaware County officials are warning the public that convincing scam calls are coming into local numbers, asking for money in exchange for not being arrested on a local warrant. IPR’s Stephanie Wiechmann reports. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department, the scam caller will say there’s been a warrant...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

3 children injured in Miami County crash

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — Three children are in the hospital after a two-car crash in Miami County Tuesday morning. The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 850 South and County Road 300 East. Indiana State Police said 18-year-old David Gabrys was driving a...
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Feds: Woman accused of dealing fentanyl plans to plead guilty

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman accused of dealing nearly a half-pound of fentanyl over the course of several transactions with a criminal informant last year plans to plead guilty in U.S. District Court in the near future. Lakeshia Dominguez filed a plea agreement in U.S. District Court...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

One inmate dead, and two injured at Huntington Jail

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) – One inmate is dead, and two others are in the hospital after an incident at the Huntington County Jail early Saturday morning. According to our partners in news at ABC 21, an investigation is underway by the Indiana State Police regarding the death of an inmate which occurred around 3:00 AM Saturday.
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — A Kangaroo Is On The Loose In Indiana

A former official at Crane says there were serious safety violations at the facility, but nothing was done to correct them. During his time as Crane’s safety chief, Rick Ward says he observed employees who failed to follow standard operating procedures when they were handling deadly explosives. The Indianapolis...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

New Castle man killed in motorcycle crash

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A New Castle man was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend, the Henry County Sheriff's Office said Sunday night. Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, New Castle EMS drove upon a motorcycle crash that had occurred sometime earlier. Paramedics discovered a motorcycle left the roadway in a curve, crashing and flipping several times.
NEW CASTLE, IN
FOX59

Man critically injured in Anderson hit-and-run

ANDERSON, Ind. — A man was critically injured Sunday in a hit-and-run in Anderson, police said. Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of S. Scatterfield Road after a report of a pedestrian hitting a white or “light-colored” Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck. The pedestrian, a 31-year-old man, was found lying in the roadway. He was […]
ANDERSON, IN
