Clayton County, GA

Mattie’s Call: Clayton County man with schizophrenia reported missing

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — Clayton County police are searching for a missing man who suffers from schizophrenia.

Jonathan Reynolds, 36, was last seen on Saturday in Riverdale wearing a hospital gown. Officials say he may be traveling on foot.

Reynolds is 5 feet 8 inches and 125 pounds and was last seen wearing black pants and one shoe, according to police.

Anyone with information on Reynolds’ location is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3648.

