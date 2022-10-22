Mattie’s Call: Clayton County man with schizophrenia reported missing

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — Clayton County police are searching for a missing man who suffers from schizophrenia.

Jonathan Reynolds, 36, was last seen on Saturday in Riverdale wearing a hospital gown. Officials say he may be traveling on foot.

Reynolds is 5 feet 8 inches and 125 pounds and was last seen wearing black pants and one shoe, according to police.

Anyone with information on Reynolds’ location is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3648.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group