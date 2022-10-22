Read full article on original website
WTAP
Weekend masquerade ball will raise money for SW Resources
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - SW Resources is hosting one of its two big fundraisers of the year this weekend. The masquerade ball will be held this Saturday at the Parkersburg Art Center. Expect live music, food, and drinks. The dress code is semi-formal attire with masquerade masks. You can get...
WTAP
Fairview Memorial Garden Cemetery in Belpre honors veterans
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Fairview Memorial Garden Cemetery on State Route 339 in Washington County now has medallions and American flags on the graves of veterans buried there. The Washington County Veterans Service Office and the Belpre Area Veterans spent Tuesday afternoon placing them there. New management took over...
WTAP
The Station carry-out hosts chili cook-off to benefit Humane Society in Marietta
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the sixth year the Station carry out in Belpre has hosted a chili cook-off that will benefit the Humane Society of Marietta. 100% of the proceeds made today from the cook-off will be donated to the Humane Society in Marietta. 18 different chilis were submitted...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Fire damages 32nd St. home
Parkersburg Firefighter Patrick Smith brings a cat out of a trailer at 601 32nd St. after a fire that started in a garbage can outside the residence Monday afternoon. Fire Chief Jason Matthews said it appeared to be accidental, the result of burned materials reigniting after being placed in the can by a resident who thought they had been fully extinguished. Most of the fire damage was on the exterior, but there was smoke throughout the inside, Matthews said. The resident was not home at the time but returned while the Fire Department was still on the scene. Firefighters got three cats out of the residence and were still looking for a fourth.
WTAP
October Jan Dils Golden Apple Award Winner- Cate Shuman
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Jan Dils Golden Apple Award for the month of October was presented to a teacher from Greenmont Elementary School in Vienna Tuesday morning. The 2022 October winner of the Jan Dils Golden Apple Award is kindergarten teacher, Cate Shuman!. Shuman is very dedicated to her...
WTAP
Marietta will offer after-hours transportation services starting January 1st
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marietta currently has a public transportation line that runs until 3p.m., starting at the beginning of the new year that will change. Marietta will offer a new transportation system that will run 4p.m.- 3a.m. Monday-Saturday and 8-2p.m. on Sundays. This comes after the city saw a...
WTAP
Parkersburg City Council approves $2.5 million more to reconstruct Southwood Park Pool
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Parkersburg City Council voted unanimously to approve additional funds for the construction of a new pool in Southwood Park. The city administration was surprised that bids for the proposed rebuilding of a southside pool came in $2.5-million over the construction estimate. Tuesday evening’s resolution clears the way...
WTAP
Gov. Jim Justice awards funding for Public Resource Officer in Blennerhassett Middle School
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has awarded Jackson Middle School, Williamstown High School, Blennerhassett Middle School and other schools throughout Vienna funding for Public Resource Officers. This will continue to allow officers to act as mentors and educate the youth on topics such as drug and...
WOUB
An auction in rural Morgan County draws Southeast Ohioans with fresh, local produce
CHESTERHILL, Ohio (WOUB/Report for America) — People can get carried away at the Chesterhill Produce Auction. Perhaps a box of purple sweet potatoes draws their attention. The bidding starts low, at $2. Now, it’s up to $7, and still rising. By now, the price doesn’t matter. The competitors want their prize, and they have only seconds to decide whether to call before they risk losing the sweet potatoes forever.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Man charged in parts thefts at Hino facility
PARKERSBURG — A Fairmont man has been arraigned for the alleged theft of a number of parts from trucks at the Hino facility in Parkersburg. Logan Paul Vessecchia, 81 Lambert Ave., Fairmont, was arraigned last week before Wood County Magistrate Robin Waters on charges of illegal entry and 37 counts of grand larceny.
WTAP
Obituary: Brant, Deborah Ann (Deem)
It grieves us to announce that Deborah Ann (Deem) Brant, 68, of Marietta, Ohio passed away in her home on October 17, 2022, due to natural causes. Deborah was born to Richard and Shirley Deem in Uhrichsville, Ohio, on December 22, 1953. She graduated from Fort Frye High School in 1973.
WTAP
Pet of the Week: Bamboo from the Humane Society of Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Bamboo WTAP’s Pet of the Week! She joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!. Bamboo is an eight-year-old Catahoula Leopard dog mix who came to the shelter as a stray back in September. She is already spayed and is up to date on...
Juvenile in custody after Braxton County schools lockdown
Braxton County High School and Middle School were placed on lockdown Tuesday morning, but according to a release from West Virginia State Police Tuesday afternoon, there was no viable threat.
WTAP
Group of cold case investigators looking into Judy Petty case
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A group of cold case investigators is coming to the Wood County area to look into a 14-year old cold case. In February of 2008, Judy Petty died in a structure fire at her family’s farm. Petty’s family and others saying that Judy died before...
Falling tree kills Minerva student after cross-country meet
A Minerva High School junior was hit and killed by a falling tree after a track meet on Saturday.
Fire destroys West Virginia auto repair shop
UPDATE: (2 P.M. Oct. 24, 2022) – Crews say no one was hurt after a fire destroyed an auto repair shop in Ripley, West Virginia. According to crews on scene, employees at R&R Auto Body were working on a vehicle when the vehicle caught fire. Crews say five people were believed to be in the […]
WTAP
Man charged in connection with Easter Sunday murder found guilty
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A jury deliberating the fate of a man on trial in connection with an Easter Sunday murder reached a verdict Tuesday afternoon. The jury found Keontae Nelson, 20, of Charleston, guilty on all 6 charges - murder, complicity to murder, complicity to aggravated murder, conspiracy, burglary, and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Kane Roush.
Metro News
Third man convicted in murder of former football player Kane Roush
POMEROY, Ohio — A Kanawha County man has been convicted of murdering former University of Charleston football player Kane Roush in an Easter 2021 shooting in Pomeroy, Ohio. A Meigs County, Ohio jury on Tuesday found Keontae Nelson, 20, of South Charleston, guilty on six charges including murder, burglary and tampering with evidence.
WSAZ
Firefighters respond to fire in Cross Lanes
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire along Melwood Drive in Cross lanes. Fire crews tell WSAZ.com everyone inside the home managed to get out safely. No injuries have been reported. Fire crews from Tyler Moutain, Institute, West Side and Kanawha County EMS...
WTAP
Five fire departments respond to fire in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews have responded to a fire at a business in Jackson County, West Virginia. Dispatchers say R and R Auto caught fire Monday just before 11:30 a.m. Fire crews from Kenna, Ripley, Cottageville, Silverton and Ravenswood have all responded to the scene. The business...
