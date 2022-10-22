ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

WTAP

Weekend masquerade ball will raise money for SW Resources

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - SW Resources is hosting one of its two big fundraisers of the year this weekend. The masquerade ball will be held this Saturday at the Parkersburg Art Center. Expect live music, food, and drinks. The dress code is semi-formal attire with masquerade masks. You can get...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Fairview Memorial Garden Cemetery in Belpre honors veterans

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Fairview Memorial Garden Cemetery on State Route 339 in Washington County now has medallions and American flags on the graves of veterans buried there. The Washington County Veterans Service Office and the Belpre Area Veterans spent Tuesday afternoon placing them there. New management took over...
BELPRE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Picture This: Fire damages 32nd St. home

Parkersburg Firefighter Patrick Smith brings a cat out of a trailer at 601 32nd St. after a fire that started in a garbage can outside the residence Monday afternoon. Fire Chief Jason Matthews said it appeared to be accidental, the result of burned materials reigniting after being placed in the can by a resident who thought they had been fully extinguished. Most of the fire damage was on the exterior, but there was smoke throughout the inside, Matthews said. The resident was not home at the time but returned while the Fire Department was still on the scene. Firefighters got three cats out of the residence and were still looking for a fourth.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

October Jan Dils Golden Apple Award Winner- Cate Shuman

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Jan Dils Golden Apple Award for the month of October was presented to a teacher from Greenmont Elementary School in Vienna Tuesday morning. The 2022 October winner of the Jan Dils Golden Apple Award is kindergarten teacher, Cate Shuman!. Shuman is very dedicated to her...
VIENNA, WV
WOUB

An auction in rural Morgan County draws Southeast Ohioans with fresh, local produce

CHESTERHILL, Ohio (WOUB/Report for America) — People can get carried away at the Chesterhill Produce Auction. Perhaps a box of purple sweet potatoes draws their attention. The bidding starts low, at $2. Now, it’s up to $7, and still rising. By now, the price doesn’t matter. The competitors want their prize, and they have only seconds to decide whether to call before they risk losing the sweet potatoes forever.
MORGAN COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Man charged in parts thefts at Hino facility

PARKERSBURG — A Fairmont man has been arraigned for the alleged theft of a number of parts from trucks at the Hino facility in Parkersburg. Logan Paul Vessecchia, 81 Lambert Ave., Fairmont, was arraigned last week before Wood County Magistrate Robin Waters on charges of illegal entry and 37 counts of grand larceny.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Brant, Deborah Ann (Deem)

It grieves us to announce that Deborah Ann (Deem) Brant, 68, of Marietta, Ohio passed away in her home on October 17, 2022, due to natural causes. Deborah was born to Richard and Shirley Deem in Uhrichsville, Ohio, on December 22, 1953. She graduated from Fort Frye High School in 1973.
MARIETTA, OH
WOWK 13 News

Fire destroys West Virginia auto repair shop

UPDATE: (2 P.M. Oct. 24, 2022) – Crews say no one was hurt after a fire destroyed an auto repair shop in Ripley, West Virginia. According to crews on scene, employees at R&R Auto Body were working on a vehicle when the vehicle caught fire. Crews say five people were believed to be in the […]
RIPLEY, WV
WTAP

Man charged in connection with Easter Sunday murder found guilty

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A jury deliberating the fate of a man on trial in connection with an Easter Sunday murder reached a verdict Tuesday afternoon. The jury found Keontae Nelson, 20, of Charleston, guilty on all 6 charges - murder, complicity to murder, complicity to aggravated murder, conspiracy, burglary, and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Kane Roush.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Metro News

Third man convicted in murder of former football player Kane Roush

POMEROY, Ohio — A Kanawha County man has been convicted of murdering former University of Charleston football player Kane Roush in an Easter 2021 shooting in Pomeroy, Ohio. A Meigs County, Ohio jury on Tuesday found Keontae Nelson, 20, of South Charleston, guilty on six charges including murder, burglary and tampering with evidence.
POMEROY, OH
WSAZ

Firefighters respond to fire in Cross Lanes

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire along Melwood Drive in Cross lanes. Fire crews tell WSAZ.com everyone inside the home managed to get out safely. No injuries have been reported. Fire crews from Tyler Moutain, Institute, West Side and Kanawha County EMS...
CROSS LANES, WV
WTAP

Five fire departments respond to fire in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews have responded to a fire at a business in Jackson County, West Virginia. Dispatchers say R and R Auto caught fire Monday just before 11:30 a.m. Fire crews from Kenna, Ripley, Cottageville, Silverton and Ravenswood have all responded to the scene. The business...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV

