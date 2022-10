Charlotte Bunnell presented the lesson “Railroads That Carved West Virginia” at the September 15 meeting of the Vandalia CEOS Club. Members learned that a new tourism industry revolving around railroads brings thousands of visitors to the state annually. Railroad tracks once carved more than 4,000 miles through the West Virginia countryside, but now 2,400 miles of track remain in use. The lesson also provided an interesting history of the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad, Chesapeake and Ohio Railroad and others.

VANDALIA, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO