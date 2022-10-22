Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
2 Teens Injured During Hartford Shooting
Two teenagers have injuries after being shot on Enfield Street in Hartford Tuesday evening. Police said the shooting happened in the area of 298 Enfield St. Authorities responded to the area on a ShotSpotter activation. Responding officers found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby...
NBC Connecticut
Ledyard Man Accused of Leaving Wife Without Heat, Food and Money Arrested
A Ledyard man is accused of taking the thermostat and food out of the house, leaving his wife with no heat or food. He is also accused of taking away her ability to obtain money and has been charged with intentional cruelty to persons. Police said the investigation started on...
NBC Connecticut
Brooklyn Man Killed in Crash on I-395 in Killingly
A 28-year-old Brooklyn man was killed in a crash on Interstate 395 in Killingly Tuesday. State police said Dylan Daniel Goulet was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe and on I-395 North just after 4:30 p.m. when his vehicle went off the roadway and into the median, across the lanes, up a dirt embankment and rolled over several times, state police said.
NBC Connecticut
Shots Fired Incident Under Investigation in Enfield
A report of shots fired is under investigation in Enfield on Tuesday. Police said the investigation is in the area of Church Street. At this time, no victims have been found. The investigation is ongoing.
NBC Connecticut
Raising Cane's Is Coming to Connecticut
A popular fast food chain is opening its first location in Connecticut. Raising Cane's, known for their chicken fingers, will be opening its first location in the state in Enfield. Up until now, the closest locations for folks wanting Raising Cane's has been Boston or Pennsylvania. The chain says they...
NBC Connecticut
Septic Truck Rollover Sends 2 People to the Hospital in Waterford
Authorities are investigating after a septic truck rolled over, spilling the contents inside and sending two people to the hospital. The crash happened on Interstate 95 North in Waterford between exits 81 and 82 at approximately 8 a.m. Waterford firefighters said they were called to the crash where they found...
NBC Connecticut
Cleanup Underway After PFAS Seeps Into Rooms at Hartford Hospital
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is investigating after PFAS seeped into multiple hospital rooms due to a system malfunction. DEEP officials said a helipad fire suppression system malfunction that happened on Hartford Hospital's helipad caused the issue. The type of foam used to be allowed in routine firefighting...
NBC Connecticut
I-395 South in Montville Clear After Crash
There were delays on Interstate 395 South in Montville after a crash between exits 9 and 6 Monday morning. No additional information was immediately available.
NBC Connecticut
Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer, Vehicle Closed Lane on I-84 East in East Hartford
A crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle closed a lane on Interstate 84 East in East Hartford on Tuesday morning, but the scene has cleared. The three center lanes were closed between exits 58 and 59, according to CT Travel Smart. It's unclear if anyone is injured in the...
NBC Connecticut
Chevy Chase to Host Screening of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation at Foxwoods
Fans and holiday movie lovers can get into the holiday spirit with Clark Griswold himself at a screening of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation at Foxwoods. Chevy Chase is hosting the screening at the Great Cedar Showroom on Saturday, December 3 at 8 a.m. It is open to fans, guests and holiday movie lovers.
