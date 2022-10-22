ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sutton, MA

NBC Connecticut

2 Teens Injured During Hartford Shooting

Two teenagers have injuries after being shot on Enfield Street in Hartford Tuesday evening. Police said the shooting happened in the area of 298 Enfield St. Authorities responded to the area on a ShotSpotter activation. Responding officers found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Brooklyn Man Killed in Crash on I-395 in Killingly

A 28-year-old Brooklyn man was killed in a crash on Interstate 395 in Killingly Tuesday. State police said Dylan Daniel Goulet was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe and on I-395 North just after 4:30 p.m. when his vehicle went off the roadway and into the median, across the lanes, up a dirt embankment and rolled over several times, state police said.
KILLINGLY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Raising Cane's Is Coming to Connecticut

A popular fast food chain is opening its first location in Connecticut. Raising Cane's, known for their chicken fingers, will be opening its first location in the state in Enfield. Up until now, the closest locations for folks wanting Raising Cane's has been Boston or Pennsylvania. The chain says they...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Septic Truck Rollover Sends 2 People to the Hospital in Waterford

Authorities are investigating after a septic truck rolled over, spilling the contents inside and sending two people to the hospital. The crash happened on Interstate 95 North in Waterford between exits 81 and 82 at approximately 8 a.m. Waterford firefighters said they were called to the crash where they found...
WATERFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Cleanup Underway After PFAS Seeps Into Rooms at Hartford Hospital

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is investigating after PFAS seeped into multiple hospital rooms due to a system malfunction. DEEP officials said a helipad fire suppression system malfunction that happened on Hartford Hospital's helipad caused the issue. The type of foam used to be allowed in routine firefighting...

