ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Why you don’t need to buy the most expensive iPhone, iPad, or Mac

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EbZYk_0ijB1OFH00

I recently told you that I don’t really need the iPhone 14 Pro I got on launch day. The iPhone 14 would have met my mobile needs, and I wouldn’t notice the difference. And I told you that the iPhone 14 and Plus aren’t iPhone “13s” models. They’re Pro models that Apple sells for less.

All of that made me realize that we’ve reached a level of tech sophistication that makes Apple’s entry-level and mid-range devices incredibly useful. And that you don’t have to buy the Pros to get a fantastic experience. Forget the iPhone Pro, iPad Pro, and MacBook Pro if you don’t need any of the Pro features. Instead, you should go for what I’m about to call the “Apple Air” experience and never look back.

What is the Apple Air experience?

There’s no such thing as Apple Air, of course. I’m using that phrase to describe an entry- to mid-range level of Apple devices. And I’m using the word “Air” because some of the products I’ll mention happen to use this word in the product name.

These are the iPad Air and the MacBook Air, although the latter is really the product that made this marketing term so famous. The MacBook Air was once costly, despite not offering Pro features. It was the slim design that people loved, a design that Apple kept in place for years. Fast forward to 2022, and the MacBook Air is as powerful as the MacBook Pro, thanks to Apple’s significant innovations in the silicon department.

The iPad Air isn’t as popular as the MacBook Air. But it still ticks similar boxes. The M1 iPad Air is practically an iPad Pro without a few bells and whistles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B7QaY_0ijB1OFH00
Apple’s iPhone 14 smartphone. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

What are other Air devices?

Buyers looking to get Apple devices on the cheap will love this Apple Air experience. Especially if they do not need the Pro features that come with the more expensive iPhone, iPad, or MacBook.

These Pro features include better screens that support 120Hz refresh rates and more raw power in terms of processor and GPU performance. And more RAM. They also get better cameras, especially the iPhone.

But if you’re looking to save money on brand-new Apple devices, especially in this economy, you can look at Apple’s more affordable devices — what I’m calling the Airs. Note that I did say brand-new gadgets. You can score great deals on used, lie-new Apple products online, including the Pros that we’re about to avoid.

The $799 128GB iPhone 14 is the cheapest iPhone 14 model you can consider. Apple also sells iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models, which are great devices in 2022 if you need to save more money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Nl9m_0ijB1OFH00
Apple’s iPad 10th generation tablet. Image source: Apple Inc.

With the iPad, things are even more straightforward — or complicated. The cheapest iPad is the $329 64GB iPad 9 that Apple launched last year. But here, you might want to spend $449 on the brand-new 64GB iPad 10 because it comes with a USB-C port. The $599 64GB iPad Air gets you the M1 processor upgrade.

When it comes to MacBooks, the $999 M1 MacBook Air that Apple launched in 2020 is an excellent device. If you can splurge $200 extra, you get the brand new MacBook Air design and the brand new M2 chip. But the M1 MacBook Air is a killer laptop that hardly gets any real competition.

We got the iPhone, iPad, and MacBook out of the way, but that still leaves the accessories. The $249 2022 Apple Watch SE will be a fantastic mid-range wearable. It rocks the same dual-core S8 chip as the more expensive Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra. But it features an older design and doesn’t support the latest health tracking features. Still, it’s a great “Air” device to tide you over until you’re ready to purchase something more expensive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jFvAd_0ijB1OFH00
Apple Watch SE smartwatch. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The AirPods (2nd generation) are Apple’s cheapest AirPods. They don’t feature the new design of the 3rd generation and don’t support active noise cancelation like the AirPods Pro. But will they deliver an impressive music experience? Absolutely. Priced at $129, they’re great wireless earphones to purchase. And you’ll often find great deals from other retailers.

How much does the Apple Air experience cost?

Simple math tells us the Apple Air experience above will cost you $2,625. You get the $799 iPhone 14, $449 iPad 10, $999 M1 MacBook Air, $249 Apple Watch SE 2, and $129 AirPods 2. It’s still a lot of money to spend at once on Apple gear. And Apple loves its profit margins, which is why these cheap Apple devices are still expensive for many people.

But you don’t have to purchase everything at once. Also, getting a MacBook and iPad at the same time might be overkill. The iPhone is easily the priority, especially if you’re upgrading.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y1rLA_0ijB1OFH00
Apple AirPods 2 with a wired charging case. Image source: Amazon

That said, your mileage might vary. You might find great deals on these devices to lower the entry price. And you might complete your Apple gear collection over a few years. That’s another great thing about buying Apple. These devices will last for years. But if you’re not looking for the Pro experience, you should aim for great value for your money. Switch to the Apple Air experience and never look back. You won’t be sorry.

More Apple coverage:

best Apple deals online right now

.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

4 exciting new iOS 16.1 features coming to your iPhone today

If you’re not on the iOS 16 beta track, it’s probably been about a month since you updated your iPhone operating system with a major release. Apple released minor iOS 16.0.X updates to fix specific software issues after the iPhone 14 launch, but it didn’t release any new features. iOS 16.1 will change that on Monday, delivering a few exciting functionalities to your iPhone.
The Independent

Apple confirms it is changing the iPhone’s charging plug

Apple will change the plug on the bottom of the iPhone, it has confirmed.The company will comply with a new EU ruling that will force all devices to use the same USB-C standard, a senior executive said. While the rule affects all such devices, Apple remains the only significant phone manufacturer that has not yet switched to the standard.As such, it will be forced to remove the Lightning cable on the bottom of the phone.Apple’s marketing boss, Greg Joswiak, said that “obviously we’ll have to comply, we have no choice”, in response to a question during a live Wall Street...
itechpost.com

Apple Introduces the New iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura

Apple has released an update regarding its operating system and its updates. Apple users can now update iPads to iPadOS16, as well as macOS Ventura. The tech company delayed its launch due to the Stage Manager multitasking feature in need of more polishing. With this, Apple is skipping a public release of the iPadOS16, and will go straight to the 16.1 version.
Science Focus

Black Friday Apple: The best deals on iPads, iPhones and more

Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Apple products rarely see big discounts, but for a saving, Black Friday is the best time to look. Buying a new product from Apple can be an expensive affair. Whether you're after the latest iPhone,...
notebookcheck.net

iPad with a bundled keyboard for under US$500: Apple supposedly canceled a cheap iPad with a plastic back

Apple recently launched the 10th gen iPad at a starting price of US$449 for a Wi-Fi only 64 GB model. Unfortunately, the tablet doesn’t come with the new Magic Keyboard Folio in the box, and you’ll have to shelve another US$249 for the accessory. So, anyone looking for a low-cost alternative to Chromebooks or Microsoft Surface Go 3 from within the Apple ecosystem will likely be disappointed. Apple insider Mark Gurman now alleges that Apple had planned to produce, at least internally, a cheap plastic iPad.
BGR.com

Apple’s Dynamic Island is intrusive and I’m still not a fan

I’m still not sold on the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island. When the feature was introduced during the company’s iPhone event last month, I was excited. It looked incredible. It looked sleek. It appeared, at a glance, to be the quintessential Apple feature. Some even heralded it as a triumph of Apple design, the culmination of Apple’s obsession with controlling both its hardware and software. But as I’ve used the Dynamic Island more and more, I’ve found it to be more useful in theory than in practice.
BGR.com

iOS 16.2 beta 1 now available to developers

A day after releasing iOS 16.1 to its users, Apple is now seeding iOS 16.2 beta 1 to developers. Alongside it, Apple is also making available macOS Ventura 13.1, watchOS 9.2, and iPadOS 16.2 to its users. Here’s what you need to know. Today’s build for iOS 16.2 beta...
TechRadar

You can buy the new iPad and iPad Pro, starting today

The new iPad 10.9 (2022) and the two new iPad Pro models are available in stores starting today. The new tablets are expensive, but our reviews found them to be among the best iPads Apple has ever made. The base model iPad gets a complete redesign, while the iPad Pro 11 (2022) and iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) get the laptop-class Apple M2 chip.
BGR.com

Best Cyber Monday laptop deals 2022: MacBooks, Windows, and more

Laptops are a hot ticket item for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Sure, they don’t get as much attention as things like TVs and Apple products, but if you’re in the market for a laptop, then Black Friday and Cyber Monday are absolutely the time to buy. That’s why we’ve put together this guide on the best Cyber Monday laptop deals for 2022.
ZDNet

Apple iPadOS 16 has arrived for your iPad, here are all the new features

Apple has released iPadOS 16.1 for its tablet devices, with new features including the long-awaited Stage Manager. iPad owners should see the update available as iPadOS 16.1 but Apple rather confusingly has announced it as iOS 16 since this is its first release after Apple delayed the operating system update in order to make improvements to Stage Manager. So, this release is the first official version of iPadOS 16 and comes a week after Apple unveiled new M2 iPad Pros and the 2022 entry-level 10th Gen iPad.
9to5Mac

Deals: Apple Watch Ultra all-time low, iPhone 13 refurb hits $650, M1 MacBook Pro $400 off, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking, with Wednesday delivering quite a few notable price cuts on Apple gear. Leading the way, a Woot refurbished sale is discounting iPhone 13 to new lows of $650, among Apple Watch models and more. Speaking of, today saw Apple Watch Ultra return to an all-time low for only the second time to go alongside another chance to save $400 on M1 Pro MacBook Pros. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
BGR.com

Apple confirms the iPhone will switch from Lightning to USB-C

We’ve been talking about the iPhone moving to USB-C connectivity instead of Lightning for years, and the iPhone 15 might be the first model to get the new charging port. It’s not as much Apple’s desire to leave Lighting behind as is pressure from regulators. The European Union has decided to make USB-C the standard battery charging port for various electronic devices, including smartphones like the iPhone.
BGR.com

How many Live Activities can your iPhone handle at once?

Apple released iOS 16.1 on Monday with so many fixes and stability improvements. We’ve already covered the various exciting iOS 16.1 features your iPhone will get, and Live Activities is easily one of the most intriguing additions. But now that more apps have started supporting Live Activities on iPhone,...
Apple Insider

Apple's M2 MacBook Air drops to $1,049 in early Black Friday price war

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Steeper price drops are in effect on Apple's 2022 MacBook Air with the M2 chip, knocking up to $150 off every single model ahead ofBlack Friday. Apple resellers are embroiled in a price war...
BGR.com

iPadOS 16.1 now available, here’s why you should update

It took Apple four months, but the company is finally releasing the first iteration of iPadOS 16 with iPadOS 16.1 a few days before releasing the new M2 iPad Pro. It may sound a bit weird that the first version of the new software for iPad already has a .1 version, but it was needed to make sure users get the most features available at once. If you’re waiting for this operating system, here’s why you should update it.
BGR.com

BGR.com

345K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy