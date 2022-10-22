ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Gunfight erupts on New York City street

NEW YORK, NY – A gun battle erupted on the streets of the Bronx last Friday as a group of gunmen exchanged fire with a man getting out of his car along Bronx River Avenue. The shootout happened at around 5 pm. A video released today by the New York City Police Department shows two men getting out of a Jeep and bullets striking the vehicle multiple times. The two men retreated back to the car while under fire and started firing back at the unidentified suspect. Police have not identified any suspects or victims, as nearly a dozen shots The post Gunfight erupts on New York City street appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City Limits

Former ‘Worst Landlord’ Forced to Pay $82K in Latest Settlement with NYC Housing Agency

It’s the latest civil penalty leveled against Jason Korn, the former “Worst Landlord” on the Public Advocate’s annual list of terrible property owners. One of New York’s most notorious landlords will pay $82,500 to settle dozens of lead paint violations inside six of his Brooklyn apartment buildings, the city’s housing agency said Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Woman wakes to find intruder inside Upper East Side apartment

NEW YORK -- A woman says a man broke into her Upper East Side apartment while she was sleeping and then pepper sprayed her when she confronted him. On Wednesday, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to the 25-year-old victim, who was shaken up and scared to go back inside. She said the outside door to the building is locked, and so is her apartment door, so she doesn't know how he got in or why he targeted her."I heard a door sound around 3:40, and I realize someone's trying to break in," the woman told Duddridge. CBS2 is not identifying her, because...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Property owner fined $2M for violations at Brooklyn building

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn property owner was fined millions of dollars for not making repairs at an apartment building in Bedford-Stuyvesant.Records show hundreds of violations. CBS2's Alice Gainer spoke with tenants desperate to know when they'll have the basics like hot water, heat and gas."This is the cooker, and you see the rat traps? Mice, crawling all over the place," one tenant said.Residents at 25 MacDonough St. showed CBS2's Alice Gainer the hot plates they have to use to cook."This is about three years since the gas was turned off," one resident said.He says heat comes and goes.Another resident...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed in Manhattan subway station trying to break up fight

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was stabbed while trying to break up a fight between two women at a Lower Manhattan subway station early Wednesday, according to authorities. The women were waiting for the No. 4 train at the Brooklyn Bridge – City Hall station shortly before 6 a.m. when they got into a […]
MANHATTAN, NY
hudsontv.com

Attempted Bank Robbery in Jersey City Unsuccessful

Photo Credit: Google Maps An attempted bank robbery early this afternoon in Jersey City was unsuccessful. According to Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione, at approximately 12:51 pm Jersey City Police responded to the Bank of America, located at 2400 Kennedy Boulevard, on a call of a male who allegedly entered the bank and gave the clerk a note claiming he had a bomb and demanding $10,000.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Students on edge after more weapons found in NYC schools

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The number of weapons found inside New York City public schools has nearly doubled so far this school year compared to the same period the last year, officials said. Just over 1,500 weapons have been found. Most of them are knives. There’s been a drop in the number of guns recovered […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy