Gunfight erupts on New York City street
NEW YORK, NY – A gun battle erupted on the streets of the Bronx last Friday as a group of gunmen exchanged fire with a man getting out of his car along Bronx River Avenue. The shootout happened at around 5 pm. A video released today by the New York City Police Department shows two men getting out of a Jeep and bullets striking the vehicle multiple times. The two men retreated back to the car while under fire and started firing back at the unidentified suspect. Police have not identified any suspects or victims, as nearly a dozen shots The post Gunfight erupts on New York City street appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York City appeals judge's ruling that could reinstate fired unvaccinated employees
The city is appealing the latest ruling by a Staten Island judge finding a segment of the municipal work force should not require vaccination.
Subway Rider Stabbed Twice Trying to Break Up Fight Between Women in Manhattan
New York City is investigating yet another subway attack Wednesday -- one that left a good Samaritan stabbed twice as the morning rush got underway. It comes days after city and state leaders rolled out a new transit safety plan intended to reassure riders amid an escalating series of violent crimes in the system.
Former ‘Worst Landlord’ Forced to Pay $82K in Latest Settlement with NYC Housing Agency
It’s the latest civil penalty leveled against Jason Korn, the former “Worst Landlord” on the Public Advocate’s annual list of terrible property owners. One of New York’s most notorious landlords will pay $82,500 to settle dozens of lead paint violations inside six of his Brooklyn apartment buildings, the city’s housing agency said Wednesday.
Judge orders NYC to reinstate workers fired for not complying with COVID vaccine mandate
The judge ruled the city owes the workers back pay from when they were fired in February for failing to comply with the mandate
Woman wakes to find intruder inside Upper East Side apartment
NEW YORK -- A woman says a man broke into her Upper East Side apartment while she was sleeping and then pepper sprayed her when she confronted him. On Wednesday, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to the 25-year-old victim, who was shaken up and scared to go back inside. She said the outside door to the building is locked, and so is her apartment door, so she doesn't know how he got in or why he targeted her."I heard a door sound around 3:40, and I realize someone's trying to break in," the woman told Duddridge. CBS2 is not identifying her, because...
Open strollers on MTA buses cause point of contention for some New Yorkers
The presence of open baby strollers on MTA buses has caused recent concerns and disagreements amid a fight that broke out due to an open stroller on a Bronx bus.
Last-Ditch Effort to Stop New York City Subway Crime Before Elections
New York Governor Kathy Hochul joined New York City Mayor Eric Adams this weekend in rolling out another plan to fight crime in the city’s subway system. The move comes as Hochul, a Democrat, fights to stay ahead of Republican challenger and US Representative Lee Zeldin as mid-term elections approach.
Facing acute housing shortage, Adams looks to a policy change
The mayor wants to eliminate costly and time-consuming environmental reviews for many rezonings.
More senior citizens and people with disabilities may be eligible for NYC Rent Freeze Program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A new report says more senior citizens and people with disabilities may be eligible for the city’s Rent Freeze Program, which protects eligible tenants living in affordable housing from future rent hikes. The city Department of Finance’s 2022 annual report released Monday details expanded outreach...
[VIDEO] New York City's Strangest Apartment: $1850 to Live Inside a Laundromat
New York City comes in all shapes and sizes. In this new series, I explore interesting spaces and apartments. Today we tour the strangest apartment in New York City a laundromat. via Caleb Simpson. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid...
Residents rally outside proposed facility for critically ill former Rikers inmates
The protesters rallied against a proposed development at 1900 Seminole Ave. that would house former Rikers inmates who need ongoing specialty care.
Black Woman-Owned, Brooklyn Business Makes Inc 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Businesses in the USA
Starting a cleaning service is not an unusual choice for Jamaicans who have migrated to the US, but entrepreneur Ingrid Murray has broken through many glass ceilings and surpassed the scope of possibilities for minorities in the industry. In August, she landed on the coveted Inc 5000 list for her...
Man plunges to death from ritzy Central Park South apartment
A man believed to be in his 50s plunged to his death from a luxury Central Park South apartment building early Tuesday.
Property owner fined $2M for violations at Brooklyn building
NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn property owner was fined millions of dollars for not making repairs at an apartment building in Bedford-Stuyvesant.Records show hundreds of violations. CBS2's Alice Gainer spoke with tenants desperate to know when they'll have the basics like hot water, heat and gas."This is the cooker, and you see the rat traps? Mice, crawling all over the place," one tenant said.Residents at 25 MacDonough St. showed CBS2's Alice Gainer the hot plates they have to use to cook."This is about three years since the gas was turned off," one resident said.He says heat comes and goes.Another resident...
NYC correction board: People are being locked in their cells for longer than allowed
A security fence at Rikers Island in October 2017. Officials said people are being kept from accessing recreational activities and medical services and are even being denied meals. [ more › ]
Man stabbed in Manhattan subway station trying to break up fight
LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was stabbed while trying to break up a fight between two women at a Lower Manhattan subway station early Wednesday, according to authorities. The women were waiting for the No. 4 train at the Brooklyn Bridge – City Hall station shortly before 6 a.m. when they got into a […]
NYC employees fired due to vaccine mandate must be rehired, given back pay, judge says
NEW YORK (TND) — A Monday ruling from the New York State Supreme Court will compel public employers in New York City to both rehire anyone they let go because of the city’s vaccine mandate and provide those terminated workers with back pay for any time they may not have been allowed to work as a result of the mandate.
Attempted Bank Robbery in Jersey City Unsuccessful
Photo Credit: Google Maps An attempted bank robbery early this afternoon in Jersey City was unsuccessful. According to Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione, at approximately 12:51 pm Jersey City Police responded to the Bank of America, located at 2400 Kennedy Boulevard, on a call of a male who allegedly entered the bank and gave the clerk a note claiming he had a bomb and demanding $10,000.
Students on edge after more weapons found in NYC schools
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The number of weapons found inside New York City public schools has nearly doubled so far this school year compared to the same period the last year, officials said. Just over 1,500 weapons have been found. Most of them are knives. There’s been a drop in the number of guns recovered […]
