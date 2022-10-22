Read full article on original website
Small Nebraska towns get spiffed up with federal funding boost
Five Nebraska towns have been awarded a total of about $2 million to develop projects ranging from sprucing up Main Street to building a center for seniors.
Game and Parks to have special hours for deer permit sales
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offices will be open to serve deer hunters seeking permits on two days otherwise closed in November. Offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Norfolk, North Platte, Alliance, Kearney and Bassett will be open for permit sales from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5, the Saturday of the Special Landowner Deer Season.
doniphanherald.com
Public power districts in south-central Nebraska vote to merge
ELWOOD — The boards of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and the Dawson Public Power District voted to consolidate during a joint board meeting Monday in Elwood. Prior to the votes, two separate motions from members of the two boards to delay a decision for 90...
Kearney Hub
Despite objections, leaders approve Central, Dawson power merger
ELWOOD — A merger that had been studied and advanced by leaders of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District was approved today. In front of a large crowd at the Elwood Civic Center, members of the Central and Dawson governing boards voted...
Kearney Hub
UNK announces 8 finalists for 2022 homecoming royalty
KEARNEY — Eight finalists for homecoming royalty were announced Monday during a pep rally on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Queen candidates are Brooke Benck, Emma Benck, Lauren Benck and Aspen Luebbe, all of Columbus. King candidates are Ty Eggen of Waterloo, Joseph Hiatt of Spencer, Colton Roberts of Harvard and Aidan Weidner of Humphrey.
Kearney Hub
Ronnie Hill
HOLDREGE — Ronnie Dean Hill, 52, of Holdrege, died on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the All Saints Catholic Church in Holdrege with Father Jay Buhman as celebrant. Interment will follow at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska Press Women honor Barb Batie
KEARNEY — Lexington journalist Barb Batie has been named the 2022 Communicator of Achievement by Nebraska Press Women. The award, which was presented at the organization’s fall conference in Kearney, is one of the highest honors for NPW members. Selection is based on the nominee’s professional achievements, community service and service to the organization.
KSNB Local4
Adams County Voter’s Guide: Learn about local candidates on the ballot
ADAMS COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 8 and early voting is underway. View the links below to review a sample ballot and your polling location. The Government Affairs Committee of the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce asked all candidates running for a public office...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Public Schools board candidates speak out on issues
EDITOR’S NOTE: The five active candidates on the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education ballot responded to the Kearney’s Hub’s request for background information and for their views on some issues that affect education and KPS. The top three vote-getters will be elected to the KPS Board.
klkntv.com
Fast-moving Nebraska wildfires torch utility poles, but quick crews keep the power on
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — We’re getting a new look at the destruction caused by recent wildfires that torched homes and sent responders to the hospital. The Nebraska Public Power District says there were no outages despite heavy flames and high winds. Its team kept everyone’s lights and air...
foxnebraska.com
Crews battle multiple blazes across Nebraska
NTV News has been monitoring the status of the fires since Sunday afternoon, and reports of new fires started late into the night. Eye witnesses in Franklin County told NTV News that flames were lighting up the night sky and the smell of smoke lasted for miles. As of 9...
Lincoln County Dive Team assists with search and rescue at Elwood Reservoir
ELWOOD, Neb.-Members of the Lincoln County Dive Team have been dispatched to assist with a search and rescue in Central Nebraska. According to the Gosper County Sheriff's Office, at around 1:41 p.m., on Sunday, the sheriff's office received a report of a boat sinking at Elwood Reservoir with a person on board.
Kearney Hub
Kearney barbershop chorus wants a few good voices
KEARNEY — The 1733 Men’s Barbershop Chorus is having a special guest night at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 to recruit more men and boys to sing in the Dec. 18 Christmas show. "This guest night will give you an idea of what the chorus is about and also share the enjoyment that comes from singing in a men’s chorus," said Gary Helms, VP chapter development, Kearney Area Barbershop Chorus.
KSNB Local4
Looking ahead for rain, any rain at all
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As year to day rain deficits in Grand Island exceed 10 inches while Hastings is at 9 inches, and monthly deficits now are a little over an inch and half, the need for rain grows more desperate with each passing day, especially after a day of wildfires and 50 mph winds, which we experienced on Sunday. The prospects aren’t particularly impressive, but we at least have Wednesday and Thursday to hang are hopes on this week. Upper level low pressure will dive southeast through the Rockies into Oklahoma and Texas.
Kearney Hub
Police investigating another Kearney bank ATM burglary
KEARNEY — For the second time in 10 months, a Kearney bank ATM has been broken into and cash stolen. Shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday, Kearney Police Department officers were called to the 200 block of East 48th Street for a report of a vehicle abandoned with the engine running. Officers located a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup in the area of 48th Street and Avenue F.
Kearney Hub
Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Kearney Hub
Two structures lost in fire near Naponee
NAPONEE — About 6,700 acres were burned, and two structures were destroyed, in a fire Sunday north of Naponee. According to a press release, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the National Weather Service at 4:52 p.m. Sunday that reported an indication of a “hot spot” at 22 1/2 Road and G Road, north of Naponee.
iheart.com
Texas teen arrested in NE, accused of murdering mom, released from hospital
(Hall County, NE) -- A Texas teen arrested in Nebraska, accused of murdering his mother, is released from the hospital and will soon be taken back to Texas. Earlier this month, 17 year old Tyler Roenz and his mother 49 year old Michelle Roenz were reported missing from their Harris County, Texas home. Texas law enforcement believed there was foul play in the pair's disappearance and issued a CLEAR Alert, a Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue Alert. Nebraska law enforcement then received word that Tyler may be traveling in the state and shortly after getting that alert, the Roenz's vehicle was spotted near Grand Island.
Kearney Hub
Firefighters battle field fires in northeast Buffalo, Franklin counties Sunday
SHELTON — High winds helped a bean field fire spread over 2 1/2 miles Sunday in northeastern Buffalo County. At 2:45 p.m., the Shelton Volunteer Fire Department was called to a bean field fire at 27760 Sodtown Road. According to Shelton Fire Chief Taryn Hawks, the fire was started by a combine harvesting beans.
Sand Hills Express
Sub District Volleyball Scores 10/24
Broken Bow fell to Kearney Catholic Monday night at the C1-11 sub district volleyball tournament in Gothenburg 3-1. Kearney Catholic won the opening set 25-18 but Broken Bow fought back to tie the match winning set #2 25-16. Kearney Catholic then regained control winning the third set 25-12. After falling behind in set #4, Broken Bow fought back and had the set tied at 23-23 but Kearney Catholic scored the next two points to close out the set and match 25-23 in the fourth. Halle McCaslin had 7 kills to lead the Indians attack while Hannah Barker, Janae Marten, and Addison Ellis all finished with 6 kills. Broken Bow ends the season at 16-16. Kearney Catholic advances to the sub district final Tuesday night where they will face top seed Gothenburg who defeated Holdrege in straight sets 25-13, 25-17, 25-14.
