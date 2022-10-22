ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phelps County, NE

doniphanherald.com

Public power districts in south-central Nebraska vote to merge

ELWOOD — The boards of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and the Dawson Public Power District voted to consolidate during a joint board meeting Monday in Elwood. Prior to the votes, two separate motions from members of the two boards to delay a decision for 90...
ELWOOD, NE
Kearney Hub

Despite objections, leaders approve Central, Dawson power merger

ELWOOD — A merger that had been studied and advanced by leaders of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District was approved today. In front of a large crowd at the Elwood Civic Center, members of the Central and Dawson governing boards voted...
ELWOOD, NE
Kearney Hub

UNK announces 8 finalists for 2022 homecoming royalty

KEARNEY — Eight finalists for homecoming royalty were announced Monday during a pep rally on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Queen candidates are Brooke Benck, Emma Benck, Lauren Benck and Aspen Luebbe, all of Columbus. King candidates are Ty Eggen of Waterloo, Joseph Hiatt of Spencer, Colton Roberts of Harvard and Aidan Weidner of Humphrey.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Ronnie Hill

HOLDREGE — Ronnie Dean Hill, 52, of Holdrege, died on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the All Saints Catholic Church in Holdrege with Father Jay Buhman as celebrant. Interment will follow at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege.
HOLDREGE, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska Press Women honor Barb Batie

KEARNEY — Lexington journalist Barb Batie has been named the 2022 Communicator of Achievement by Nebraska Press Women. The award, which was presented at the organization’s fall conference in Kearney, is one of the highest honors for NPW members. Selection is based on the nominee’s professional achievements, community service and service to the organization.
LEXINGTON, NE
KSNB Local4

Adams County Voter’s Guide: Learn about local candidates on the ballot

ADAMS COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 8 and early voting is underway. View the links below to review a sample ballot and your polling location. The Government Affairs Committee of the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce asked all candidates running for a public office...
Kearney Hub

Kearney Public Schools board candidates speak out on issues

EDITOR’S NOTE: The five active candidates on the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education ballot responded to the Kearney’s Hub’s request for background information and for their views on some issues that affect education and KPS. The top three vote-getters will be elected to the KPS Board.
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Crews battle multiple blazes across Nebraska

NTV News has been monitoring the status of the fires since Sunday afternoon, and reports of new fires started late into the night. Eye witnesses in Franklin County told NTV News that flames were lighting up the night sky and the smell of smoke lasted for miles. As of 9...
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Kearney barbershop chorus wants a few good voices

KEARNEY — The 1733 Men’s Barbershop Chorus is having a special guest night at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 to recruit more men and boys to sing in the Dec. 18 Christmas show. "This guest night will give you an idea of what the chorus is about and also share the enjoyment that comes from singing in a men’s chorus," said Gary Helms, VP chapter development, Kearney Area Barbershop Chorus.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Looking ahead for rain, any rain at all

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As year to day rain deficits in Grand Island exceed 10 inches while Hastings is at 9 inches, and monthly deficits now are a little over an inch and half, the need for rain grows more desperate with each passing day, especially after a day of wildfires and 50 mph winds, which we experienced on Sunday. The prospects aren’t particularly impressive, but we at least have Wednesday and Thursday to hang are hopes on this week. Upper level low pressure will dive southeast through the Rockies into Oklahoma and Texas.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Police investigating another Kearney bank ATM burglary

KEARNEY — For the second time in 10 months, a Kearney bank ATM has been broken into and cash stolen. Shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday, Kearney Police Department officers were called to the 200 block of East 48th Street for a report of a vehicle abandoned with the engine running. Officers located a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup in the area of 48th Street and Avenue F.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Two structures lost in fire near Naponee

NAPONEE — About 6,700 acres were burned, and two structures were destroyed, in a fire Sunday north of Naponee. According to a press release, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the National Weather Service at 4:52 p.m. Sunday that reported an indication of a “hot spot” at 22 1/2 Road and G Road, north of Naponee.
NAPONEE, NE
iheart.com

Texas teen arrested in NE, accused of murdering mom, released from hospital

(Hall County, NE) -- A Texas teen arrested in Nebraska, accused of murdering his mother, is released from the hospital and will soon be taken back to Texas. Earlier this month, 17 year old Tyler Roenz and his mother 49 year old Michelle Roenz were reported missing from their Harris County, Texas home. Texas law enforcement believed there was foul play in the pair's disappearance and issued a CLEAR Alert, a Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue Alert. Nebraska law enforcement then received word that Tyler may be traveling in the state and shortly after getting that alert, the Roenz's vehicle was spotted near Grand Island.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Sand Hills Express

Sub District Volleyball Scores 10/24

Broken Bow fell to Kearney Catholic Monday night at the C1-11 sub district volleyball tournament in Gothenburg 3-1. Kearney Catholic won the opening set 25-18 but Broken Bow fought back to tie the match winning set #2 25-16. Kearney Catholic then regained control winning the third set 25-12. After falling behind in set #4, Broken Bow fought back and had the set tied at 23-23 but Kearney Catholic scored the next two points to close out the set and match 25-23 in the fourth. Halle McCaslin had 7 kills to lead the Indians attack while Hannah Barker, Janae Marten, and Addison Ellis all finished with 6 kills. Broken Bow ends the season at 16-16. Kearney Catholic advances to the sub district final Tuesday night where they will face top seed Gothenburg who defeated Holdrege in straight sets 25-13, 25-17, 25-14.
BROKEN BOW, NE

