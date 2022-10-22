ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Idaho8.com

First on CNN: Breaking down all the changes coming to Obamacare next year

After four straight years of premium declines, Affordable Care Act policies will be more costly in 2023. However, most enrollees won’t feel the increase thanks to enhanced federal subsidies that congressional Democrats were able to extend. The average monthly premium for the benchmark silver plan in 2023 will rise...
ALASKA STATE
Idaho8.com

4 takeaways from the New York governor debate

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul squared off with Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin on Tuesday in their first and only pre-election debate, offering a series of tense and testy exchanges over crime, abortion rights, the 2020 presidential election and campaign finance ethics. Their one-on-one came as recent polls show a tightening...
NEW YORK STATE
Idaho8.com

Arizona GOP Senate hopeful Blake Masters gets a boost from Trump’s super PAC

Arizona Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters is getting a boost from Donald Trump as the former President looks to cement his kingmaker status in a state he lost in 2020. On Wednesday, Trump’s super PAC, MAGA Inc., launched a blistering new ad against Masters’ opponent, incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, accusing him and other Democrats of “lying through their teeth” about current conditions at the US-Mexico border. Shared exclusively with CNN, the ad is part of a new seven-figure ad buy that Trump’s super PAC is running in Arizona over the next week.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

More than half of workers seek more hours to keep up with inflation: poll

More than half of U.S. residents polled in a survey released last week said they are looking to work more hours to help cover rising prices for basic needs. In a survey of 1,000 U.S. adults conducted by Qualtrics, 57 percent said they were seeking overtime or extra shifts, while 38 percent said they were seeking a second job. Respondents with children were far more likely to seek extra hours at their current jobs (64 percent) and look for an additional job (47 percent).
Idaho8.com

‘It was tough’: Fetterman supporters voice concern that debate performance will sway undecided voters

Democrat John Fetterman’s debate performance has intensified the focus on his recovery from a stroke, leading some supporters to worry that his current post-stroke limitations could affect his narrow lead in the critical Pennsylvania Senate race against Republican Mehmet Oz. If Fetterman’s showing changes the trajectory of the race,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Idaho8.com

More than 9.2 million pre-election ballots cast nationally as early and absentee voting continues ahead of the 2022 midterms

More than 9.2 million pre-election ballots have been cast across 40 states, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. Pre-election voting remains on pace with 2018, the highest midterm voter turnout in recent history, across the states where Catalist has data for both cycles. However, it’s still...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Mark Meadows ordered to testify to grand jury in Georgia election meddling probe

Mark Meadows, who served as Donald Trump’s chief of staff at the end of his presidency, has failed in his latest attempt to avoid testifying to Georgia investigators looking into the former president’s efforts to pressure state officials into overturning the 2020 election.The news comes just after Hope Hicks, formerly one of Mr Trump’s closest aides, gave an interview to the January 6 select committee. She had a number of roles in the Trump campaign and White House, leaving the administration a week after the Capitol riot.Mr Trump himself was officially subpoenaed by the January 6 select committee last...
GEORGIA STATE

