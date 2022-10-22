Read full article on original website
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Poll Hints at Large Swing
An expert told Newsweek that a "number of factors" are likely contributing to Dr. Oz gaining ground on his Democrat rival.
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Clarence Thomas Slammed After Freezing Lindsey Graham Testimony: 'Disgrace'
Thomas' Monday decision prompted a new wave of calls for his impeachment from the Supreme Court.
How Much is John Fetterman Worth?
John Fetterman, 53, is an American politician currently serving as the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. He is the Democratic candidate for the upcoming U.S. Senate race in the same state, going up...
Arizona GOP goes to Supreme Court to block Jan. 6 committee subpoena
State chair Kelli Ward is trying to stop the panel from accessing her mobile phone records.
First on CNN: Breaking down all the changes coming to Obamacare next year
After four straight years of premium declines, Affordable Care Act policies will be more costly in 2023. However, most enrollees won’t feel the increase thanks to enhanced federal subsidies that congressional Democrats were able to extend. The average monthly premium for the benchmark silver plan in 2023 will rise...
4 takeaways from the New York governor debate
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul squared off with Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin on Tuesday in their first and only pre-election debate, offering a series of tense and testy exchanges over crime, abortion rights, the 2020 presidential election and campaign finance ethics. Their one-on-one came as recent polls show a tightening...
Arizona GOP Senate hopeful Blake Masters gets a boost from Trump’s super PAC
Arizona Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters is getting a boost from Donald Trump as the former President looks to cement his kingmaker status in a state he lost in 2020. On Wednesday, Trump’s super PAC, MAGA Inc., launched a blistering new ad against Masters’ opponent, incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, accusing him and other Democrats of “lying through their teeth” about current conditions at the US-Mexico border. Shared exclusively with CNN, the ad is part of a new seven-figure ad buy that Trump’s super PAC is running in Arizona over the next week.
Judge rules DeSantis administration must turn over records relating to migrant flights
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration did not comply with state public records laws and must turn over records relating to flights taking migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, a judge ruled Tuesday. On September 14, two planes picked up 48 migrants in San Antonio, Texas, and dropped them...
Six takeaways from the Pennsylvania Senate debate between Fetterman and Oz
The first and only debate between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz quickly devolved into a series of personal and biting attacks in what has become the highest stakes Senate race in the country. Throughout the night, Fetterman’s delivery was at times halting and repetitive, with the Democrat —...
More than half of workers seek more hours to keep up with inflation: poll
More than half of U.S. residents polled in a survey released last week said they are looking to work more hours to help cover rising prices for basic needs. In a survey of 1,000 U.S. adults conducted by Qualtrics, 57 percent said they were seeking overtime or extra shifts, while 38 percent said they were seeking a second job. Respondents with children were far more likely to seek extra hours at their current jobs (64 percent) and look for an additional job (47 percent).
‘It was tough’: Fetterman supporters voice concern that debate performance will sway undecided voters
Democrat John Fetterman’s debate performance has intensified the focus on his recovery from a stroke, leading some supporters to worry that his current post-stroke limitations could affect his narrow lead in the critical Pennsylvania Senate race against Republican Mehmet Oz. If Fetterman’s showing changes the trajectory of the race,...
More than 9.2 million pre-election ballots cast nationally as early and absentee voting continues ahead of the 2022 midterms
More than 9.2 million pre-election ballots have been cast across 40 states, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. Pre-election voting remains on pace with 2018, the highest midterm voter turnout in recent history, across the states where Catalist has data for both cycles. However, it’s still...
US imposes new sanctions on Iranian officials over crackdown on protests
The United States on Wednesday imposed a slew of new sanctions against Iranian officials involved in the ongoing crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran — the latest US response to Tehran’s efforts to quash outrage after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. “It has been 40 days since...
Trump news – live: Mark Meadows ordered to testify to grand jury in Georgia election meddling probe
Mark Meadows, who served as Donald Trump’s chief of staff at the end of his presidency, has failed in his latest attempt to avoid testifying to Georgia investigators looking into the former president’s efforts to pressure state officials into overturning the 2020 election.The news comes just after Hope Hicks, formerly one of Mr Trump’s closest aides, gave an interview to the January 6 select committee. She had a number of roles in the Trump campaign and White House, leaving the administration a week after the Capitol riot.Mr Trump himself was officially subpoenaed by the January 6 select committee last...
