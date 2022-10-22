Auction bids farewell to the Tannersville Inn

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY ( WBRE/WYOU )- An auction held at the legendary Tannersville Inn was the official farewell bid to the business that never reopened after closing in March of 2020.

The Tannersville Inn parking lot was filled for the very last time, as more than 500 pieces from the historic building were up for bid at an auction; anything from glassware to old signs were sold to the highest bidder.

Ashleigh Sama of Pocono Lake joined the community as they parted with the historical building.

“it’s just important and historical. It’s nice it’ll be able to go to a good place and somewhere that it’ll be admired,” said Sama.

Ashleigh Sama was one of the lucky winners, taking home an angel sculpture, a reminder of the Inn’s legacy.

“Just to be able to keep the memory alive for not just us, but also history itself, but also my mom and my grandmother. My grandmother passed away so for a nice little piece of it to look at it and remember we went to lunch that day or we went to dinner that day,” said Sama.

The Tannersville Inn is known for being the township’s oldest building dating back to 1825.

The restaurant inside was a staple in the township until the COVID lockdown back in March 2020 sealed its fate.

Family members of the owners attended the auction Saturday.

“Buying pieces of the inn, I think a lot of them is nostalgia because they’ve been up here for so long and they made so many friends up here,” said Nancy Hodgkiss, a relative of the Tannersville inn owners.

She says her family celebrated every holiday at the Inn and it is a difficult goodbye.

“We’ve all been talk about it and I can absolutely understand why it’s being sold and it’s a shame. Just, life changes.”

The community bids on keepsakes and the final farewell but keeps the Tannersville Inn’s legacy in their hearts forever.

“It has a lot of memories,” says Hodgkiss.

A proposal is being reviewed by Pocono Township that would demolish the Tannersville Inn and build a Wawa store and gas station.

