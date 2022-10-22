Traffic cleared on interstate 67 in Jackson County after grass fire caused delays

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. – A grass fire caused the closure of all lanes of interstate 67 north Saturday.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportations’ iDrive map, the fire happened near exit 87 shortly before 4 p.m.

The cause of the fire has not been identified at this time.

At this time the accident has been cleared and traffic has re-opened.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.