Jackson County, AR

Traffic cleared on interstate 67 in Jackson County after grass fire caused delays

By Brandon Ringo
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. – A grass fire caused the closure of all lanes of interstate 67 north Saturday.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportations’ iDrive map, the fire happened near exit 87 shortly before 4 p.m.

The cause of the fire has not been identified at this time.

At this time the accident has been cleared and traffic has re-opened.

