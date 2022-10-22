The Baltimore Orioles’ decision to trade Trey Mancini did not go over well with the team. At the time, the Orioles were one of the biggest surprises in the game. They were hovering on the edge of the final Wild Card spot in the American League, and seemed as though they could actually bring pieces in. Trading Mancini, an inspirational figure in the clubhouse, seemed to be the equivalent of waving the white flag on the season, prompting general manager Mike Elias to have a meeting with players he considers key pieces of their core.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 8 HOURS AGO