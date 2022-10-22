Read full article on original website
Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
Bill Belichick’s comments add more confusion to QB drama
As if the rumored quarterback controversy in New England couldn’t get more confusing, Bill Belichick’s decision to have Mac Jones start the game only to pull him after three series has spun the whole thing out of control. Leading up to their week seven matchup with the Bears...
Twitter Having a Field Day With Wilson’s Plane Activities
The sports world couldn’t believe the latest story told by the Broncos quarterback about his trip across the Atlantic.
Chiefs reveal secret weapon to team chemistry that Kyler Murray is going to hate
The Kansas City Chiefs have revealed their secret weapon to improving team chemistry, and it’s one that took a jab at Kyler Murray. The Kansas City Chiefs have revealed their secret weapon to improving team chemistry, and it’s one that took a jab at Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
Kevin Stefanski’s stoicism is starting to make people question if he knows what he’s doing
Kevin Stefanski is the head coach of the Cleveland Browns and has a reputation for not saying much. Something I see a lot on Twitter when it comes to Kevin Stefanski is complaints about how little he talks about the actual issues facing the Cleveland Browns on a week-to-week basis. Instead of deep diving into the issues and how they’re going to combat them, Stefanski often gives vaguely generic answers like “We know what’s wrong and what we have to do to fix it.”
Reunion between Trey Mancini and Baltimore Orioles could make sense
The Baltimore Orioles’ decision to trade Trey Mancini did not go over well with the team. At the time, the Orioles were one of the biggest surprises in the game. They were hovering on the edge of the final Wild Card spot in the American League, and seemed as though they could actually bring pieces in. Trading Mancini, an inspirational figure in the clubhouse, seemed to be the equivalent of waving the white flag on the season, prompting general manager Mike Elias to have a meeting with players he considers key pieces of their core.
Bronson Arroyo elected into Reds Hall of Fame
The 2006 All-Star and 2010 Gold Glove Award winner was the top vote-getter among fans, Reds alumni and select media members to join the 2023 Hall of Fame class.
Miami Heat: Biggest question for Max Strus entering 2022-23
The Miami Heat want to pay their homegrown guys and that’s why this season is a big one for Max Strus. Coming up on a contract year, that’s always big for any athlete. Strus is in line to get a nice free-agent deal, whether in Miami or elsewhere. And for that reason, he has a lot of things to prove this season.
