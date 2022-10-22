Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Road work causes major traffic delays in Lone TreeNatasha LovatoLone Tree, CO
Denver’s prairie dogs: Pests or precious pups?David HeitzDenver, CO
10 mistakes tourists make when they come to DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Aurora homeless compromise backfiresDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Denver urged to fund restrooms, showers for homeless, budget less for policeDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
Murder suspects arrested 2 weeks after Jeffco shelter-in-place
Police have arrested two young men who have been wanted for weeks on suspicion of murder.
16-year-old shot, killed in University neighborhood
A 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed overnight Saturday in the University neighborhood has been identified.
Reward increased in shooting and crash that killed 3 people
DENVER — Investigators hope an increased reward will give them the information they need to make arrests in connection with a shooting and crash earlier this year that left three people dead, including two teens. Uriel Reyes-Medina, Adrion Foster, 14, and Jayden Hoyle, 13 were killed around 6 p.m....
2 suspects arrested in fatal Jefferson County shooting
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a homicide that prompted an hourslong shelter-in-place alert for a Jefferson County neighborhood earlier this month. The shooting happened the morning of Oct. 12 on South Depew Street, which is near the intersection of Highway 285 and...
Suspect in 2019 Breckenridge death turns himself in
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — The suspect in a deadly 2019 altercation in Breckenridge turned himself in to authorities, the U.S. Marshals said Tuesday. Miles Fernando Tovar, 38, of Breckenridge was taken into custody Monday on the following charges in the death of Brendan Rye, 29. Manslaughter. First-degree burglary. First-degree criminal...
2 suspects dead after overnight shootout at RTD's Lincoln Station
An overnight shooting with Douglas County Sheriff's deputies left two suspects dead and a deputy injured at RTD's Lincoln Station in Lone Tree Wednesday. The station parking lot re-opened around 12 p.m. after the suspects' car was processed for evidence. The Douglas County Coroner was on scene this morning to identify the suspects. Officials will release their identities when next of kin have been notified. Both suspects had warrants for...
Suspect pleads guilty in connection with death of elderly Lakewood man
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One of three people charged in connection with the death of an elderly Jefferson County man pleaded guilty in the case. Jay Griffith was initially charged with four counts related to the death of 81-year-old Gail Wilson, who was reported missing by family members on Nov. 1.
Jury acquits man on charges related to deadly shooting inside DTC apartment
DENVER — A man who was charged with 25 counts including first-degree murder related to a deadly shooting in February 2020 has been acquitted by a Denver jury. Mark Howard was charged in the death of Marquis Johnson who was killed on February 19, 2020, in Denver’s Tech Center.
Westword
Twenty-Eight Dead in 51 Colorado Officer-Involved Shootings in 2022 So Far
The eight shootings that took place in the Denver-Boulder area this past weekend resulted in five fatalities. Included among them was a domestic-violence suspect killed on October 23 by members of the Louisville Police Department after he allegedly threatened them with a knife. The thus-far-unidentified man was the 28th person...
1310kfka.com
Longmont man killed in Larimer Co. motorcycle crash identified
We now have the name of a Longmont man killed in a motorcycle crash earlier this month. The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports 40-year-old Zachariah Stamey died from blunt force injuries he suffered in the crash on the 15000 block of Larimer County Road 43 near Drake on October 18. Police said Stamey, who was wearing a helmet, drifted while rounding a corner and struck the left side of another vehicle. He died at the scene. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
Woman dies after being shot in Aurora home
Police are investigating a homicide after a woman died from a gunshot on Sunday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said.
Westword
Weekend Violence in Metro Denver: Five Dead in Eight Shootings
At least eight shootings took place over the weekend, resulting in five deaths and numerous injuries. Five of the incidents were within Denver city limits, while others occurred in Aurora, Adams County and Louisville, where an officer-involved shooting ended with a death. The Denver Police Department's Twitter account sent out...
Adams County house where shooting happened was short-term rental, police say
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The short-term rental house where a fatal shooting happened during a party early Sunday morning was also connected to a fatal crash in 2021, according to a lawsuit filed earlier this year. One person was killed and two others were injured in the shooting just...
Homicide suspect found dead after police attempted to serve warrants
A homicide suspect was found dead after police went to serve him with an arrest and search warrants on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Paycheck typo led to fatal shooting in Aurora, affidavit says
AURORA, Colo. — A man accused of fatally shooting his boss over an error on a paycheck has a history of mental health issues and was recently released from custody on a personal recognizance bond, court records show. Lloyd C. Love Jr. was arrested on a first-degree murder charge...
Teens recall deadly shooting at Halloween party in Adams County
Two teens explained how a deadly shooting at a house party in Adams County early Sunday morning unfolded.
Girl dies in Denver shooting, police investigating
A girl was shot on Sunday afternoon in Northeast Park Hill and later died, according to the Denver Police Department.
1 hurt in possible road rage shooting on I-225
An investigation into a shooting led to a shutdown of the southbound lanes of Interstate 225 in Aurora during part of the morning rush hour. It happened near the 6th Avenue exit.At 7:30 a.m. Copter4 video showed police cars blocking all southbound lanes of traffic and officers on foot walking down the highway, apparently looking for evidence. The highway was fully reopened by 8:30 a.m.Police sent out a tweet saying one person was hurt in the shooting and was taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life threatening injuries. They said the victim said the shooting may have been related to road rage.There's no description of a suspect in the case so far.
1310kfka.com
Weld DA considers charges after woman hit by train in police custody
The Weld County District Attorney’s Office is considering charges after a woman in Platteville police custody was struck by a train. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation confirms it has submitted its final investigation into the officers’ actions to the DA for review. Officers could face recklessness charges after they left Yareni Rios-Gonzales in a police car parked on railroad tracks when she was hit by a passing train. Rios-Gonzalez was arrested on September 17 in connection with a road rage incident in Fort Lupton in which she’s accused of pulling a gun on another driver. She could face felony charges in connection with the incident.
Man sentenced for murder of 17-year-old sister
DENVER — A man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to the 2020 murder of his half-sister in Denver. Darsean Kelley, 28, pleaded guilty in August to second-degree murder in connection with the death of 17-year-old Marnee Kelley-Mills. He was sentenced Friday to 27 years in prison.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 3