Unexpected hero emerges in Titans big victory

Tennessee Titans safety Andrew Adams introduced himself to Titans fans in loud fashion. Adams came through on Sunday with an impressive performance in his first home game at Nissan Stadium, and emerged as the unexpected hero the Titans’ defense desperately needed. The Titans signed Adams to their active roster...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News

Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
Mike Vrabel Is Trending On Social Media

The Tennessee Titans have given fans an interesting start to their 2022 season. While things weren’t looking great to start off, head coach Mike Vrabel has made improvements with his team. However, there’s something else with the Titans’ head coach that’s got him trending on social media....
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadium

The Tennessee Titans have reached an agreement with Nashville's Mayor John Cooper to build a new stadium costing more than $2 billion dollars. The new stadium will be approximately 1.7 million square feet and it will be enclosed. The new stadium will be built on the land that is directly east of Nissan Stadium. Because the new stadium will have a dome, that will allow the city to host future Super Bowls, concerts and other events which were not possible in the current stadium.
