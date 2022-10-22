Read full article on original website
Related
The most misspelled word in Alabama
In a word of acronyms – LOL, BRB, ASAP – correct spelling has too often become a thing of the past. And, apparently, there are some words that trip people up more than others and that differs from state to state. Word research site WordTips recently determined the...
Rodney Bivens Jr. Resigns as Central Football Head Coach
Saturday morning, October 22nd, Central High School Football Coach Rodney Bivens announced his resignation as head football coach. “Thank you to the Tuscaloosa City Schools and Central High School for allowing me the opportunity to serve my Alma Mater and community in the capacity of head football coach,” Bivens said in an exclusive statement made to 105.1 The Block.
SOURCE: Bryan Harsin is telling players that want to redshirt that they must enter the transfer portal or quit the team
Coach Harsin is reportedly refusing to allow players to take a redshirt without a medical reason
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide perspective on poll rankings and Playoffs
For Alabama Football, Saturday night was one more step. Going forward, the Homecoming win over Mississippi State was one down and (hopefully) seven more to go. All of the Alabama Crimson Tide’s 2022 goals, going back to a January disappointment, are still in play. Most Alabama football fans believe...
Eater
Why Alabama’s Conecuh Sausage Has a Cult Following
Evergreen, a 20-square-mile South Alabama town with a population of 3,591, according to the 2020 U.S. census, may not have the history of Birmingham and Selma, Huntsville’s U.S. Space & Rocket Center, or the SEC splendor of Tuscaloosa and Auburn, but it does have a statue of a giant pig enthroned on a lawn chair armed with a grilling fork. He sits outside the Conecuh Sausage plant, home to hickory-smoked links that inspire unparalleled devotion.
3 high-profile high school football jobs already open in Alabama
Three high-profile football head coaching jobs are already open before the official finish of the 2022 regular season. Oak Mountain has decided to part ways with coach Tyler Crane, according to a story in the Shelby County Reporter on Tuesday. The news comes just two days after Central-Tuscaloosa coach Rodney Bivens Jr. announced he was stepping down as coach of the Falcons. Also, Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford has announced he is stepping down.
athleticbusiness.com
LSU Fined $250K for Post-Game Celebration
The Southeastern Conference has fined Louisiana State University because fans rushed the field after the Tigers beat Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. Saturday's $250,000 fine marks LSU's third violation of the SEC’s access to competition area rule. LSU was fined $100,000 in 2018 after fans rushed the field when the No. 13 Tigers beat No. 2 Georgia, the Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.
SEC announces kickoff time for Week 10 matchup between Alabama, LSU
The Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers will play each other in primetime in Week 10 after a bye on Saturday. With both teams now in the top 25, the matchup has gained much-deserved hype, which could be why they nabbed the 7 p.m. ET slot on ESPN. The Alabama-LSU...
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Alabama schools aren’t last place in reading, math on new Nation’s Report Card. What changed?
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Alabama’s fourth graders leapfrogged other states up the rankings on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, results released Monday show. The simple reason? Alabama students held scores steady while other states’...
Comments / 0