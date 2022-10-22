Read full article on original website
Related
Origin Forme Giratina Pokémon GO Raid Guide
Guide to completing the Pokemon GO Raid for the Origin Forme Giratina
Zorua Arriving in Pokémon GO
Details about Zorua a Dark-type Pokémon that is expected to debut in Pokémon GO in time for Halloween
Pokémon GO Yamask Timed Research Explained
Pokémon GO's Yamask Timed Research event is for trainers looking to farm candy to evolve Yamask into Cofagrigus or catch the Spirit Pokémon in its shiny form.
Mysterious Masks in Pokémon GO Explained
Earn encounters with Yamask and Galarian Yamask during Pokémon GO's Mysterious Masks Special Research.
Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Launch Maps: Full List
With just days remaining until the full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, it appears the game's full list of multiplayer maps has been leaked. Here's a breakdown of all of the multiplayer maps players can expect to see in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 at launch.
How to Complete Overwatch 2 'Witches Brew' Challenge
Guide to completing the Overwatch 2 Witches Brew challenge in the Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride mode.
Pokémon GO Zorua Bug Disrupts Shuppet Spotlight Hour
Bugged Zorua appeared in surprise encounters tied to Shuppet Spotlight Hour on Tuesday.
Modern Warfare 2 Weapon Mastery Challenges Explained
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about Weapons Mastery Challenges in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
How to Download Resident Evil Village Gold Edition Demo
Players can download Resident Evil Village Gold edition through their consoles store and through Steam on PC.
How do Zip Rails Work in Newest Apex Legends Map
Zip Rails are the newest addition coming to Apex Legends. With the addition of a new map on Nov. 1, players can look forward to new features. Respawn Entertainment is constantly trying to evolve the way teams rotate around Apex Legends. The game already has a fast pace meta, but it can be difficult to balance that movement. Especially when it comes to movement around the map. Respawn has added vehicles or different map features to help with the process and Broken Moon is no different.
New Ghost Dog Pokémon Revealed for Scarlet & Violet
The Pokémon Company has revealed a brand new Pokémon set to debut in the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet & Violet — Greavard.
Apex Legends Mirage Crafting Item Trick
A new trick has been recently discovered for Mirage mains in Apex Legends. A TikTok went viral from the account, mblohr, who showed off the hack to his friend. Though it is fairly easy, it does require some prior knowledge of the mechanics of the character. Players are able to...
Modern Warfare 2 Movement Changes Explained
The team at Infinity Ward has introduced some major changes to the gameplay formula in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Specifically, player movement has been altered and we have the breakdown of what's been introduced and tossed away.
Modern Warfare 2 Pre-Load Availability on Consoles and PC
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players can pre-load multiplayer mode when pre-ordering the game. From pre-loading times to availability on consoles, here's everything you need to know about pre-loading Modern Warfare 2.
CD PROJEKT RED Announce Original Witcher Remake
CD Projekt Red have announced their plans to remake the original Witcher game, stating that they are going to build the game "from the ground up in Unreal Engin
Sony Building Studio to Support Naughty Dog on Unannounced Game
Sony is building a new support studio for Uncharted and Last of Us developer Naughty Dog, per a job listing.
Modern Warfare 2 Orion Camo: How to Get
Here's a breakdown of how to get the Orion Camo in Modern Warfare 2.
When Does Warzone 2 Launch?
Fans playing through Modern Warfare 2's campaign will soon be able to play Warzone 2 on Nov. 16. The campaign for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 released on Oct. 20 and while both old and returning players can experience the campaign, many are wondering when they will be able to access other multiplayer modes and most importantly, Warzone 2, the sequel to the original game that released in 2020.
How to Complete 'Search for Clues in the Vault' in Gotham Knights
How to Complete 'search for clues in the vault' in Gotham Knights
