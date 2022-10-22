ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State hosts huge group of recruits for White Out win: photo gallery

Penn State head coach James Franklin and his staff welcomed well over 100 recruits to Saturday’s annual White Out game in one of the pivotal recruiting weekends of the year. Among those on hand were: Tyseer Denmark, WR, Roman Catholic, Dayshaun Burnett, LB, Imani Christian Academy, Kristopher Jones, LB, Mountain View (Va.), Kaveion Keys, LB, Varina (Va.), Ellis Robinson IV, CB, IMG Academy, Anthony Sacca, LB, St. Joseph’s Prep and Ernest Willor, EDGE, IMG Academy (Fla.)
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Bunk bed manufacturer seeks dismissal of suit over Utah Little Leaguer’s fall

The manufacturer of the bunk bed from which a Utah player fell during the Little League World Series wants the suit against it either dismissed or moved to Lycoming County. John Savoy and Son Inc. of Montoursville, in a document filed Friday in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court, contends the suit brought by Jace and Nancy Oliverson on behalf of their son Easton does not contain factual support for claims of negligence and outrageous, willful and malicious conduct.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Pa. man killed when hit by tractor trailer on I-99: police

An Altoona man was killed after being hit by a tractor trailer on Interstate 99, according to state police. WJAC reports that the accident took place on Tuesday morning on I-99. The Pennsylvania State Police said that the crash happened near mile marker 55.1 in Snyder Township, and the tractor trailer was traveling north when it hit the man, who was in the right lane.
ALTOONA, PA
Body found in abandoned Pa. garage has been identified

A body found in a Johnstown garage has been identified. According to WJAC, Cambria County coroner Jeff Lees has identified the body discovered earlier this week as 28-year-old Lucas Cornelius. Cornelius lived in the neighborhood and had been missing since 2021. The body was discovered by a homeowner in Johnstown,...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

