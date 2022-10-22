Read full article on original website
Penn State’s 4 keys: The Lions’ plan to shock unbeaten Ohio State
Penn State’s last win over Ohio State came in 2016, the Nittany Lions’ Big Ten championship season. The Lions overcame a 21-7 deficit by scoring 17 fourth-quarter points to stun the Buckeyes 24-21 at Beaver Stadium. Ryan Day’s 7-0 Buckeyes are currently 15.5-point favorites against Penn State. Another...
Penn State’s offense finally clicked vs. Minnesota. Now, it has to keep it up against Ohio State
Less than two weeks ago, Penn State’s offense hit its low point. The story of the Michigan defeat was James Franklin’s team getting gashed on the ground. And yet, Penn State managed only one offensive touchdown at The Big House. The last time that happened in conference play was the nine-overtime Illinois debacle.
Penn State’s 2023 schedule announced: Nittany Lions open Big Ten play on the road again
Penn State’s 2023 Big Ten schedule was revealed on Wednesday afternoon, and James Franklin probably won’t be pleased with how it starts. The Nittany Lions open their next conference slate on the road yet again, this time traveling to Illinois for a Week Three matchup on Sept. 16 after hosting West Virginia and Delaware in non-conference play.
Penn State’s James Franklin reflects on ‘great’ versus ‘elite’ comment; an update on Ohio State star Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature James Franklin’s look back at his now-infamous “elite” comment, plus an update on a key Ohio State playmaker in advance of Saturday’s showdown in State College. Franklin was asked this week about the state of his program, framed...
Penn State hosts huge group of recruits for White Out win: photo gallery
Penn State head coach James Franklin and his staff welcomed well over 100 recruits to Saturday’s annual White Out game in one of the pivotal recruiting weekends of the year. Among those on hand were: Tyseer Denmark, WR, Roman Catholic, Dayshaun Burnett, LB, Imani Christian Academy, Kristopher Jones, LB, Mountain View (Va.), Kaveion Keys, LB, Varina (Va.), Ellis Robinson IV, CB, IMG Academy, Anthony Sacca, LB, St. Joseph’s Prep and Ernest Willor, EDGE, IMG Academy (Fla.)
Penn State recruiting mailbag: White Out visitors, Julian Fleming and how Ohio State compares to Michigan
Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about all things Penn State after the White Out win and ahead of Saturday’s game against Ohio State. A reminder that you can have your voice heard in my mailbags moving forward. You...
How big of a favorite is Ohio State against Penn State, and who are the potential X factors on both sides?
It’s officially Ohio State week for the Penn State football program. The No. 13 Nittany Lions are closing out a difficult three-game stretch that began with games against Michigan and Minnesota. Ryan Day’s Buckeyes are currently ranked No. 2 in the country. Kickoff is at noon at Beaver...
Penn State expects to complete sale of 2 prominent hotels as early as December
Penn State University is getting closer to selling two hotels in the State College area. Back In June, the Penn State Board of Trustees gave its approval for the school to enter into a purchasing agreement and ground lease for The Nittany Lion Inn and Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center with the Scholar Hotel Group.
Aubrey Strohecker’s stellar outing powers Mifflin County in 4-0 victory over State College in District 6 Class 4A Semifinal
Aubrey Strohecker’s superb performance provided the catalyst for Mifflin County as the Huskies blanked State College 4-0 in the District 6 Class 4A playoffs Tuesday. The Huskies will face off against Altoona next Wednesday for the District 6 Class 4A title. Strohecker netted all four goals for the Huskies,...
PennLive’s Mid-Penn Dandy Dozen week 9 rankings: Milton Hershey backs in, Cedar Cliff and Susquehanna Township continue to climb
Each week during the regular season, PennLive will unveil our Dandy Dozen football poll, where we rank the top trending Mid-Penn Conference programs regardless of classification. Teams are listed in descending order with record, previous rank and upcoming schedule. Here we go.
Newport running back Dalton Kratzer voted Mid-Penn Conference football player of the week
One glance at Newport’s regular season schedule shows what a difficult campaign it has been for the Buffaloes. Todd Rothermel’s assembly is mostly starting over, filling key positions with plenty of youth and inexperience. That’s a tough recipe for success no matter which Mid-Penn division the program calls...
Top-seeded Central Dauphin blanks Governor Mifflin, advances to District 3 Class 4A Quarterfinals
Central Dauphin (16-3) took care of business in a 4-0- first-round victory over Governor Mifflin (7-8-2) Tuesday in the first round of the District 3 Class 4A playoffs. The Rams punched a ticket to Saturday’s Quarterfinals, where they will play host to Mechanicsburg. The Rams racked up a first-half...
Sam Manns, Ella Wineka lead Cumberland Valley girls to District 3 opener win over Governor Mifflin
Cumberland Valley head coach George Gemberling knew there would be a bit of jitters in the first playoff game of the season. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Little League wants lawsuit over Utah ballplayer’s fall dismissed
WILLIAMSPORT – Little League Baseball has joined the co-defendant in seeking dismissal of the lawsuit arising from a Utah Little Leaguer being critically injured when he fell from the top bunk in one of the world series dorms in August. Like John Savoy and Son Inc. of Montoursville, the...
Greencastle-Antrim sweeps Boiling Springs in first round of District 3, 2A volleyball tourney
Greencastle-Antrim, the top seed in District 3, Class 2A girls volleyball tournament, cruised past 16th seed Boiling Springs in straight sets Tuesday night. The set scores were 25-14, 25-8 and 25-10. Abigail Eagler and Lily Kauffman had 6 kills each. Eagler added 6 assists. Kauffman led the team in block...
Penn State cancels event with Proud Boy founder after ‘threat of violence’
Protests at Penn State’s main campus led to the university canceling a controversial speaking event featuring one of the founders of the Proud Boys after a “threat of escalating violence.”. According to a statement released by the university around 7:15 p.m., Penn State University police decided to cancel...
Bunk bed manufacturer seeks dismissal of suit over Utah Little Leaguer’s fall
The manufacturer of the bunk bed from which a Utah player fell during the Little League World Series wants the suit against it either dismissed or moved to Lycoming County. John Savoy and Son Inc. of Montoursville, in a document filed Friday in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court, contends the suit brought by Jace and Nancy Oliverson on behalf of their son Easton does not contain factual support for claims of negligence and outrageous, willful and malicious conduct.
Hemlocks more than 225 years old are part of latest Pennsylvania old-growth forest
A 120-acre virgin forest in Perry County, home to many hemlock trees that are believed to be more than 225 years old, has become Pennsylvania’s latest addition to the national Old-Growth Forest Network. Hemlocks Natural Area encompasses 120 acres of virgin hemlock forest in a narrow ravine about one-half...
Pa. man killed when hit by tractor trailer on I-99: police
An Altoona man was killed after being hit by a tractor trailer on Interstate 99, according to state police. WJAC reports that the accident took place on Tuesday morning on I-99. The Pennsylvania State Police said that the crash happened near mile marker 55.1 in Snyder Township, and the tractor trailer was traveling north when it hit the man, who was in the right lane.
Body found in abandoned Pa. garage has been identified
A body found in a Johnstown garage has been identified. According to WJAC, Cambria County coroner Jeff Lees has identified the body discovered earlier this week as 28-year-old Lucas Cornelius. Cornelius lived in the neighborhood and had been missing since 2021. The body was discovered by a homeowner in Johnstown,...
