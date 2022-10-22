Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Just Added One of the Best RPGs of All Time
Xbox users who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass (or PC users who have PC Game Pass) may be in for a busy weekend now that one of the best RPGs of all time has come to the subscription's catalog. That game is none other than Persona 5, the beloved Atlus game that's won tons of awards and was confirmed to get several different ports to various platforms. It's only been on the PlayStation systems up until this week, but now, the barrier of entry is lower than ever before thanks to it being on Xbox Game Pass.
Terraria is the first indie game to hit 1 million positive reviews on Steam
11 years after launch, Terraria has reached a new milestone
ComicBook
Hideo Kojima Teases New Game Is "Like a New Medium"
Hideo Kojima is once more talking about a new project he's working on, but as usual, his teases are both cryptic and ambitious. In recent comments shared in an interview with The Guardian, he talked about one of the projects he's working on and said it's "almost like a new medium." The new game he talked about was naturally not named, however, so it's still unclear what, exactly, it is that he's discussing.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Steals New Addition From PlayStation Plus
Xbox Game Pass essentially just stole a new game from Sony's PlayStation Plus service. In a general sense, it's not much of a surprise to ever see many of the same titles come to both PS Plus and Game Pass over time. Popular games like Death Stranding, Hollow Knight, Assassin's Creed Origins, and countless others have appeared simultaneously on both Xbox and PlayStation subscription platforms. For one reason or another, though, Game Pass has now been able to snag a former PS Plus game that only left the service mere days ago.
After 18 years, the precursor to Garry's Mod appears on Steam
The first Source Engine mod ever made has arrived on Steam. Better late than never?
ComicBook
Xbox Series S Developer Claims Requirements are Holding Next-Gen Games Back
The Xbox Series S has been a big success for Microsoft over the last two years, but some developers have apparently been frustrated with its technical limitations. According to reporting from Video Games Chronicle, Bossa Studios VFX artist Ian Maclure has stated on Twitter that development for the technically inferior platform has been "an albatross around the neck of production." Maclure went on to say that Bossa is not the only one being held back, as several other teams have complained about Microsoft's requirement that developers release games on both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.
ComicBook
Popular House of the Dragon Character Finally Returns in Season Finale
WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the House of the Dragon Season 1 finale... House of the Dragon fans haven't seen Corlys Velaryon for a couple of weeks now, and the events of the series had many characters believing he may be dying. After suffering a wound while battling in the Stepstones, Corlys took some time to heal up. Fortunately, he isn't dead, and it doesn't look like he's going to be exiting House of the Dragon's story any time soon.
ComicBook
One Piece Releases Epic Art for Volume 104
One Piece is pushing forward with its manga's final act, and all eyes are on the Straw Hats thanks to their new adventure. After all, the gang reached new heights during the Wano Country saga, and Luffy is taking the lessons he learned on the seas. Now, Shueisha is ready to honor Wano's final moments with a new volume, and the cover art of volume 104 is looking gorgeous.
Bethesda announces surprise next-gen update for Fallout 4
In brief: Bethesda is wrapping up its month-long 25th anniversary celebration of the Fallout series on a high note. On Monday, Bethesda announced a next-gen update for Fallout 4. Set to launch in 2023, the freebie will be available for Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 as well as on the PC. Details are sparse at this hour but we do know it'll support 4K resolution and high frame rates, plus deliver bug fixes and bonus Creation Club content.
Call of Duty's graphics are so realistic its hard to tell what's real and what's not
Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is the latest Call of Duty title from Activision and Infinity Ward and fans of the series can’t believe how “realistic” one of the new levels looks. Warning: Minor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II spoilers aheadTwitter user @juanbis reshared a video taken from a portion of the game’s campaign that’s set in the idyllic city of Amsterdam. “Oh my god Amsterdam looks *incredibly* realistic in the new Call of Duty”, Juan said of the footage that sees the player’s character walking through crowds of tourists as Captain Price speaks to him through an...
You'll soon be able to play 2 Age of Empires games from the comfort of your sofa
The Controller Age is here.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Gets New "My World My Way" Commercial
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is set to release on Nintendo Switch in a few short weeks, and a new commercial has been released to build hype for the game. The "My World My Way" commercial focuses on several highlights players can expect to see in the new Pokemon generation. This includes the new starter trio, the game's open-world environments, and the Terastal phenomenon. Fans that have been devouring every new reveal related to Scarlet and Violet shouldn't expect anything new from the commercial, but it does a very nice job explaining why Pokemon fans should be excited for the upcoming game.
wegotthiscovered.com
The final chapter in a leather-clad saga that long overstayed its welcome squeezes onto the streaming charts
There are perhaps no two franchises that sum up the early 2000s aesthetic better than Resident Evil and Underworld, both of which ran for a combined total of 11 movies, and earned a cumulative total north of $1.7 billion at the box office, despite neither property enjoying reviews that could even justifiably be described as “solid”.
techunwrapped.com
The graphics of the new Call of Duty are so incredible that it seems that you are watching a movie
It is simply amazing. Playing on an Xbox Series X in 4K and HDR, the cutscenes the game is delivering have absolutely blown my mind. If Black Ops 2 drew attention as soon as the campaign started with that scene in the bar with the neon lights, now Modern Warfare 2 rewrites the concept of leaving your mouth open with a mountain gorge that looks like something out of a YouTube video in resolution 8K.
Polygon
Age of Empires is coming for your Xbox
The classic real-time strategy franchise Age of Empires, published by Microsoft since its debut 25 years ago, will come to Xbox for the first time at the end of January. Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition, a 2019 remaster of the 1999 game, will launch Jan. 31 via Xbox Game Pass, and the more contemporary Age of Empires 4 will get a console release “later in the year,” Microsoft said on Tuesday.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for November 2022 Revealed
With November right around the corner, Sony has today announced the lineup of free PS4 and PS5 games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus beginning next week. Per usual, the monthly slate of PS Plus titles happened to leak beforehand, which means we have already had a good idea of what to expect. Still, that lineup has now been confirmed.
The Verge
Fallout 4 to get next-gen update
Unlike Skyrim, which has seen a launch on just about every console generation three times over, Fallout 4 has been, until now, contained to one console generation. But today, Bethesda announced Fallout 4 will be getting a next-gen refresh. According to the announcement on Fallout’s website, the update is due for release in 2023 and will feature a high-performance mode, bug fixes, and bonus content.
NME
‘V Rising’ is getting new DLC and going free to play for Halloween
To help you get into the spirit of the season, Stunlock Studios’ survival game V Rising is going free to play this Halloween. From October 28 until November 1, V Rising will be free to play – a free weekend that comes a day after the game becomes playable on GeForce Now.
Resident Evil Village Mac Release Date Information
Resident Evil Village and its DLC will soon be playable on Mac.
dotesports.com
Dark Souls 2 servers on PC finally online, but it comes at a price
The middle child of the Dark Souls franchise, FromSoftware’s Dark Souls 2 is finally back online after a long hiatus of server downtime. But only the DX11 version of Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin is currently online. The DX9 version of the game is still functional, although you will not be able to play online with it as of yet.
Comments / 1