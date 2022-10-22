ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Longhorns LB Ovie Oghoufo Returns vs. Oklahoma State Despite Injury

By Zach Dimmitt
LonghornsCountry
LonghornsCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N8bXl_0ijAzBJQ00

Texas Longhorns linebacker Ovie Oghoufo exited Saturday's game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma State Cowboys are in a high-scoring affair as the third quarter begins in Stillwater on Saturday, as the Horns lead 31-24.

The Horns looked as it they could potentially be without one of their top linebackers for the second half, as EDGE Ovie Oghoufo exited late in the second quarter with what appeared to be a right arm injury.

But as the third quarter got underway, Oghoufo was on the field for Texas defense on the first possession of the second half.

Oghoufo, who had four total tackles (two solo) before the injury, was helped off the field by the Texas medical staff with a towel over his right arm.

The Longhorns will continue to rely on a linebacker corps of Oghoufo, Jaylan Ford and DeMarvion Overshown to hold things down on defense.

Texas' defense has given up 318 yards of offense in the first half but forced two OSU turnovers to help lighten the blow of multiple defensive penalties and a handful of big plays.

Entering Saturday, Oghoufo had 29 total tackles (13 solo), one sack, and one forced fumble. The return of his veteran experience will be vital in the second half of a game the Horns need in order to stay in the Big 12 title race.

The Cowboys will receive the second-half kickoff.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen .

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

Texas football working to get 5-Star LSU commit Jalen Brown on an OV

In the last few months, one of the positions of focus for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class was wideout. Texas had a pretty rough run on the trail recruiting the wide receiver position in the 2023 class. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and new wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brennan Marion are now down to two wideout commits in the 2023 class.
AUSTIN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Want the Best Buffet in Texas? Head to Austin

Yelp has become one of the biggest, and one of the most trusted, apps out there when it comes to restaurants. Yelp is a great place to check out if you're looking for pizza, or a new favorite place to try out. And now, if you are looking to hit up a buffet while driving through the Lone Star state then you'll want to head to Austin for the best buffet in Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
Reform Austin

Controversial New Ad Shakes Up Governor’s Race

A brutal ad in the Texas governor’s race by a new dark money group, No It Couldn’t LLC, is airing in the closing weeks of the campaign in Houston and Austin. The entity was set up last week in Delaware and is reminiscent of another recent entry into Texas’ political ad wars, Coulda Been Worse LLC, also set up in Delaware.
TEXAS STATE
LonghornsCountry

LonghornsCountry

Austin, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
574K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/texas

Comments / 0

Community Policy