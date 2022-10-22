ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

The Daily Reflector

High School Volleyball: Vikings sept by Gators in Round Two

D.H. Conley saw its volleyball season come to an end in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs at the hands of Green Level for the second consecutive season Tuesday night. Last season, the Gators put an end to the Vikings’ run in the Eastern Regional final on their way to claiming the state title. This time, in a second-round matchup, it was visiting Green Level securing a 25-16, 25-20, 25-17 sweep. ...
GREENVILLE, NC
Savannah Morning News

@ashleygotgame? How an under-the-radar Effingham County football star is getting notice

SPRINGFIELD – Effingham County’s football season wasn’t 15 minutes old before the impact of Rebels' senior safety Ashley Thompson was felt. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder’s shoulder-to-shoulder hit on a Richmond Hill tight end, who had just caught a pass, looked like something you’d see on Sunday. The collision dislodged the ball and left the receiver, then in a woozy state of ‘did anyone get the license plate of that truck?’ crumpled on the ground.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA

