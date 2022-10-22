D.H. Conley saw its volleyball season come to an end in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs at the hands of Green Level for the second consecutive season Tuesday night. Last season, the Gators put an end to the Vikings’ run in the Eastern Regional final on their way to claiming the state title. This time, in a second-round matchup, it was visiting Green Level securing a 25-16, 25-20, 25-17 sweep. ...

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO