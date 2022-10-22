Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher praises Ole Miss running backs, reviews Conner Weigman's performance at South Carolina
Jimbo Fisher gave his latest updates on the Texas A&M quarterbacks as the Aggies try to stop a losing skid with Ole Miss on tap this week. The Aggies dealt with a quarterback change at South Carolina when Haynes King left with an apparent shoulder injury. Fisher said on the SEC coaches media teleconference that the shoulder recovered really well, he’s moved well, and he’s available for this week’s game against Ole Miss.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly offers early impressions of Bryce Young, calls it an 'enormous challenge' for LSU's defense
Brian Kelly and LSU have had a tall order already to defend mobile quarterbacks like Anthony Richardson and Jaxson Dart, but the LSU coach said Alabama’s Bryce Young is in a class by himself. “They’ve all been so difficult to defend and this will be the most difficult,” Kelly...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly updates injury situations ahead of Alabama, reacts to LSU playing meaningful games in November
Brian Kelly and LSU are off this week, and will soon focus on Alabama next week. On the SEC coaches media teleconference, Kelly updated the injury situations for Major Burns, Jack Bech and John Emery. “Major will be non-contact for the rest of the week and then he’ll be cleared...
Former Alabama Star Has Warning For Crimson Tide About LSU
Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy believes the Crimson Tide are ready to bounce back after their recent loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Nick Saban's squad already notched a blowout victory over No. 24 Mississippi State in the wake of their lone loss of the season — and McElroy thinks Bama will do the same when the team heads to Death Valley to take on No. 18 LSU this weekend.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU coach Brian Kelly receives weekly honor
LSU head coach Brian Kelly has been named the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week following the Tigers’ 45-20 home win over the visiting Ole Miss Rebels earlier this week. The honor is awarded weekly to a football coach who led his team to a significant victory during the previous week, while also displaying the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU-Ole Miss records highest viewership numbers since 2014
Week 8’s game between LSU and Ole Miss was one of the most watched editions of the rivalry since 2014. The CBS sports broadcast peaked with nearly 5 million viewers, averaging 3.857 million viewers. That total is up 21% from last season’s matchup. That’s good for not only...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin seeks positive response from Ole Miss after 1st loss: 'No time to sit around and mope'
Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss saw their perfect season come to an end as they fell to LSU on Saturday in Baton Rouge. The Rebels now turn their attention to another road game, this time at Texas A&M. Kiffin, during his Monday press conference, was complimentary of his team’s start...
theadvocate.com
LSU's Kim Mulkey has added a 5-star commitment to an already impressive Class of 2023
LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey scored another big victory when 6-foot-5 forward Aalyah Del Rosario committed Tuesday to the Tigers over three other schools, including reigning national champion South Carolina. Del Rosario — a five-star recruit and the No. 7 player in the nation, according to Hoopgurlz — made...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin takes epic dig at Texas A&M's deep pockets ahead of trip to College Station
Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss lost for the first time this season Saturday. The Rebels jumped out to an early 17-3 lead at LSU, but the Tigers roared back to win, 45-20. No. 15 Ole Miss is back on the road this Saturday for a game at Texas A&M, which is struggling at 3-4 on the season.
Kim Mulkey and LSU Add Commitment From 2023 Five-Star Aalyah Del Rosario
The No. 1 post player in the 2023 class is a Tiger, joins high school teammate Angelica Velez.
brproud.com
SEC names three Tigers as Football Players of the Week
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three Louisiana State University football players have earned Southeastern Conference Player of the Week honors after their win against Ole Miss. Quarterback Jayden Daniels was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week. Defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo was named the Defensive Lineman of the Week...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy says LSU didn't just beat Ole Miss, the Tigers 'dominated'
Ole Miss (7-1) suffered its first loss of the season as the Rebels fell 45-20 to the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge. While the Tigers themselves have been up-and-down and inconsistent when looking at the season overall, they certainly have tarnished some undefeated records, and now Ole Miss joins a list that includes Mississippi State.
tennisrecruiting.net
Meet The New Coach: LSU's Danny Bryan
Danny Bryan may have left LSU to start his head coaching career, but his heart never left LSU. The former LSU All-American and Tigers assistant was named the head coach of his alma mater last May. Bryan returns to Baton Rouge after six seasons as the head coach at Wichita...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Demitrius Bell, Class of 2023 WR, unveils All-SEC final schools list
Demitrius Bell will be SEC bound next season barring a last minute change of heart. The 2023 WR prospect released his final 4 schools list on Tuesday, including all SEC programs. His list whittled it down to Ole Miss, Georgia, Kentucky and Alabama. Bell is considered to be the No....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tell the Truth Monday: LSU might be best in sub-par SEC West
It’s 8 down and 4 to go for LSU. The Tigers are two-thirds of the way through head coach Brian Kelly’s first season as they enter their open date. They are 6-2 and 4-1 in the SEC. They are 1 of 3 teams in the SEC West that...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Desmond Howard has SEC team’s stock falling after Week 8
Ole Miss was being talked about as a team with the potential to make an SEC Championship run and perhaps even edge its way into the College Football Playoff, but there are questions surrounding that after the Rebels’ humbling 45-20 loss to the LSU Tigers. After that performance in...
thecomeback.com
ESPN’s College GameDay makes surprise pick for next destination
ESPN’s College GameDay made a huge announcement on Sunday about where they’ll be going next. The broadcast crew will be heading to Jackson, Mississippi to see HBCU powerhouse Jackson State and head coach Deion Sanders face Southern Jaguars. This is not the first time College GameDay has attended...
East Ascension running back Antwone Foster is the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week (Oct. 10-16)
By Buck Ringgold Antwone Foster picked up the yards and found the end zone several times for East Ascension on Oct. 14. A senior tailback, Foster rushed for 125 yards on 16 carries and three TDs in his team’s 45-28 win against Walker. The win improved the Spartans to 3-4 after starting 1-4. ...
NOLA.com
See the list of businesses led or owned by LSU grads that grew fastest, made the most money
Dallas-based TAP Innovations topped this year's LSU 100 list of fastest-growing companies while Turner Industries Group led the Roaring 10 list of companies generating the most revenue. The LSU 100 and Roaring 10 list recognize businesses owned or led by LSU graduates based on submissions of confidential financial results. TAP...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Southern University Homecoming 2022 – Cheerleaders Point of View
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Southern University Homecoming is Saturday, October 22, 2022. While the football team is getting ready to score lots of touchdowns, the cheerleaders are there to get the fans on their feet to cheer for the Jaguars. The Human Jukebox marching band is there to wow the crowd with their sound and routine. We visited SU football pep rally to chat with the cheerleaders. Happy Homecoming Southern University!
Comments / 0