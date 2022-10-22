Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Pennsylvania LakeTravel MavenLivermore, CA
Earthquake Rocks San Francisco Bay AreaNews Breaking LIVESan Jose, CA
This Light Bulb Has Not Been Turned Off for Over 120 YearsAndrei TapalagaLivermore, CA
The Uncomfortable Truth of The Californian Ellis IslandAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Check Out This Awesome Bowling Alley on the AlamedaThomas SmithAlameda, CA
Related
thecomeback.com
Pac-12 team introduces unique plan to combat poor attendance
While Stanford’s football team spent much of the 2010s as a ranked team and even a national championship contender, the last few seasons have not gone as well. Since the start of the 2019 season, the Cardinal have gone 14-23. And to try to get some interest in the program back, Stanford has introduced an interesting concept.
arizonasports.com
Setting ground rules for hiring ASU football’s next head coach
Will be one of the most important hires in the history of the university. Must recognize opportunity inside the chaos, bringing to life a new kind of blueprint in Tempe. Must build a program that becomes a dominant force in a weakened conference, the bigger fish in a smaller pond.
Column: It's past time for ASU to move on from Ray Anderson
Ray Anderson wore an Arizona State camouflage quarter zip jacket to watch the team's loss at Stanford Stadium on Saturday, but there is no disguising the huge mess he's put the school's athletic department in. Even when evaluating the situation by his own criteria, Anderson's decision to hire a close...
Arizona, ASU prevalent in preseason All-Pac-12 men’s basketball teams
Three members of the Arizona Wildcats and two Arizona State Sun Devils represent their respective schools in the media’s Preseason Pac-12 All-Conference men’s basketball teams. The lone representative for either school to take home first team honors is Wildcats junior forward Azuolas Tubelis. The 6-foot-11 Lithuanian averaged 13.9...
'There's nothing like it on tour': TPC Scottsdale will have big changes for 2023 WM Phoenix Open
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Big changes are underway to get ready for the 88th annual WM Phoenix Open set for next February. The tournament, which features some of the greatest golfers in the league, has one of the most talked about holes in the PGA Tour. TPC Scottsdale is quiet...
George Strait and Chris Stapleton start 6-show tour right here in Arizona
PHOENIX — Arizona, get ready for a show that's as smooth as Tennessee whiskey. In all the world you'll never find a love as true as ours for what's coming to Phoenix. George Strait is joining one of country music's most beloved musicians, Chris Stapleton, for six exclusive performances across the country. And the first one is right here in Arizona!
trailrunnermag.com
The Javelina Jundred Turns 20 This Year, And It’s Still R-Rated.
Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. First, take a 100-mile race, which attracts its own unique type of runner. Second, position that race into Arizona’s desert, which offers another idiosyncratic layer of landscape. And third, place the event on Halloween weekend. What do you get? You get the Javelina Jundred, one of the quirkiest and most sneakily challenging hundred-mile races in the country.
societyofrock.com
Eagles Extends 2023 Tour Dates
The Eagles added five more dates to their 2023 extended tour. Their 2023 tour is being conducted in celebration of Hotel California, which began back in 2019. “Hotel California” is the title track from the Eagles’ album of the same name. Released in February 1977, the song was awarded the Grammy Award for Record of the Year the following year. The multi-diamond-selling Hotel California remains the Eagles’ most acclaimed album which features two chart-topping singles in the title track and “New Kind in Town.”
This Restaurant Serves The Best Pie In All Of Arizona
Tasting Table compiled a list of places to get the best pie in each state.
KTAR.com
Sonora Quest launches curbside blood draws for routine tests at 5 Arizona sites
PHOENIX — Sonora Quest will now offer blood draws through a curbside service for routine lab tests at five Arizona sites, the laboratory announced Wednesday. Patients can visit the centers located in Tempe, Scottsdale, Sun Lakes, Bullhead City and Show Low, with more expected to launch soon, according to a press release.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona School Gets Rid of Homecoming Tradition; Concerned Parents Want It Back
A group of Arizona parents called Concerned Viking Families (CVF) told The Arizona Sun Times that the homecoming king and queen were stripped away from the Sunnyslope High School (SHS) of the Glendale Union High School District (GUHSD). Leah Clark, a teacher at SHS, allegedly made the student council she oversees vote to remove the longstanding tradition to avoid hurting feelings.
Phoenix New Times
Best of Phoenix 2022: Top Spots to Find Food From Around the World
One of the riches of Phoenix is the Valley's collection of cultures and the amazing foods people create to share a taste of home. Whether you're looking for freshly made Korean tofu, rich and hearty Ethiopian stew, or a giant German pretzel, you can find it just a short drive away without leaving the Phoenix metropolitan area. Here are the best spots to try foods from all over the world right here in the Valley.
12news.com
Baseball star's Paradise Valley home on the market for $8.5 million
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — A luxurious, 9,395-square-foot Paradise Valley home that once belonged to a prolific baseball player is now on the market for $8.5 million. Located in the Cul-De-Sac Hilltop of the Montana De Bonitas Casas neighborhood, the five-bedroom home used to be owned by Charles "Chili" Davis, who spent nearly 20 years playing for various MLB teams.
whatnowphoenix.com
Gus’s Fried Chicken Opening Two Phoenix Locations Through Spring 2023
Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is currently in the process of launching two new locations in the greater Phoenix region; one at 4523 N 16th St. that’s due to open February 2023, and another in the former Ahwatukee Keegan’s Grill at 4723 E Ray Rd that’s slated to start serving customers in April 2023, according to owner Wendy McCrory.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
This Arizona University Is One Of The Country's Best Colleges
WalletHub ranked the country's best colleges and universities.
1 Arizona City Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
wranglernews.com
Landmark ‘60s center due for huge remake
If the shabby buildings and empty storefronts at Danelle Plaza in South Tempe could talk, they’d share 60 years of vivid stories and rich memories about a cowboy bar-turned-iconic tap room, a cutting-edge music scene, Mom and Pop shops, and a link to JFK. They’d remember a nightclub hosting...
1 Arizona Bar Lands On List Of Best Wine Bars In America
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best wine bars in the country.
A 2022 warning from Arizona amid reports of voter intimidation
Amid expectations of high turnout this year, there's also the fear that some voters could be dissuaded from participating.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
637K+
Followers
80K+
Post
363M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 1