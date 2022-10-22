ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MMAWeekly.com

Conor McGregor scoffs at proposed Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski bout: ‘This fight does 10 buys’

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor trashed the proposed champ vs. champ matchup between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski. After Islam Makhachev submitted Charles Oliveira in the UFC 280 main event on Saturday, he called out the featherweight champion. Volkanovski entered the octagon and accepted the challenge. Volkanovski served as the backup for the lightweight championship bout, weighing in during the official weigh-in.
MMAWeekly.com

Sean O’Malley wants to renegotiate contract after UFC 280 win

Sean O’Malley jumped from being ranked No. 11 to the top contender in the bantamweight division after his win over former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280. Already a star with a healthy social media following before Saturday, O’Malley’s stock rose considerably with the win. With his new bargaining power, O’Malley plans to renegotiation his current contract for a better one.
MMAmania.com

‘Pissed off’ Jimmy Smith blasts T.J. Dillashaw for UFC 280 ‘con job’ — ‘You lied your way into that fight’

UFC 280’s Bantamweight title fight co-main event didn’t go entirely as many within the mixed martial arts (MMA) community expected. While the champion, Aljamain Sterling, retaining with a victory over T.J. Dillashaw wasn’t a huge surprise, the challenger’s apparent shoulder dislocation was. As soon as Sterling hit his first takedown less than one minute into the fight, Dillashaw was visibly in pain, wincing with each adjustment on the ground.
MMAmania.com

Sean O’Malley implores fans to tell everyone but him how they felt about Petr Yan win: ‘It’s not my f—king fault’

Sean O’Malley doesn’t want to hear your thoughts on his split decision win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 this past weekend (Oct. 22, 2022) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. “Suga” came through in what was undeniably his biggest test to date, defeating the former UFC Bantamweight champion in what many considered a surprisingly competitive affair (watch highlights). While all mixed martial arts (MMA) media scores turned into MMADecisions.com favored Yan, two of the three judges gave the nod to the back-end top 10 contender over the No. 1-ranked contender.
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Congratulates Top AEW Star On New Contract

Earlier this week it was revealed that Chris Jericho has put pen to paper on a new contract with AEW, and WWE's Ronda Rousey was quick to say, "Congrats, Jericho," during her recent 'God Of War' video on "The Baddest Stream On The Planet." "Congrats on your extension to your...
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Talent Says Hulk Hogan Thought Andre The Giant Was Going To Kill Him

Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant had one of the most iconic wrestling rivalries in history, but their issues were not always contained inside the ring. According to Mario Mancini on the latest episode of "The Mario Mancini Show," Hogan once thought Andre was going to legitimately kill him, which led to him, "screaming down the hallway."
MMA Fighting

All Access: Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva video

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva fight week is upon us. To commemorate the latest collision of worlds between boxing, MMA, and social media, Showtime has released an “All Access” episode dedicated to the Paul-Silva fight, which takes place Oct. 29 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Watch...
GLENDALE, AZ
bjpenndotcom

Dana White reacts after TJ Dillashaw apologizes for fighting injured at UFC 280: “That’s something he should have told us”

Dana White is reacting after T.J. Dillashaw apologized for fighting injured at UFC 280. It was T.J. Dillashaw (18-5 MMA) vs Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA) in the bantamweight co-main event this past Saturday, October 22nd in the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The result was a loss for Dillashaw via TKO stoppage at 3:44 of Round 2. Aljamain Sterling successfully retained his UFC bantamweight championship title.
MMAmania.com

UFC 280: Beneil Dariush reacts to Volkanovski vs. Makhachev title fight — ‘It sucks’

While the promotion has yet to make it official, it appears as though reigning featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski will get an opportunity to join the “champ champ” club when he challenges newly-crowned lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev, a unique clash of styles that could take place as part of the UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) in Perth.
wrestlinginc.com

Bret Hart Is Surprised WWE Released Top AEW Act

This past year, all over the realm of pro wrestling, certain tag teams were standing out among the pack doing some of the best work of their careers. The Usos, representing The Bloodline, come to mind in WWE, while elsewhere, one tag team has been dominating every promotion they step into: FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler)
Boxing Insider

Bob Arum On Spence-Crawford Fallout: “It Became Difficult For Al Haymon To Make That Fight”

Legendary promoter Bob Arum spoke with FightHype and let it be known where he stands on the Errol Spence-Terence Crawford fallout that has disappointed much – if not all – of boxing fandom. It had been hoped that the two welterweight kingpins, both undefeated, would throw down before 2023. Suffice to say, the fight ain’t happening – at least not anytime soon. “I just think it became difficult,” Arum said of the negotiations, “because PBC (Premiere Boxing Champions) did a great job promoting Errol Spence, and Terence Crawford was in effect left without a promoter, and so it became difficult for (PBC honcho) Al Haymon to make that fight.”

