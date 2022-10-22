Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
‘Fat’ Jake Paul announces move to heavyweight following Anderson Silva fight, calls out Tyson Fury
Jake Paul has big plans following his Anderson Silva fight (literally). The undefeated “Problem Child” recently told his social media followers that he plans to bump up to the heavyweight division to challenge division champion Tyson Fury, who may or may not remain on top following his Derek Chisora trilogy in December.
MMAWeekly.com
Conor McGregor scoffs at proposed Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski bout: ‘This fight does 10 buys’
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor trashed the proposed champ vs. champ matchup between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski. After Islam Makhachev submitted Charles Oliveira in the UFC 280 main event on Saturday, he called out the featherweight champion. Volkanovski entered the octagon and accepted the challenge. Volkanovski served as the backup for the lightweight championship bout, weighing in during the official weigh-in.
Khabib Nurmagomedov speaks out against UFC 280 brawl: “We are tired of this nonsense!”
UFC 280 was a big night for Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Abu Dhabi, and the Muslim world in general. Once again they have a UFC champion to represent them, which will undoubtedly help the sport grow in population across the world. What doesn’t help the sport grow amongst Muslims is...
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Sets Ticket Revenue Record For Boxing at Desert Diamond Arena
The event headlined by Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and UFC legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva has established itself as the highest grossing boxing event for ticket revenue in the history of Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River Arena) and the second highest-grossing ticket event across all combat sports with six days to go until fight night.
MMAWeekly.com
Sean O’Malley wants to renegotiate contract after UFC 280 win
Sean O’Malley jumped from being ranked No. 11 to the top contender in the bantamweight division after his win over former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280. Already a star with a healthy social media following before Saturday, O’Malley’s stock rose considerably with the win. With his new bargaining power, O’Malley plans to renegotiation his current contract for a better one.
MMAmania.com
‘Pissed off’ Jimmy Smith blasts T.J. Dillashaw for UFC 280 ‘con job’ — ‘You lied your way into that fight’
UFC 280’s Bantamweight title fight co-main event didn’t go entirely as many within the mixed martial arts (MMA) community expected. While the champion, Aljamain Sterling, retaining with a victory over T.J. Dillashaw wasn’t a huge surprise, the challenger’s apparent shoulder dislocation was. As soon as Sterling hit his first takedown less than one minute into the fight, Dillashaw was visibly in pain, wincing with each adjustment on the ground.
MMAmania.com
Sean O’Malley implores fans to tell everyone but him how they felt about Petr Yan win: ‘It’s not my f—king fault’
Sean O’Malley doesn’t want to hear your thoughts on his split decision win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 this past weekend (Oct. 22, 2022) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. “Suga” came through in what was undeniably his biggest test to date, defeating the former UFC Bantamweight champion in what many considered a surprisingly competitive affair (watch highlights). While all mixed martial arts (MMA) media scores turned into MMADecisions.com favored Yan, two of the three judges gave the nod to the back-end top 10 contender over the No. 1-ranked contender.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Congratulates Top AEW Star On New Contract
Earlier this week it was revealed that Chris Jericho has put pen to paper on a new contract with AEW, and WWE's Ronda Rousey was quick to say, "Congrats, Jericho," during her recent 'God Of War' video on "The Baddest Stream On The Planet." "Congrats on your extension to your...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Talent Says Hulk Hogan Thought Andre The Giant Was Going To Kill Him
Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant had one of the most iconic wrestling rivalries in history, but their issues were not always contained inside the ring. According to Mario Mancini on the latest episode of "The Mario Mancini Show," Hogan once thought Andre was going to legitimately kill him, which led to him, "screaming down the hallway."
MMA Fighting
All Access: Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva video
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva fight week is upon us. To commemorate the latest collision of worlds between boxing, MMA, and social media, Showtime has released an “All Access” episode dedicated to the Paul-Silva fight, which takes place Oct. 29 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Watch...
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Lost in translation? Anderson Silva ‘knocked out twice’ training for Jake Paul fight
If you have money on Anderson Silva to defeat Jake Paul at the Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) this weekend (Sat. Oct. 29, 2022) from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, it may be time to hedge that bet. While speaking with MMA Weekly in the video above, Silva revealed some concerning results from his training camp for the Paul showdown.
VIDEO: Khabib reacts to Sean O'Malley's decision win over Petr Yan: 'How is this possible, brother?'
Khabib Nurmagomedov did not agree with the verdict in the Sean O'Malley vs. Petr Yan fight. The former UFC champion and UFC Hall of Famer was surprised to see O’Malley get his hand raised in a split decision reading against Yan on the main card of Saturday’s UFC 280 event in Abu Dhabi.
Dana White reacts after TJ Dillashaw apologizes for fighting injured at UFC 280: “That’s something he should have told us”
Dana White is reacting after T.J. Dillashaw apologized for fighting injured at UFC 280. It was T.J. Dillashaw (18-5 MMA) vs Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA) in the bantamweight co-main event this past Saturday, October 22nd in the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The result was a loss for Dillashaw via TKO stoppage at 3:44 of Round 2. Aljamain Sterling successfully retained his UFC bantamweight championship title.
Daniel Cormier says Petr Yan is so upset with his split decision loss to Sean O’Malley that he may leave UFC
Daniel Cormier has suggested that Petr Yan is considering leaving the UFC following his recent string of bad luck in the Octagon. In addition to controversial back-to-back defeats against Aljamain Sterling, Petr Yan has now dropped a split decision loss to Sean O’Malley. Their UFC 280 contest made for...
MMAmania.com
UFC 280: Beneil Dariush reacts to Volkanovski vs. Makhachev title fight — ‘It sucks’
While the promotion has yet to make it official, it appears as though reigning featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski will get an opportunity to join the “champ champ” club when he challenges newly-crowned lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev, a unique clash of styles that could take place as part of the UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) in Perth.
MMAmania.com
KHABIB EXPLODES! Watch Team Makhachev rush cage after UFC 280 win over Charles Oliveira
Khabib Nurmagomedov was clearly ecstatic that his best friend (and top student) Islam Makhachev won the UFC lightweight title by submitting Charles Oliveira in the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi. Or maybe he was just happy his $1 million...
wrestlinginc.com
Bret Hart Is Surprised WWE Released Top AEW Act
This past year, all over the realm of pro wrestling, certain tag teams were standing out among the pack doing some of the best work of their careers. The Usos, representing The Bloodline, come to mind in WWE, while elsewhere, one tag team has been dominating every promotion they step into: FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler)
Boxing Insider
Bob Arum On Spence-Crawford Fallout: “It Became Difficult For Al Haymon To Make That Fight”
Legendary promoter Bob Arum spoke with FightHype and let it be known where he stands on the Errol Spence-Terence Crawford fallout that has disappointed much – if not all – of boxing fandom. It had been hoped that the two welterweight kingpins, both undefeated, would throw down before 2023. Suffice to say, the fight ain’t happening – at least not anytime soon. “I just think it became difficult,” Arum said of the negotiations, “because PBC (Premiere Boxing Champions) did a great job promoting Errol Spence, and Terence Crawford was in effect left without a promoter, and so it became difficult for (PBC honcho) Al Haymon to make that fight.”
Georges St-Pierre to serve as co-host of Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva pay-per-view
A legendary and familiar face to MMA fans will be part of the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva spectacle. Former UFC two-division Georges St-Pierre has been tabbed to serve as co-host of the Showtime pay-per-view, Most Valuable Promotions announced Tuesday on social media. In a tweet, Paul followed up the...
