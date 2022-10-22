Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Related
2news.com
Reynolds School of Journalism celebrates 100 years of journalism at UNR
The University of Nevada, Reno Donald W. Reynolds School of Journalism is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the first journalism class at the University of Nevada, taught in the fall of 1922. To celebrate the centennial of journalism education at the University, the Reynolds School of Journalism is hosting its...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Public Health Lab opens new location in Fallon
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ribbon was cut at the new Nevada Public Health Lab Monday in Fallon. Now, it’s time to open the doors to the public. “This is just an exciting day and its taken two years to get here,” said Shannon Ernst, Churchill County Social Services Director.
2news.com
New medical center groundbreaking in Carson City
Shaheen Beauchamp Builders broke ground Monday, on Carson Medical Group’s new 31,000 sq. ft. facility at 1946 Old Hot Springs Road in Carson City. The building is slated to open in early 2024. The facility will be the new home of Carson Medical Group’s Family Medicine providers, Ear, Nose...
2news.com
Carson City Schools hosting special events for Math Week
In an effort to deepen relationships with math by changing the way math is experienced, the Carson City School District, students and teachers (in partnership with Mind Research Institute) will host special events and activities designed to create a passion for fostering mathematical thinking. Fremont Elementary School will observe Math...
2news.com
RPD’s Traffic Section and four officers recognized at 2022 Nevada Traffic Safety ceremony
The Reno Police Department’s (RPD) Traffic Section and several of its officers were recognized for outstanding contributions to enhancing traffic safety in Reno at the 2022 Nevada Traffic Safety Summit and Joining Forces Award Ceremony. Awards were received in the following categories:. Reno Police Department Traffic Section - Program...
KOLO TV Reno
Smith’s to host drug takeback day at Reno locations
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Smith’s Food and Drug Company will be hosting a drug take back day at its Reno locations on Oct. 29. The events are scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at these Smith’s locations:. 175 Lemmon Drive, Reno. 750 S Meadows Parkway, Reno. 1255...
mynews4.com
4 accused of fraud-related crimes in South Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Four people are behind bars accused of fraud-related crimes in South Reno Tuesday morning. According to the Sparks Police Department, at approximately 9:30 a.m. on October 25, the Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force held a joint investigation of multiple suspects living in a residence in the area of Kenai Drive and Double Diamond.
2news.com
Boys & Girls Club Launches Annual "It Just Takes One" Giving Campaign
The Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows is asking for the community's support during their annual "It Just Takes One" giving campaign. The campaign runs now through Dec 1. Donations will be accepted through the end of the year and can be made online at www.BGCTM.org/get-involved/it-just-takes-one-donation/ or mailed directly to the main Clubhouse at 2680 E. Ninth St., Reno, NV 89512. Donations made during this campaign help the Club run 38+ youth facilities and four early learning centers for infants and toddlers, with plans to expand to more rural counties throughout the state.
1 Person Injured In Pedestrian Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
The Reno Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Monday night. The crash occurred near McCarran Boulevard and eastbound Mira Loma Drive. The vehicle was turning right off McCarran Boulevard into Mira LomaDrive when it hit a pedestrian. The victim was taken to the hospital by the Regional Emergency Medical...
2news.com
Food Bank of Northern Nevada announces return of Baggin’ for Apples
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada has announced the return of the popular all ages volunteer event, Baggin’ for Apples, sponsored by Renown Health. The event will be held at the Food Bank of Northern Nevada on Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. and registration is now open at fbnn.org.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno-based company gets $58M grant, will lead to creation of 150 regional jobs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is one of a dozen states getting a chunk of $2.8 billion dollars in federal grant money to expand domestic production of electric vehicle batteries. Reno-based American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) received almost $58 million to build and operate a first-of-its-kind facility to manufacture battery-grade lithium hydroxide from unconventional sedimentary resources.
nevadabusiness.com
Founder and Mentor Chase Harmer
Chase Harmer, having built a few startups from zero to hundreds of millions in valuation started a non profit to help new founders build process and scale by offering free guidance, education and support along with a cast of other successful founders from the e-commerce and technology industries. Building companies from ground zero and making them successful is not easy work. Its a stressful, under appreciated job that requires risk, luck and significant sacrifice with most founders having to go through this process alone, without any support or guidance.
2news.com
Some Washoe County Voters Missing Mail-In Ballots
Thousands of ballots were sent to the post office in Reno on the 18th for Washoe County alone. But some voters are saying they haven’t received theirs in the mail yet. Officials say most of the calls they've received from concerned voters found out they opted out of Mail-In ballots.
KOLO TV Reno
Long-time Sparks resident despairs over desert dumping and target shooting near his home
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A look at the garbage and make-shift targets outside of Golden Eagle Park, 39-year resident Jack Berry calls it just one word. “I think it is disgusting,” says Berry. Berry has lived in the area and raised his kids here. The garbage being dumped has only...
KOLO TV Reno
Outside water feature fire under investigation in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A water feature that caught fire in a high-rise apartment building in Sparks is under investigation. Crews with the Sparks Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at Atrium Apartments on C Street around 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25. According to the battalion chief, a water feature outside on the 3rd floor of the 5-story building was on fire, and it was spreading along a nearby wall.
2news.com
City Of Reno Hosts Inaugural Pumpkin Plunge
The City of Reno turned the Northwest Pool into a pumpkin patch for its inaugural Pumpkin Plunge. Upon finding the perfect pumpkin, participants jumped into the pool and retrieved it.
2news.com
Community Invited to Trunk Or Treat with Reno Christian Fellowship
Families in south Reno seeking a FREE, fun and safe Halloween trick-or-treat option for children and youth of all ages, will find it at the annual Truck Or Treat event, taking place Sunday, Oct. 30 from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. at Reno Christian Fellowship located at 1700 Zolezzi Lane in Reno.
thefallonpost.org
Arrests and Bookings October 10 through 16
All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Joshua Venable, Task Force; 10th Judicial District Court. Cynthia Fletcher, Churchill SO; Fallon...
KOLO TV Reno
New public library and research center now open in Sparks
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In the heart of Sparks’ Historic Downtown District is the newest place to read and learn. On Friday, neighbors celebrated the grand opening of the Sparks Heritage Museum Research Center on Victorian Ave. The new library is located inside Sparks Heritage Museum, the same building...
KOLO TV Reno
Local actor back in Reno to support Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno-born actor Kristoffer Polaha is back in town this weekend to host a series of events supporting the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada. On Friday, October 21st there is a screening of his film “Where Hope Grows” at the Joe Crowley Student Union on the Nevada campus. It runs from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., and includes a Q&A session with Polaha and his co-star David Desanctis.
Comments / 0