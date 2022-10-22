ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2news.com

Reynolds School of Journalism celebrates 100 years of journalism at UNR

The University of Nevada, Reno Donald W. Reynolds School of Journalism is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the first journalism class at the University of Nevada, taught in the fall of 1922. To celebrate the centennial of journalism education at the University, the Reynolds School of Journalism is hosting its...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Public Health Lab opens new location in Fallon

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ribbon was cut at the new Nevada Public Health Lab Monday in Fallon. Now, it’s time to open the doors to the public. “This is just an exciting day and its taken two years to get here,” said Shannon Ernst, Churchill County Social Services Director.
FALLON, NV
2news.com

New medical center groundbreaking in Carson City

Shaheen Beauchamp Builders broke ground Monday, on Carson Medical Group’s new 31,000 sq. ft. facility at 1946 Old Hot Springs Road in Carson City. The building is slated to open in early 2024. The facility will be the new home of Carson Medical Group’s Family Medicine providers, Ear, Nose...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Carson City Schools hosting special events for Math Week

In an effort to deepen relationships with math by changing the way math is experienced, the Carson City School District, students and teachers (in partnership with Mind Research Institute) will host special events and activities designed to create a passion for fostering mathematical thinking. Fremont Elementary School will observe Math...
KOLO TV Reno

Smith’s to host drug takeback day at Reno locations

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Smith’s Food and Drug Company will be hosting a drug take back day at its Reno locations on Oct. 29. The events are scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at these Smith’s locations:. 175 Lemmon Drive, Reno. 750 S Meadows Parkway, Reno. 1255...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

4 accused of fraud-related crimes in South Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Four people are behind bars accused of fraud-related crimes in South Reno Tuesday morning. According to the Sparks Police Department, at approximately 9:30 a.m. on October 25, the Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force held a joint investigation of multiple suspects living in a residence in the area of Kenai Drive and Double Diamond.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Boys & Girls Club Launches Annual "It Just Takes One" Giving Campaign

The Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows is asking for the community's support during their annual "It Just Takes One" giving campaign. The campaign runs now through Dec 1. Donations will be accepted through the end of the year and can be made online at www.BGCTM.org/get-involved/it-just-takes-one-donation/ or mailed directly to the main Clubhouse at 2680 E. Ninth St., Reno, NV 89512. Donations made during this campaign help the Club run 38+ youth facilities and four early learning centers for infants and toddlers, with plans to expand to more rural counties throughout the state.
RENO, NV
Nationwide Report

1 Person Injured In Pedestrian Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)

The Reno Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Monday night. The crash occurred near McCarran Boulevard and eastbound Mira Loma Drive. The vehicle was turning right off McCarran Boulevard into Mira LomaDrive when it hit a pedestrian. The victim was taken to the hospital by the Regional Emergency Medical...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Food Bank of Northern Nevada announces return of Baggin’ for Apples

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada has announced the return of the popular all ages volunteer event, Baggin’ for Apples, sponsored by Renown Health. The event will be held at the Food Bank of Northern Nevada on Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. and registration is now open at fbnn.org.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno-based company gets $58M grant, will lead to creation of 150 regional jobs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is one of a dozen states getting a chunk of $2.8 billion dollars in federal grant money to expand domestic production of electric vehicle batteries. Reno-based American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) received almost $58 million to build and operate a first-of-its-kind facility to manufacture battery-grade lithium hydroxide from unconventional sedimentary resources.
RENO, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Founder and Mentor Chase Harmer

Chase Harmer, having built a few startups from zero to hundreds of millions in valuation started a non profit to help new founders build process and scale by offering free guidance, education and support along with a cast of other successful founders from the e-commerce and technology industries. Building companies from ground zero and making them successful is not easy work. Its a stressful, under appreciated job that requires risk, luck and significant sacrifice with most founders having to go through this process alone, without any support or guidance.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Some Washoe County Voters Missing Mail-In Ballots

Thousands of ballots were sent to the post office in Reno on the 18th for Washoe County alone. But some voters are saying they haven’t received theirs in the mail yet. Officials say most of the calls they've received from concerned voters found out they opted out of Mail-In ballots.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Outside water feature fire under investigation in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A water feature that caught fire in a high-rise apartment building in Sparks is under investigation. Crews with the Sparks Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at Atrium Apartments on C Street around 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25. According to the battalion chief, a water feature outside on the 3rd floor of the 5-story building was on fire, and it was spreading along a nearby wall.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

City Of Reno Hosts Inaugural Pumpkin Plunge

The City of Reno turned the Northwest Pool into a pumpkin patch for its inaugural Pumpkin Plunge. Upon finding the perfect pumpkin, participants jumped into the pool and retrieved it.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Community Invited to Trunk Or Treat with Reno Christian Fellowship

Families in south Reno seeking a FREE, fun and safe Halloween trick-or-treat option for children and youth of all ages, will find it at the annual Truck Or Treat event, taking place Sunday, Oct. 30 from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. at Reno Christian Fellowship located at 1700 Zolezzi Lane in Reno.
RENO, NV
thefallonpost.org

Arrests and Bookings October 10 through 16

All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Joshua Venable, Task Force; 10th Judicial District Court. Cynthia Fletcher, Churchill SO; Fallon...
FALLON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New public library and research center now open in Sparks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In the heart of Sparks’ Historic Downtown District is the newest place to read and learn. On Friday, neighbors celebrated the grand opening of the Sparks Heritage Museum Research Center on Victorian Ave. The new library is located inside Sparks Heritage Museum, the same building...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Local actor back in Reno to support Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno-born actor Kristoffer Polaha is back in town this weekend to host a series of events supporting the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada. On Friday, October 21st there is a screening of his film “Where Hope Grows” at the Joe Crowley Student Union on the Nevada campus. It runs from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., and includes a Q&A session with Polaha and his co-star David Desanctis.
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy