Lays Is Back At Surprising Snack Fans with Limited Edition Flavors for the FIFA World Cup

By Joseph Cheatham
 3 days ago
As the North American Regional Supporter and official U.S.A snack of the FIFA World Cup 2022 , Frito-Lay is releasing three limited-time flavors in honor of the men’s soccer tournament taking place next month.

The new trio of potato chip flavors include Lay’s Adobadas, Lay’s Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Popper, and Lay’s Wavy Carnitas Street Tacos. Each one is inspired by teams competing in the main event. The Adobadas plays on the Latin dish — pairing chili, tomato, and lime zest. Then there’s the Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Poppers, celebrating the United States’ love of bacon — melding a kick of jalapeno and smoky BBQ. And lastly, the Carnitas Street Tacos brings classic Mexican street food to life with a rich taco-style pork flavor.

“Soccer is the fastest growing sport in North America and, with snacking so intrinsically tied to the at-home viewing experience, now is the perfect moment to enter the game and offer our consumers new ways to heighten their FIFA World Cup experience,” said Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America, in a press release.


“As teams from around the world compete in the FIFA World Cup, we wanted to provide a way to connect fans over their love of the game—and love of snacks—to deliver even more smiles throughout the tournament.”

In addition to new Lays products, Frito-Lay is launching an interactive online fan experience called “Pass the Ball Challenge”, where consumers can score soccer-inspired merch and prizes. Best of all, one lucky winner will receive a trip to the FIFA World Cup 2022 final in Qatar. For a chance to win, fans can scan the QR codes found on the bag of chips packaging.

The snack brand continues to be full of surprises with their collaborations. Recently at Paris Fashion Week , luxury fashion house Balenciaga unveiled a crumpled clutch that replicates a bag of Lay’s potato chips. Here’s the kicker: it has price tag of $1,800.

The FIFA World Cup Lay’s flavors will be available globally later in October in select retailers. The 7.75 and 2.62-ounce bags cost $4.59 and $2.29.

Comments / 8

Chrian
3d ago

I'd be more surprised if they gave a full bag of chips for the price we pay for them.

Reply
12
Mary ❤
3d ago

Yes!!!!!! My favorite the bacon wrapped jalapeno. It's about time I've really missed those.

Reply
5
