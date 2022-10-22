ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Texas Tech is Getting Funky This Saturday

Tone Loc is coming to Lubbock and he's bringing Young MC and DJ Born. That's the perfect announcement video. I love Brooklyn 99. Back to Tone Loc, if you're unfamiliar, Tone Loc is the first ever rapper to go platinum after one of his first singles Wild Thing was certified double platinum after being released on his debut album. That album, Loc-ed After Dark, also featured Funky Cold Medina. That song also went platinum.
The story of Raider Rose

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The story of Raider Rose told 47 years to the day of her only appearance at Jones Stadium. On this day in 1975, Texas Tech hosted SMU at Jones Stadium, winning 37-20 in front of 36,000 fans. It was also the one and only appearance for Raider Rose at the game.
City of Lubbock to join suit against Disney, Hulu, Netflix

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council on Tuesday gave approval for the City of Lubbock to enter into a contract with “specialized” legal counsel to help through “lengthy” litigation with Netflix, Inc., Hulu LLC and Disney DTC LLC, which are accused of not paying franchise fees required by video service providers for use of public rights-of-way.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday October 17 – October 23, 2022

The week has just started again and it already feels like this week is going by super fast already as we get closer to the end of October. There are so many parties going on this weekend that I am so excited but not ready for them just yet. This past weekend Texas Tech faced off against West Virginia and won (hopefully we do the same to Baylor), the Moonlight Market celebrated their one year anniversary, and we just celebrated the season finale of the House of the Dragon.
Texas Tech vs Baylor is Officially a Blackout

Texas Tech football is 14-12 while wearing all black since 2009. On Saturday, they'll have the chance to move to 15-12 this weekend against Baylor because the Red Raiders are having themselves a good old-fashioned blackout. The Red Raiders will also be looking to stay undefeated at home after beating...
Governor Abbott celebrates launch of Texas Tech University’s new engineering research center

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas Tech University’s launch of the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) Engineering Research Center for Advancing Sustainable and Distribute Fertilizer Production (CASFER) in Lubbock. Texas Tech received the largest grant in the university’s history in August from the NSF for the CASFER Center to transform technology for sustainable solutions impacting agriculture, including fertilizer research.
Texas Tech is the fastest offense in the nation and wants to go faster

Texas Tech head football coach Joey McGuire placed a major emphasis on his team's fast-paced offense during his press conference Monday and for good reason. The Red Raiders are the fastest offense in the country in terms of most plays run on average per game at 96 per contest. The next fastest team in America is Oklahoma State 83 at plays per outing.
Red Raiders sit in fifth after Day One of Jim West Challenge

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Powered by strong rounds from Shannon Tan and Chiara, the Texas Tech women’s golf program sits in solo fifth place after 36 holes of the 2022 Jim West Challenge hosted by Texas State at the Kissing Tree Golf Club. The duo of Horder and...
Lubbock named 10th best city for raising families

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Finding a place to settle down and raise a family can be a challenge. From affordability to the quality of education, many aspects of a city factor into choosing a home. Lubbock has been named the 10th best city nationwide to raise a family, according to...
Fans encouraged to wear black for Baylor game

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – Texas Tech will look to protect its undefeated record at home this season Saturday when the Red Raiders welcome Baylor to a sold-out crowd inside Jones AT&T Stadium. The athletics department is asking fans to wear black for the 6:30 p.m. kickoff. Baylor represents...
Texas Tech – TCU game held for 6-day window

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story indicated a specific game time. However, officials have delayed the announcement. This story has been corrected to reflect the delay. LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech will face off against Texas Christian University in Fort Worth on Saturday, November 5. The game time has been held for 6 day […]
Be Prepared For New Rules At Lone Star Amphitheater

If you're headed out to the A Day To Remember show or any show in the future, don't get caught with your pants down. I happened to drive by the refurbished front of the Lone Star Amphitheater and caught some new rules you might want to be aware of. I don't think of this is really cutting-edge stuff, but you should probably be informed and aware ahead of time.
New Cafe At The Museum of Texas Tech Is Out Of This World

Are you looking to enjoy a good cup of coffee and learn about Lubbock? Well, now you can. According to their website "The Museum of Texas Tech University is a diverse and multifaceted cultural resource with six collecting divisions and 8.8 million objects. Collections are comprised of Anthropology, Art, Clothing and Textiles, History, Paleontology, and Natural History. The Museum features nine permanent galleries ranging from 20th and 21st-century art and southwest Indian art to the study of Biodiversity and the Ice Age to a diverse collection of dinosaurs to history. An additional seven galleries offer a mixture of exhibitions curated from the Museum's collections and traveling exhibits from around the world."
Keep Levelland Beautiful receives 2022 Apache Corporation tree grant

LEVELLAND, Texas — One hundred trees were recently provided to Keep Levelland Beautiful (KLB) as part of Houston-based Apache Corporation’s Tree Grant Program. According to a press release from KLB, the estimated value of the grant is $3,500. KLB said it has partnered with South Plains College (SPC)...
Anyone Who Hates Lubbock Solicitors Needs This Clever Sign

One of the things many homeowners dread is that oh-so-common solicitors that come knocking on your door. Whether it’s to sell something, promote a company, or ‘talk about our lord and savior Jesus Christ’, most people don’t want you knocking on their door bothering them. In...
