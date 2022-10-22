Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Montana state senator drafts bill for College Game Day in Missoula
MISSOULA – The Montana state legislature doesn’t have its bi-annual meeting in Helena until January, but bills are already in the works. One of those may have something to do with the Montana Grizzlies football team. State senator Ellie Boldman, who represents Senate District 45, has had a...
406mtsports.com
Big Sky commissioner offers lackluster response about Week 8 officiating
MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies football team dropped its second-straight contest on Saturday in a 31-24 overtime loss at Sacramento State. Broadcast on ESPN2, the Big Sky Conference had a golden opportunity to display two of its powerhouse teams to a national audience. Instead, its officiating stole the show in crunch time, and Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill released a statement via his personal Twitter account on Monday that made things worse.
montanasports.com
Bobcats hold at No. 3, Griz drop to No. 11 in latest Top 25 poll
After a wild weekend of football for Montana and Montana State, some movement was had in the latest Top 25 poll. The Montana State Bobcats stayed put at No. 3 in Monday's release of the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll. Meanwhile, the Montana Grizzlies fell from No. 7 to No. 11 after losing their second straight game.
montanasports.com
Injuries, tough breaks too much to overcome as No. 7 Montana loses second straight game
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Saturday's Top-10 matchup between No. 7 Montana and No. 2 Sacramento State lived up to the billing for two of the best teams in the Big Sky Conference, but it's a game that will sting for a while for the Grizzlies after leaving California with a 31-24 overtime loss.
You Might LOL At The Sign On This Historic Montana Building
When I moved to Montana in June 2021, I stayed with family in the Bitterroot Valley for a while until I found an apartment in Missoula (which was an experience akin to playing whack-a-mole without a mallet.) Until my apartment search came to a close, I used to take Eastside Highway north to Bell Crossing, and I would drive by this building:
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Montana Was the Number One Move-to Location During the Pandemic
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - According to a national relocation tech company, moveBuddha, Montana was the number one target location for Americans to relocate during the two pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. KGVO News spoke to moveBuddha’s Content Marketing Specialist Mercedes Martinez, who said the mass exodus of people...
NBCMontana
Tuba Christmas returns to the Garden City
MISSOULA, Mont. — Tuba Christmas returns to Missoula for the 33rd year. The event features local tubists along with students of all ages and skill levels performing traditional Christmas carols. The annual revival of the popular holiday event takes place Dec. 9 at the Scheels concourse in the Southgate...
NBCMontana
Narcan training to be held in St. Ignatius
MISSOULA, Mont. — Another free Narcan training event is planned to take place in St. Ignatius. A previous one was very successful, and St. Ignatius Police Chief Acheson invites the public to come at 6 p.m., Nov. 28 to learn how to spot a drug overdose, and properly give them Narcan.
NBCMontana
Missoula invites community to participate in public summit
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County JEDI Network is inviting community members to participate in an inaugural summit. "Be the Change: Resilience Through Equity," is an opportunity to build community resilience through equity-minded approaches to challenging problems. The summit is slated for next Thursday and Friday on the University...
Montana Employers Found to be 3rd Worst in U.S. Hiring Struggle
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana employers are the third worst in the country in their struggle to hire and retain employees, according to a new study from the financial website WalletHub. KGVO Reached out to analyst Jill Gonzalez for the details of the study. Help Wanted Signs are Everywhere.
NBCMontana
Additional mountain snow on the way; travel impacts
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from noon Monday through 9AM Tuesday for the Kootenai/Cabinet Region and Lower Clark Fork Region. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches above 4500 feet, below 4000 feet a trace to 2 inches. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 11AM Monday through 8AM Tuesday for the Northern Clearwater...
Why I Don’t Think You Should Bring Kids to These Missoula Places
Let me preface this article a bit. This is my opinion. I can't speak for the general public, even though I know many of you feel the same way. There are places in Missoula where you should and should not bring a new baby or toddler. These places should be common sense, however, it seems they are not. Let's get into this.
NBCMontana
Missoula police seek to identify individuals in photo
MISSOULA, MT — The Missoula Police Department is looking to identify the two people in the following photo. Officer Trowbridge wants to identify and speak to the two individuals about a criminal case. If you have any information regarding the two individuals, contact Officer Trowbridge at 406-546-7693. The City...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana doctors, nurses argue for public health; state argues for power to protect citizens
The Russell Smith Federal Courthouse. (Tommy Martino, for the Daily Montanan) Mark Carpenter is a kidney transplant recipient who thought the COVID-19 vaccine would work for him, and he also figured health care providers who treat him would be vaccinated. But his body didn’t develop much immunity with the vaccine,...
Man on Probation Gets Caught With Meth and Pills in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 10:25 p.m. on October 21, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer drove through the parking lot of the One Eyed Jacks Casino located on South Reserve Street and observed various vehicles parked in the rear of the building. One of the vehicles had expired registration. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Woman Drives Into Oncoming Traffic on a Busy Missoula Street
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 9:00 p.m. on October 21, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer was on duty in the area of West Broadway and was made aware that multiple 911 calls had reported a dangerous driver nearby. A white Volkswagon Jetta was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Broadway. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Missoula Man Tries to Steal From Home Depot, Gets Caught With Meth
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 24, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to Home Depot for a report of a male who was trespassing in the store. The complainant from the store said he had verbally trespassed the male several times for shoplifting. The complainant was positive...
Understand how LR-131 would affect families in the hospital
I would like to provide the perspective of a hospital chaplain on the Born Alive Infant Protection Act, or LR-131, on the ballot this November. I served as a hospital chaplain for 12 years. On numerous occasions I was called to labor and delivery to provide support to parents facing the heart-rending situation of their […] The post Understand how LR-131 would affect families in the hospital appeared first on Daily Montanan.
