Missoula, MT

406mtsports.com

Montana state senator drafts bill for College Game Day in Missoula

MISSOULA – The Montana state legislature doesn’t have its bi-annual meeting in Helena until January, but bills are already in the works. One of those may have something to do with the Montana Grizzlies football team. State senator Ellie Boldman, who represents Senate District 45, has had a...
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Big Sky commissioner offers lackluster response about Week 8 officiating

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies football team dropped its second-straight contest on Saturday in a 31-24 overtime loss at Sacramento State. Broadcast on ESPN2, the Big Sky Conference had a golden opportunity to display two of its powerhouse teams to a national audience. Instead, its officiating stole the show in crunch time, and Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill released a statement via his personal Twitter account on Monday that made things worse.
MISSOULA, MT
montanasports.com

Bobcats hold at No. 3, Griz drop to No. 11 in latest Top 25 poll

After a wild weekend of football for Montana and Montana State, some movement was had in the latest Top 25 poll. The Montana State Bobcats stayed put at No. 3 in Monday's release of the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll. Meanwhile, the Montana Grizzlies fell from No. 7 to No. 11 after losing their second straight game.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.3 The Blaze

You Might LOL At The Sign On This Historic Montana Building

When I moved to Montana in June 2021, I stayed with family in the Bitterroot Valley for a while until I found an apartment in Missoula (which was an experience akin to playing whack-a-mole without a mallet.) Until my apartment search came to a close, I used to take Eastside Highway north to Bell Crossing, and I would drive by this building:
MISSOULA, MT
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Tuba Christmas returns to the Garden City

MISSOULA, Mont. — Tuba Christmas returns to Missoula for the 33rd year. The event features local tubists along with students of all ages and skill levels performing traditional Christmas carols. The annual revival of the popular holiday event takes place Dec. 9 at the Scheels concourse in the Southgate...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Narcan training to be held in St. Ignatius

MISSOULA, Mont. — Another free Narcan training event is planned to take place in St. Ignatius. A previous one was very successful, and St. Ignatius Police Chief Acheson invites the public to come at 6 p.m., Nov. 28 to learn how to spot a drug overdose, and properly give them Narcan.
SAINT IGNATIUS, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula invites community to participate in public summit

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County JEDI Network is inviting community members to participate in an inaugural summit. "Be the Change: Resilience Through Equity," is an opportunity to build community resilience through equity-minded approaches to challenging problems. The summit is slated for next Thursday and Friday on the University...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Additional mountain snow on the way; travel impacts

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from noon Monday through 9AM Tuesday for the Kootenai/Cabinet Region and Lower Clark Fork Region. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches above 4500 feet, below 4000 feet a trace to 2 inches. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 11AM Monday through 8AM Tuesday for the Northern Clearwater...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Missoula police seek to identify individuals in photo

MISSOULA, MT — The Missoula Police Department is looking to identify the two people in the following photo. Officer Trowbridge wants to identify and speak to the two individuals about a criminal case. If you have any information regarding the two individuals, contact Officer Trowbridge at 406-546-7693. The City...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Man on Probation Gets Caught With Meth and Pills in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 10:25 p.m. on October 21, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer drove through the parking lot of the One Eyed Jacks Casino located on South Reserve Street and observed various vehicles parked in the rear of the building. One of the vehicles had expired registration. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Woman Drives Into Oncoming Traffic on a Busy Missoula Street

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 9:00 p.m. on October 21, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer was on duty in the area of West Broadway and was made aware that multiple 911 calls had reported a dangerous driver nearby. A white Volkswagon Jetta was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Broadway. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

Understand how LR-131 would affect families in the hospital

I would like to provide the perspective of a hospital chaplain on the Born Alive Infant Protection Act, or LR-131, on the ballot this November.   I served as a hospital chaplain for 12 years.  On numerous occasions I was called to labor and delivery to provide support to parents facing the heart-rending situation of their […] The post Understand how LR-131 would affect families in the hospital appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE

