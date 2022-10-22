ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Comments / 3

Related
Syracuse.com

How will Onondaga County supply Micron with 20 million gallons of water every day?

Syracuse, N.Y. – If fully built, the Micron Technology chip plant in Clay could use 20 million gallons of water every day — as much as 150,000 homes use. Half of that water would come from Lake Ontario via existing treatment and piping systems. The other half would be recycled by a county wastewater treatment plant and then sold back to Micron – an untested idea for which there are few specific details.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Mayor Walsh announces another road reconstruction project

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced another road reconstruction project that will begin on October 27. The reconstruction is centered on Hood Ave. on the Northside. Crews will begin to pave Hood Ave. from Court St. to Butternut St. The road will remain open to...
SYRACUSE, NY
Government Technology

FAA Clears New York Drone Corridor for Sightless Flights

Last week the Federal Aviation Administration approved New York’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems Test Site (NUAIR) to fly uncrewed drones without supervision across 50 miles of airspace within the state’s drone corridor. In essence, this means that an uncrewed aircraft systems corridor operator can fly civilian drones from Syracuse...
ROME, NY
WKTV

North Utica Starbucks closes temporarily

UTICA, N.Y. – The new Starbucks on North Genesee Street in Utica is temporarily closed, according to a sign posted at the business. The coffee shop opened at the end of September next to Fairfield Inn & Suites. A sign on the building says it’s temporarily closed, but doesn’t...
UTICA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

In Lansing, a project doesn’t look so Dandy

LANSING, N.Y.—Plans for a Dandy Mini-Mart at a prominent corner in the town of Lansing has resulted in a not-so-dandy response from worried neighbors. As first reported when news of the proposal broke back in January 2021, the Dandy Mini-Mart chain operates several dozen stores across the Twin Tiers, and wishes to add one more in Lansing, at the southwest corner of the intersection of East Shore Drive and NY 34B/Ridge Road, across the road from the Rogues’ Harbor Inn. At the time it was first submitted to the town of Lansing, the project called for an 8,400 square-foot with two gasoline fuel islands and one diesel fuel island.
LANSING, NY
Syracuse.com

A CNY school district’s string of superintendent shakeups and what that cost taxpayers

Baldwinsville, N.Y. – The Baldwinsville Central School District has churned through three superintendents in the past eight years. It’s a series of hires that has cost the district’s taxpayers more than $200,000 in salaries that resulted in no work. In two cases, the school board members making these decisions never provided public explanation for why the superintendents moved on.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
WKTV

New traffic pattern in downtown Utica

City officials are looking for feedback on changes to the traffic pattern in downtown Utica. Utica officials seek feedback on Genesee Street traffic pattern changes. There’s a new traffic pattern on Genesee Street in downtown Utica and the city wants feedback about the changes.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

OCC cancels classes the same day President Biden is expected in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Community College has canceled classes for Thursday, October 27, the same day President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit the Syracuse area. A college alert cites the cancellation as “due to a major Micron event being held on campus,” the same topic expected to...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy