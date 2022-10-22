Read full article on original website
Related
Jobs, jobs, jobs: McMahon, Micron tout benefits of planned $100B chip fab in Clay
Clay, N.Y. -- Micron Technology officials and Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon promised a packed Clay Town Hall meeting Monday night that generations of jobs are coming to the $100 billion computer chip factor the company plans to build just up the road. “There are going to be roles for...
Land prices in Clay heat up, fueled by ‘Micron fever.’ Asking $7 million for a farm
Syracuse, N.Y. – Six days after Micron Technology promised to build chip fabs in the town of Clay, the asking price on a family farm just down the road went up. It went up a lot. A 37-acre farm at Henry Clay Boulevard and Route 31 – two miles...
How will Onondaga County supply Micron with 20 million gallons of water every day?
Syracuse, N.Y. – If fully built, the Micron Technology chip plant in Clay could use 20 million gallons of water every day — as much as 150,000 homes use. Half of that water would come from Lake Ontario via existing treatment and piping systems. The other half would be recycled by a county wastewater treatment plant and then sold back to Micron – an untested idea for which there are few specific details.
Town hall in Clay to discuss Micron project: jobs, housing, infrastructure
Clay, N.Y. — The first in a series of community discussions with county officials on the $100 billion Micron Technology project is slated for Monday. The town hall is 6 p.m. at Clay Town Hall, the county executive’s office said Saturday. The discussions will be centered around the...
$45 Million To Be Invested in Utica’s Cornhill – Plans for Renaissance Center, Affordable Apartment
A major revitalization investment of $45 million is coming to Utica's Cornhill neighborhood in an effort to improve the lives of those living there now, and create opportunities for generations to come. The joint announcement was made by the City of Utica, The Community Foundation, Mid-Utica Neighborhood Preservation Corporation (MUNPC),...
localsyr.com
Onondaga County Executive hosts Micron town hall meeting Monday
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is hosting a “town hall” meeting Monday evening to talk about Micron’s $100 billion computer chip campus in the Town of Clay. The meeting will be held at Clay Town Hall, just up Route 31...
37 new businesses in Central New York include mental and physical self-care
New businesses were back up this week with 37 business and corporate certificates filed in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Oct. 15 through Oct. 21. Self-care was a theme with beauty, physical fitness and mental health businesses filing certificates.
localsyr.com
Mayor Walsh announces another road reconstruction project
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced another road reconstruction project that will begin on October 27. The reconstruction is centered on Hood Ave. on the Northside. Crews will begin to pave Hood Ave. from Court St. to Butternut St. The road will remain open to...
How would Upstate-Crouse merger help Central NY patients? Hospitals make their case
Syracuse, N.Y. – Upstate University Hospital would have room for many of the thousands of patients it now turns away if it merges with its next-door neighbor Crouse Hospital, the hospitals say. That’s because Crouse is licensed to operate far more beds than it uses, while Upstate doesn’t have...
localsyr.com
Your Stories Q&A: When will the large Restaurant Depot warehouse in Salina open?
TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Our latest Your Stories Q&A took us to the Town of Salina regarding the big build on Buckley Road. When will the Restaurant Depot store open on Buckley Road?. We first reported in July, that a Restaurant Depot was under construction on Buckley...
localsyr.com
OCC President and students ecstatic to welcome President Biden on Thursday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Students at Onondaga Community College found out that President Joe Biden would be coming to their campus Thursday to talk about Micron’s historic $100 Billion investment via email when they were told classes would be canceled on Thursday. The email goes on to invite students...
Government Technology
FAA Clears New York Drone Corridor for Sightless Flights
Last week the Federal Aviation Administration approved New York’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems Test Site (NUAIR) to fly uncrewed drones without supervision across 50 miles of airspace within the state’s drone corridor. In essence, this means that an uncrewed aircraft systems corridor operator can fly civilian drones from Syracuse...
WKTV
North Utica Starbucks closes temporarily
UTICA, N.Y. – The new Starbucks on North Genesee Street in Utica is temporarily closed, according to a sign posted at the business. The coffee shop opened at the end of September next to Fairfield Inn & Suites. A sign on the building says it’s temporarily closed, but doesn’t...
In Lansing, a project doesn’t look so Dandy
LANSING, N.Y.—Plans for a Dandy Mini-Mart at a prominent corner in the town of Lansing has resulted in a not-so-dandy response from worried neighbors. As first reported when news of the proposal broke back in January 2021, the Dandy Mini-Mart chain operates several dozen stores across the Twin Tiers, and wishes to add one more in Lansing, at the southwest corner of the intersection of East Shore Drive and NY 34B/Ridge Road, across the road from the Rogues’ Harbor Inn. At the time it was first submitted to the town of Lansing, the project called for an 8,400 square-foot with two gasoline fuel islands and one diesel fuel island.
A CNY school district’s string of superintendent shakeups and what that cost taxpayers
Baldwinsville, N.Y. – The Baldwinsville Central School District has churned through three superintendents in the past eight years. It’s a series of hires that has cost the district’s taxpayers more than $200,000 in salaries that resulted in no work. In two cases, the school board members making these decisions never provided public explanation for why the superintendents moved on.
WKTV
New traffic pattern in downtown Utica
City officials are looking for feedback on changes to the traffic pattern in downtown Utica. Utica officials seek feedback on Genesee Street traffic pattern changes. There’s a new traffic pattern on Genesee Street in downtown Utica and the city wants feedback about the changes.
WKTV
A meeting regarding a new Stewart's Shop in South Utica, faced some opposition on Monday
UTICA, N.Y. – A meeting regarding a new Stewart's Shop in South Utica, faced some opposition on Monday evening. The Stewart's would be located where Raspberries Café used to be on Genesee Street. Two other properties would also be part of the deal. Officials with Stewart's met with...
Your Stories: What’s up with those giant wind turbine blades?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories team has been fielding several questions about the giant wind turbines being hauled on area interstates. John says almost daily he sees the long wind turbine blades and the other parts heading south on Interstate 81. He wonders where are they coming from and where are they going? […]
localsyr.com
OCC cancels classes the same day President Biden is expected in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Community College has canceled classes for Thursday, October 27, the same day President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit the Syracuse area. A college alert cites the cancellation as “due to a major Micron event being held on campus,” the same topic expected to...
By 1 vote, Syracuse councilors approve $100K-a-year parking shuttle for city employees
Syracuse, N.Y. -- By a single vote, the Syracuse Common Council approved spending $100,000 a year on a parking shuttle for city employees. The shuttle will take employees six blocks from the city-owned parking lot on Washington Street to City Hall. A Syracuse.com reporter covered the distance in 8 ½ minutes at a comfortable pace last week.
Comments / 3