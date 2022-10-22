ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheWrap

‘Morning Joe': Al Sharpton Says Black Voters Are ‘Ashamed’ Every Time Herschel Walker Opens His Mouth (Video)

”I don’t think Herschel knows the difference between the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate,“ the activist and pundit told ”Morning Joe“. Sitting in the “Morning Joe” studio Monday, Rev. Al Sharpton railed against Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker as not only incompetent and ill-equipped for the job, but as an “insult” to the Black community that helped him gain such a platform in the first place.
The Independent

Marco Rubio under fire for not revealing ‘attacked’ canvasser’s alleged Charlottesville links

Marco Rubio is being criticised for failing to mention that one of his supporters, who was reportedly attacked and hospitalised while out canvassing on Sunday night, has alleged ties to a white supremacist group.Mr Rubio, who is running for reelection in Florida, earlier said on Twitter that one of his supporters was severely injured while canvassing after being attacked for being a Republican.Christopher Monzon was identified as the victim of the attack, in the South Florida city of Hialeah, on Monday.“Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals...
Albany Herald

Top Senate Democrat warns the Fed against causing mass job losses

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown is warning the Federal Reserve not to attack inflation so aggressively that it undoes the historic progress in the jobs market. "For working Americans who already feel the crush of inflation, job losses will make it much worse. We can't risk the livelihoods of millions of Americans who can't afford it," Brown, chairman of the powerful Senate Banking Committee, wrote in a letter sent to Fed chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday.
The Independent

Trump news – live: Mark Meadows ordered to testify to grand jury in Georgia election meddling probe

Mark Meadows, who served as Donald Trump’s chief of staff at the end of his presidency, has failed in his latest attempt to avoid testifying to Georgia investigators looking into the former president’s efforts to pressure state officials into overturning the 2020 election.The news comes just after Hope Hicks, formerly one of Mr Trump’s closest aides, gave an interview to the January 6 select committee. She had a number of roles in the Trump campaign and White House, leaving the administration a week after the Capitol riot.Mr Trump himself was officially subpoenaed by the January 6 select committee last...
Albany Herald

Malaysia is braced for major floods. So why is it holding an election?

The Malaysian government's insistence on holding a snap general election next month during a monsoon season that's expected to bring devastating floods risks putting politics above people's lives, opposition lawmakers and political analysts say. Malaysia will head to the polls on November 19, the country's election commission announced last week,...

