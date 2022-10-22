Mark Meadows, who served as Donald Trump’s chief of staff at the end of his presidency, has failed in his latest attempt to avoid testifying to Georgia investigators looking into the former president’s efforts to pressure state officials into overturning the 2020 election.The news comes just after Hope Hicks, formerly one of Mr Trump’s closest aides, gave an interview to the January 6 select committee. She had a number of roles in the Trump campaign and White House, leaving the administration a week after the Capitol riot.Mr Trump himself was officially subpoenaed by the January 6 select committee last...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 24 MINUTES AGO