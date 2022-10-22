ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Trump news – live: Mark Meadows ordered to testify to grand jury in Georgia election meddling probe

Mark Meadows, who served as Donald Trump’s chief of staff at the end of his presidency, has failed in his latest attempt to avoid testifying to Georgia investigators looking into the former president’s efforts to pressure state officials into overturning the 2020 election.The news comes just after Hope Hicks, formerly one of Mr Trump’s closest aides, gave an interview to the January 6 select committee. She had a number of roles in the Trump campaign and White House, leaving the administration a week after the Capitol riot.Mr Trump himself was officially subpoenaed by the January 6 select committee last...
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Top Senate Democrat warns the Fed against causing mass job losses

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown is warning the Federal Reserve not to attack inflation so aggressively that it undoes the historic progress in the jobs market. "For working Americans who already feel the crush of inflation, job losses will make it much worse. We can't risk the livelihoods of millions of Americans who can't afford it," Brown, chairman of the powerful Senate Banking Committee, wrote in a letter sent to Fed chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday.
The Independent

Midterms 2022 - live: Second woman says Herschel Walker made her have abortion as ‘The View’ defends Fetterman

Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker has once again found himself embroiled in scandal as a second woman claims he made her have an abortion, branding him a “hypocrite”. Mr Walker has responded by saying he is “done with this foolishness”. He is currently polling slightly behind Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock.Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman’s campaign claims to have received more than $1m in donations after Tuesday’s Senate debate, which saw Mr Fetterman taking on Dr Mehmet Oz in one of the most anticipated moments of their bitterly fought campaign. Mr Fetterman addressed his recent stroke head-on, but...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

