Dallas, TX

NBC News

Suspect in Dallas hospital shooting accused of hitting girlfriend in delivery room before 2 staffers were killed

The suspect in the weekend shooting in a Dallas hospital hit his girlfriend in her labor and delivery room before he opened fire and killed two employees, police alleged. Dallas police on Monday shared a timeline of the shooting Saturday at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, which killed two staffers, identified as Jacqueline Pokuaa, 45, and Katie Flowers, 63.
CBS DFW

Shooter charged with capital murder for allegedly killing 2 at Dallas hospital

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two people were shot and killed on Saturday, police confirmed, after a suspect opened fire inside Methodist Dallas Medical Center.At about 11 a.m. on Oct. 22, 2022, a suspect since identified as Nestor Hernandez, 30, brought a gun inside the medical center and began shooting at hospital employees on the mother-baby unit, striking and killing two.Police confirmed that Hernandez was currently on parole for aggravated robbery and had an active ankle monitor. He had been given permission to visit his significant other while they were in labor. A source also told CBS 11 reporter J.D. Miles that...
TheDailyBeast

Suspect in Deadly Texas Hospital Shooting Was Attending the Birth of a Child

The man suspected of gunning down two nurses at Methodist Dallas Medical Center in Texas on Saturday was out on parole and was permitted by state officials to be at the facility for the birth of a child, authorities said on Sunday.Thirty-year-old Nestor Hernandez had been out for a year on parole and wearing an ankle monitor when he allegedly opened fire at the hospital, killing two.He’s accused of shooting &killing nurse & social worker at Dallas Methodist Hospital. Court documents: Nestor Hernandez was released from prison in October after serving time for aggravated robbery. He was allowed to be...
CBS DFW

Recently retired Haltom City police officer killed in house fire near Azle

AZLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A recently retired 25-year veteran of the Haltom City Police Department died on Sunday morning after a fire broke out at his house near Azle.Retired Corporal Tony Miller, 62, of Azle, joined the department in 1997 and retired earlier this year.A spokesperson for the department emphasized that Miller was a pillar of both the department and the community. His career began as a patrol officer. Soon after, he was then assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division as a detective.Miller was later promoted to Corporal and worked in several special units, including Street Crimes and SWAT. He also served as a firearms instructor for the department.After he retired as an officer, Miller returned to the department to work as a property technician.Haltom City police said Miller's "smile, laughter, and wealth of knowledge will not soon be forgotten" and asked residents of the city to pray for his family, friends, loved ones, and fellow officers as they mourn his loss.No other injuries related to the fire have been reported and the investigation into what caused it is ongoing.
RadarOnline

Dallas Man Was Upset About Losing A Basketball Game To A Woman. Then He Killed Her, Police Say.

A Dallas man who police believe murdered a woman because she beat him at basketball was arrested, Radar has learned.Police arrested Cameron Hogg, 31, on Oct. 20 and charged him with murder. According to police, Hogg killed Asia Womack, 21, after a hard-fought basketball game at T.G. Terry Park in South Dallas on Oct. 3.The family said the two were trash talking during a pickup game at the park that Womack's team wound up winning. According to court documents, Hogg drove to another location following the game and confront Womack and wound up shooting her four times.Hogg was arrested weeks...
