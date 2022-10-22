Read full article on original website
Related
How Long Should Your Workouts Actually Be? Probably Not as Long as You Think
Juggling the responsibilities of work and family can take a lot of mental and physical energy. And let’s be honest: For many people, working out can feel like a luxury rather than a necessity. If you don’t have a lot of free time to work out but want to make sure to get your steps in, you’re probably curious about how much time it takes to reap the rewards of exercise. How long should workouts be, anyway?
7 Tweaks You Can Make to Your Workout Routine To Boost Your Immunity, According to a Yoga Teacher With a PhD in Immunology
We often hear about the many health benefits of exercise. From reducing blood pressure to strengthening the heart and lungs, consistent workouts have been shown to provide an array of physical and mental health perks that touch nearly every system in the body. Included in this plethora of benefits? The...
The Intensity of Your Workout Could Determine How It Affects Your Memory, Study Finds
While scientists have long understood that exercise benefits brain health, it hasn’t necessarily been clear how this relationship works until relatively recently. Thanks to new research, this year alone, we’ve learned that when your muscles contract during exercise, they release molecules called myokines that stimulate neuron function, and that even small amounts of physical activity daily can protect your brain from cognitive decline “by enhancing blood flow to the brain and stimulating biochemical pathways that maintain the functional and structural integrity of neurons," Arjun V. Masurkar, MD, PhD, clinical core director of NYU Langone's Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, previously told Well+Good.
6 Hairstyles That Will Instantly Make Thin Hair Look Thicker
The pursuit of thicker hair can often mean investing hundreds of dollars in serums and supplements, then waiting months for them to work. And don't get us wrong: these solutions are certainly effective, and can deliver great results over time. But if you're looking to amp up your look now, a quick haircut might be all you need. We asked stylists to weigh in on the looks that will make your hair look instantly thicker—keep scrolling to check them out for yourself, then go ahead and book that appointment for a chop.
How To Get A Flat Stomach Without Diet Or Exercise, According To An Expert
This post has been updated since its initial 01/01/2017 publish date to include more expert insight related to the topic. When it comes to healthy weight loss and obtaining a flatter stomach, the usual tips are to eat a well-balanced diet, exercise regularly, maintain a steady sleep schedule and prioritize strengthening your core. However, if you feel that you don’t have time to hit the gym and no patience for a diet, what are some things you can do to achieve a flat abdomen without all the hassle? We checked in with health experts for tips, and did research on the topic to find out more.
‘I’m a 68-Year-Old Trainer, and This Is My Go-To Core Exercise To Ease Back Pain and Improve Balance’
One of the first things that personal trainer Lori Michiel, 68, does with her senior clients is help them to locate their core muscles. “I have people do a lot of closed-eye exercises when it's safe," Michiel says. She finds this helps them to get them in touch with their bodies, since not everybody has good kinesthetic awareness, or understanding of and control over how their body parts move.
technologynetworks.com
The Exercise That Prolongs Life
In this video, Jonathan from the Institute of Human Anatomy discusses a type of high-intensity exercise, how to do it, and how often you should incorporate it into your workout routine. He also discusses the relevant anatomy and the physiological adaptations and benefits on the heart and other cardiovascular structures.
What is exercise, really? Here’s what counts, according to an exercise physiologist
What is exercise and how often should you do it? We speak to the experts to find out
Build rock-solid abs at home in 10 minutes with this bodyweight workout
Get shredded abs fast with this fast-paced core workout – no equipment required!
The 2-Minute Mobility Routine You Can (and Should) Do Right at Your Desk To Avoid Back Pain
Most of us spend the majority of our days stuck in front of our computers. And those long, stationary hours at our desks can wreak havoc on our neck, back, or shoulders. We usually blame the pain and stiffness on poor posture. But Abby Halpin, DPT, a physical therapist and the owner of Forte Performance and Physical Therapy, says that it’s often less about having bad posture and more about how long you’re in the same position with that posture.
Is SUP A Good Workout?
Stand-up paddle boarding (SUP) is a fun water sport that's growing in popularity. But how good of a workout is SUPing, and which muscle groups are working?
Why Variations Are the Key to an Inclusive Yoga Practice
Having a “beginner’s mind” is a tenet of mindfulness that refers to approaching life with openness and curiosity. That’s part of how Natalia Tabilo of Yoga For All Bodies cultivated her own yoga practice: By tuning in to the needs of her body and the way it wanted to move, and finding the poses that suited her.
EverydayHealth.com
How to Get Started With Pilates Workouts: An Absolute Beginner’s Guide
Pilates can be great for both a regular exerciser and someone who is completely new to working out. But there can be a learning curve if you’ve never done it before. How Long, How Often, and What Type of Pilates Should You Start With?. You can certainly do Pilates...
Exercise bike vs treadmill: Which is the best cardio machine?
It’s the fitness battle of exercise bike vs treadmill – which offers the most effective workout?
Here’s Why Rocking Back and Forth To Poop Actually Works, According to Pelvic Floor Therapists
There's nothing worse than feeling like you have to poop, only to spend 15 fruitless minutes on the toilet squeezing every muscle you can think of to move things along. As you watch the seconds tick by, it can be tempting to try just about any technique to speed up the process and get on with your day (especially since experts recommend limiting your toilet time to 5 minutes or less). This is when rocking back and forth to poop sometimes enters the picture—and for good reason.
KXLY
Worried about longevity? Don’t ignore strength training as you age, study says
Physical activity guidelines for older adults stress doing at least two days of strength training and 2½ hours of moderate to vigorous aerobic physical activity each week. Yet many people downplay muscle strengthening, relying on the heart-pumping benefits of aerobic exercise. That would be a mistake, a new study...
Reviewers Say Laying on This Mat of Spikes Is Like One Big Exhale for Your Body—And the Relief Is ‘Intense’
If your body is as tense as a fist, whether from a strenuous workout, stress, or perhaps sitting in your office chair for too long without breaks, you might be yearning for relief—ASAP. While it’s possible to knead out the knots with the assistance of a massage therapist (or a willing partner or friend), these options aren’t readily available for all. Thankfully, there are massage tools, such as acupressure mats, that allow you to alleviate discomfort all on your own—and the ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set ($30) is one popular variation that has already amassed over 35,000 positive ratings from Amazon shoppers.
‘I’m a Dermatologist, and Here’s Why You Might Want To Befriend Your Skin Microbiome If You Have Eczema’
You're feeling pretty good about the state of your wellness—until you look in the mirror (or start feeling itchy and inflamed) and see an eczema flare-up staring back. What do you do? It’s totally fair to be frustrated when your skin isn't cooperating, but before you declare war on your eczema, you might want to consider taking a friendlier approach.
Don’t Fall for the 180 Strides-Per-Minute Running Myth. Here’s How To Actually Find Your Ideal Cadence
Of the many running form tips repeated around the internet, one of the most common pieces of advice is to increase your step rate, AKA cadence, in order to become a faster, more efficient runner. In particular, 180 steps per minute (spm) is often repeated as the "gold standard" to aspire towards.
‘I’m a Gastroenterologist, and These Are the 2 Drinks I Sip Every Day for Healthy Digestion and Regularity’
As often as we hear about the importance of drinking enough water every day, it’s an open secret that many of us don’t. Though a big ol’ glass of H2O might be all we crave after a tough workout, when we go about our regular daily routines, it’s easy to forget to sip on the amount we need to meet our daily quota.
Well+Good
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.https://www.wellandgood.com/
Comments / 0