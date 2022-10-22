ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Embers From Metal Grinder Cause Massive Two-Alarm Blaze In Westminster Garage: Fire Marshal

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
A couple and their dog are safe following a garage fire that erupted in Carroll County Friday. Photo Credit: Office of The State Fire Marshal

A married couple and their dog were able to escape harm when a two-alarm blaze broke out in a Maryland garage, according to the state fire marshal.

In Carroll County, the owner of an Old New Windsor Pike residence in Westminster was working on one of his vehicles shortly before 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 when he noticed smoke coming from the car.

Officials said that at the time the fire was discovered, the man was using a metal grinder on his vehicle, which contributed to sparking the flames when embers from his work spread.

According to the fire marshal, the owner attempted to extinguish the fire, but it quickly grew beyond his control, and the Westminster Fire Department was called.

It took a team of 50 firefighters approximately an hour to get the two-alarm fire under control, which caused an estimated $100,000 in damages for the family.

No injuries were reported, and the owner, his wife, and the dog were all able to safely escape the home, which suffered extensive heat damage to the side of the residence.

The garage and all of its contents were a complete loss, according to the fire marshal.

Daily Voice

