Pierce County, WA

Captain Dean
3d ago

Pay rent? Are you kidding? If that's the goal you've already failed! These people don't and won't pay rent!They want their free lifestyle to continue at taxpayer expense. What we need is several severely cold winters and heavy rains to change a few minds and make work more attractive! God knows what we have now isn't working!

Nathan W. Mach
3d ago

They just want to dig into working peoples pockets to pay for useless people that don’t want to have to work. These are garbage people let them rot

echo
3d ago

Nothing is said about how the residents will be able to make it to stores to get food and other necessities.

The Suburban Times

Emergency Shelter funding available from County

Pierce County social media post. Over $13 million is available to support the development of new non-congregate emergency shelters including a shelter with medical respite services, and/or a shelter access hub to offer short-term stays, open 24/7. Applications due November 18. piercecountywa.gov/hssb.
The Suburban Times

Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. A data security breach at one of Washington’s hospital organizations continues to affect data on cases and associated hospitalizations and deaths. Today’s COVID-19 data is likely incomplete. It is not clear how long this will last. On October 25, our current COVID-19 7-day...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Say hello to Odin

Tacoma Police Department social media post. Meet one of our new K9’s in training, Odin, a 14-month-old male German Shepherd. Odin and his handler, Officer Johnson, are halfway through the 400 hours of training they will finish before taking the state test to become a certified generalist K9 team. Go Odin!
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Video: Puyallup Public Library 20th Anniversary

The Puyallup Public Library recently celebrated its 20th Anniversary in September 2022. Built in August 2002, the Puyallup Public Library has stood proud and tall for twenty years. Funded through a bond measure, the Puyallup community came together in the early 2000s and voted to approve a new building. The building celebrated its birthday in September and doesn’t look a day older than when it was first built. Learn more about the Library by going to PuyallupLibrary.org.
PUYALLUP, WA
myedmondsnews.com

No mandatory drug treatment at Edmonds hotel shelter

Homeless people seeking shelter at new emergency housing in Edmonds will not have to agree to drug treatment before they are allowed to move in. The Snohomish County Council earlier this week – for the second time – voted not to make drug treatment mandatory at the Edmonds Best Value Inn, along with another hotel purchased in Everett.
EDMONDS, WA
The Suburban Times

Town Halls Start This Week on Tacoma’s Proposed Budget

City of Tacoma announcement. The City Council was recently presented with the City of Tacoma’s 2023-2024 Proposed Biennial Budget. City Manager Elizabeth Pauli outlined a plan that reaffirms the City’s dedication to anti-racist systems transformation, adds community safety and health resources, and expands the City’s response to homelessness and housing affordability.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Burn ban lifted for unincorporated Pierce County

Pierce County announcement. The county-wide fire safety burn ban for unincorporated Pierce County was lifted at 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24. This decision was made in light of the recent rains and the forecast of continued precipitation and moderate temperatures. Lifting the ban does not affect those areas in...
seattlemet.com

Bivalent Boosters: Side Effects, Safety, and More

The new omicron-specific boosters are here, with those as young as five now eligible for the updated shot. But the uptake, even in very vaccinated King County, has been less than ideal. "We have well over 1.5 million or more people that are eligible for the booster, but really, we're...
KING COUNTY, WA
The Stranger

Mayor Harrel Defunds Asian American Hate Crime Prevention by 50%

In his 2023 budget proposal, Mayor Bruce Harrell slashed funding to prevent hate crimes against Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI) by about half, from $333,000 to $166,000. Organizations that combat AAPI hate say the cut signaled that Seattle no longer prioritizes safety for this still-vulnerable population, while the Mayor’s Office...
SEATTLE, WA
thetacomaledger.com

Tacoma City Council votes yes on Camping Ban Ordinance

On October 11, community members gathered for a council meeting regarding Ordinance 28831 in regards to a camping ban. In a 6-3 vote, tensions arose on October 11 as Tacoma City Council voted to pass Ordinance 28831. The ordinance, which goes into effect November 14, was proposed by Council Member John Hines back in September and will prohibit camping and the storage of personal belongings within a 10-block radius around temporary shelters.
TACOMA, WA
westseattleblog.com

HELPING: Volunteers assist at Habitat for Humanity homebuilding site in South Delridge

Another infusion of volunteer help was at work this past Saturday at Habitat for Humanity‘s Highland Terrace project in South Delridge. The site in the 9000 block of 15th SW will hold six “permanently affordable” two- and three-bedroom homes that’ll be complete by next summer, to be owned by families earning less than 80 percent of the Area Median Income. Future homeowners help with the construction, too – Penny was among those working at the site on Saturday:
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Lakewood Community Cleanup, Nov. 5-6

City of Lakewood social media post. Save the date: Lakewood Community Cleanup is Nov. 5-6, 8am to 2pm. This is for Lakewood residents only. Last car accepted 1:45pm. To keep things moving we’ll continue our 5 min unload time limit. See flier for what is accepted or not accepted. Or visit: cityoflakewood.us/refuse/#commun…
LAKEWOOD, WA

