Two women shot while working on vehicle in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two women have been wounded after a shooting in New Orleans East. It happened Friday night around 8:00 p.m. in the 4800 block of Cardenas Drive.

New Orleans Police Department officials say a 22-year-old and 19-year-old were working on their vehicle when a person opened fire. The two were shot in their legs.

The NOPD did not release any information on the condition of the victims. Police do not have any information on the motives or suspect (s). Anyone with information on the incident can contact NOPD 7th District Detective by calling (504) 658-6070.

