Read full article on original website
Related
Domestic assault arrest prompted SW Kan. school lockdown
FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after an incident that led to a brief lockdown of schools in Garden City. Just after 9:30a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to East Garden Village Mobile Home Park, 4101 E US Highway 50, for an aggravated assault that just occurred, according to a media release.
Lockdown ends at 2 Garden City schools
The Garden City Police Department said they have a person in custody, and the two schools have been released from lockdown.
2 SW Kansas schools locked down while police make arrest
FINNEY COUNTY— USD 457 officials have released two school from lockdown after law enforcement took a suspect nearby into custody on Tuesday. Just after 10:30a.m. there was a large law enforcement presence at East Garden Village Mobile Home Park, 4101 E US Highway 50, in Garden City, according to a media release.
kscbnews.net
Hugoton Police Make Drug Arrest
On February 22nd, 2022, Stevens County Emergency Services, the Stevens County Sheriff’s Department, and the Hugoton Police Department, responded to the 100 block of S. Wilson for an unresponsive male. The Hugoton Police Department immediately treated this as a suspicious death. After an 8 month long investigation with assistance...
Eight-month investigation into suspicious death ends in arrest in western Kansas
An investigation that started in Hugoton, Kansas, in February 2022 has led to an arrest.
2 firefighters injured, 600 acres burned in SW Kansas fire
FINNEY COUNTY—Investigators are working to determine the cause of a grass fire in southwest Kansas. At approximately 2p.m. Sunday, the Garden City Fire Department was dispatched to a reported grass fire at the intersection of Towns Road and U.S. Highway 50. Upon arrival, fire personnel confirmed there was a...
Wind drives fires and dust across Kansas on Sunday
The high wind is driving fires across Kansas and causing blowing dust.
KWCH.com
Card skimmers found at gas pumps in Kansas
GRAY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Gray County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning Wednesday following the discovery of fuel card skimmers in gasoline pumps at Pride Ag Resources, in Ingalls. The sheriff’s office advised anyone who recently paid with a credit card or debit card to fill up at...
Skimmer found in gas pumps in western Kansas, check your account
INGALLS, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone put fuel card skimmers in gas pumps in at least two different Kansas towns recently. Now, law enforcement officers are warning people who used debit and credit cards at the gas pumps to check their bank accounts and credit card accounts. The Gray County Sheriff’s Office says the skimmers were […]
Kansas man killed after being ejected from car in crash
A man from Kansas has been killed after being ejected from his car in a single-car crash.
kscbnews.net
Liberal City Commission Meets, Denies Special Use Permit
The Liberal City Commission met on Tuesday evening, and after hearing from local residents, the Commission denied the Special Use Permit to place an AT&T Tower on the Country Club property. Other sites could possibly be looked at for the tower placement. The City Commission also passed Resolution 2388 which...
JC Post
Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0