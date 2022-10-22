ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hugoton, KS

Domestic assault arrest prompted SW Kan. school lockdown

FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after an incident that led to a brief lockdown of schools in Garden City. Just after 9:30a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to East Garden Village Mobile Home Park, 4101 E US Highway 50, for an aggravated assault that just occurred, according to a media release.
GARDEN CITY, KS
Hugoton Police Make Drug Arrest

On February 22nd, 2022, Stevens County Emergency Services, the Stevens County Sheriff’s Department, and the Hugoton Police Department, responded to the 100 block of S. Wilson for an unresponsive male. The Hugoton Police Department immediately treated this as a suspicious death. After an 8 month long investigation with assistance...
HUGOTON, KS
2 firefighters injured, 600 acres burned in SW Kansas fire

FINNEY COUNTY—Investigators are working to determine the cause of a grass fire in southwest Kansas. At approximately 2p.m. Sunday, the Garden City Fire Department was dispatched to a reported grass fire at the intersection of Towns Road and U.S. Highway 50. Upon arrival, fire personnel confirmed there was a...
GARDEN CITY, KS
Card skimmers found at gas pumps in Kansas

GRAY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Gray County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning Wednesday following the discovery of fuel card skimmers in gasoline pumps at Pride Ag Resources, in Ingalls. The sheriff’s office advised anyone who recently paid with a credit card or debit card to fill up at...
INGALLS, KS
Liberal City Commission Meets, Denies Special Use Permit

The Liberal City Commission met on Tuesday evening, and after hearing from local residents, the Commission denied the Special Use Permit to place an AT&T Tower on the Country Club property. Other sites could possibly be looked at for the tower placement. The City Commission also passed Resolution 2388 which...
LIBERAL, KS
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

