ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ryan surprised, hopeful after getting benched by Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan stood at his locker Wednesday, the disappointment etched all over his face. Two days after coach Frank Reich announced he was benching the 2016 league MVP, little had changed for the 15-year veteran. He was still upset that just seven games into his Indy career, he'd lost the starting job possibly permanently.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy