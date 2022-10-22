Read full article on original website
WSOC Charlotte
Lions owner still has faith in coach Dan Campbell, GM despite 1-5 start: 'It requires patience'
Dan Campbell’s time in Detroit isn’t off to a great start. The Lions have opened the season, Campbell’s second with the program, just 1-5 and will head into Sunday’s matchup with the Miami Dolphins on a four-game losing skid. Most recently, the Lions fell 24-6 to the Dallas Cowboys.
Ryan surprised, hopeful after getting benched by Colts
INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan stood at his locker Wednesday, the disappointment etched all over his face. Two days after coach Frank Reich announced he was benching the 2016 league MVP, little had changed for the 15-year veteran. He was still upset that just seven games into his Indy career, he'd lost the starting job possibly permanently.
