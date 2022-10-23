Halloween: Witches of Depoe Bay Food Drive

The Witches of Depoe Bay are flying in for the 13th annual food drive to support the Depoe Bay Food Pantry.

Join the effort from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, rain or shine.

The Witches will be collecting cash, checks, and nonperishable food items at these locations:

Chester’s Market Parking Lot, 3950 US-101 Depoe BayIn Front of the Whale Fountain on US-101, Depoe BayIn Front of Re/Max Integrity, 110 N. HWY 101 Depoe Bay

Witches and Warlocks will be stationed in these three areas to collect donations.

Donated nonperishable foods include:

TunaTop ramenChiliCanned vegetables and fruitSpaghetti and spaghetti sauceCanned meatsSpamDry potato flakesMacaroni and cheesePasta and pasta sauceCerealSoupBaby foodJam or jelly

All proceeds will go directly to the Depoe Bay Food Pantry.

In 2021, the Whiches of Depoe Bay Food Drive collected 1,769 pounds of food and $6,025.

To donate food, checks or cash before or after the event, email Sandy De Muri at msdemuri@att.net to arrange pick up. For more information contact: Sandy De Muri, msdemuri@att.net, 510-508-3890.