Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was His
More details on the killing of a Methodist Hospital Labor and Delivery nurse and a social worker are now emerging. Dead are Jacqueline Pokuaa, a 45-year-old social worker, and Katie Annette Flowers, a 63-year-old nurse.
WFAA
Ankle monitor cut | More revealed on how Methodist Hospital shooting suspect violated parole
Nestor Hernandez, 30, faces capital murder charges in the double homicide shooting at Dallas Methodist Hospital. He'd been arrested twice while on parole this year.
Suspects detained as Forney police investigate shooting incident
FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Police Department confirms multiple suspects have been detained in connection with a shooting investigation Tuesday evening. Police responded to the incident involving reported shots fired in the 200 block of Farm-to-Market (FM) 548, near Jack's Quick Stop and Taco Case. Responding officers located a...
Dallas hospital shooting suspect cut off ankle monitor before June arrest then spent 100 days in custody for parole violation, sources say
DALLAS — The suspect in the Dallas Methodist Hospital shooting cut off his ankle monitor earlier this year, violating his parole conditions for a second time -- but he was then released after spending 100 days in custody at the order of the state parole board, law enforcement sources confirmed to WFAA on Tuesday.
Teenager arrested in East Texas accused of capital murder in Dallas
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – A teenager was arrested in East Texas on Tuesday for a capital murder charge, said law enforcement. Julio David Falcon, 17, was take into custody in Grand Saline in the 700 block of North Waldrip Street around 5:30 p.m. He was wanted by the Dallas Police Department. The Grand Saline […]
fox4news.com
Minute of silence to be held Wednesday for healthcare workers killed in Dallas hospital shooting
DALLAS - A minute of silence will be held across North Texas on Wednesday to honor the two healthcare workers killed in a shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday. The two women killed were simply doing their jobs. One former Methodist nurse who worked alongside one of them...
Suspect in Methodist Hospital shooting was arrested by Dallas Police in March and Carrollton Police in June
CARROLLTON, Texas — Nestor Hernandez was arrested twice this year while out on parole, law enforcement sources confirm to WFAA. Dallas Police arrested Hernandez, the man charged with capital murder in Saturday's Methodist Hospital shooting, on March 9 for a parole violation during a minor accident investigation. He was released to his parole officer in April, Dallas Police said.
fox4news.com
Two healthcare workers killed in Dallas hospital shooting identified
DALLAS - The two healthcare workers killed in the deadly shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday have been identified. Methodist confirmed the roles of the two employees who were shot on Monday. Jacqueline Pokuaa, 45, was a social worker. She was shot when she entered the new mother’s...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Nurse, Social Worker Identified, Details of Fatal Shooting at Methodist Hospital Released
Two hospital employees killed in a shooting Saturday at Methodist Dallas Medical Center have been identified by authorities Monday who also released new details in the ongoing investigation into the double fatal shooting. Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia, along with Methodist Health System Chief of Police Glen Fowler, gave...
KHOU
Who is Nestor Hernandez, the man charged with capital murder in the fatal shootings of two Dallas hospital employees?
DALLAS — Shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dallas Police offers responded to reports of a shooting at Methodist Hospital in Oak Cliff. Upon arrival, police said they found two hospital employees shot and killed near the labor and delivery area on the fourth floor of the hospital. They also said they detained a suspect in the shooting -- a man who had been shot and injured by the Methodist Health System police officer that first responded to the scene.
Oddee
Man Accused of Shooting Dallas Woman to Death After She Beat Him in Basketball
A Texas man took a ball game too seriously and shot his friend. There’s such a thing as being a sore loser. And there’s this guy. Police officers in Dallas, TX, recently arrested one Cameron Hogg and charged him with murder. Hogg, 31, stands accused of shooting to death another Dallas resident, Asia Womack.
dpdbeat.com
Dallas Police Continue to investigate Homicide on Park Row
On July 4, 2021, at approximately 10:37 p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Park Row Avenue. A 43-year-old woman and 19-year-old John Kentreal Hightower were shot while attending a gathering at the location. Both were taken to a local hospital and treated for their injuries. On July 6, 2021, John Kentreal Hightower, died from his injuries. The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact 214-671-3584.
Mansfield ISD board secretary arrested on assault, family violence charge
MANSFIELD, Texas — Mansfield ISD's board secretary was arrested last week, and the district's board of trustees is in the process of addressing the issue. According to police, Mansfield officers arrested Bianca Benavides Anderson while responding to a domestic disturbance at a home on Ascot Park Drive around 2 a.m. on Oct. 22.
Police seeking information related to south Dallas shooting
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are seeking information related to a shooting that took place early Tuesday morning.On Oct. 25 at about 5 a.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 3200 block of S. Vernon Avenue.When police arrived to the scene, they found 48-year-old Clarence Howard, shot and lying on the ground in front of an apartment. Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information pertaining to the shooting is asked to contact Detective Scott Sayers, at 214-671-3647 or scott.sayers@dallaspolice.gov.
dpdbeat.com
Information Needed in Homicide at 3200 Vernon Ave
On October 25, 2022, at approximately 5:00 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3200 block of S. Vernon Avenue. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Clarence Howard, a 48-year-old male, shot and lying on the ground in front of an apartment. The investigation is ongoing and documented under case number 193813-2022. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scott Sayers, at 214-671-3647 or scott.sayers@dallaspolice.gov.
fox4news.com
Plano shooting suspect accused of dropping nails in streets and parking lots
PLANO, Texas - Police think they’ve found the man who spread nails on the road in several North Texas neighborhoods to damage people's tires. Kevin Genter was arrested Saturday in connection to a shooting in Plano. Police said he was driving around the Toyota Headquarters Campus firing a gun....
fox4news.com
Driver killed in shooting on LBJ Freeway in Garland, police say
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on LBJ Freeway Sunday. Officers were dispatched to an accident on southbound LBJ between Centerville Road and LaPrada Drive around 6:20 p.m. Police found the driver of the vehicle had been shot. Paramedics took the driver to an...
abc17news.com
Two hospital employees killed in Dallas hospital shooting
DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say two Dallas hospital employees were killed in a shooting inside the hospital and that the suspected gunman was shot and wounded by police. Methodist Health System spokesperson Ryan Owens said in a statement that the gunman shot the two employees about 11 a.m. Saturday and a hospital police officer then shot the man, who was then taken to another hospital in undisclosed condition. The names of the victims and the suspect were not immediately released. A statement attributed to the hospital system’s executive leadership called the shooting an “unimaginable tragedy.” Police did not return phone calls requesting comment.
KENS 5
Dallas hospital shooting: Employees ran for cover as gunshots rang out in Methodist Hospital's labor and delivery area
DALLAS — Saturday morning's deadly shooting at Dallas' Methodist Hospital has left nurses, doctors and employees at this Oak Cliff faculty shaken up. Their days were spent waiting to hear from their loved ones, to get assurances that their friends and coworkers were safe. Sources we spoke to tell...
One person killed, several others hurt in Carrollton crash
One person died in a Carrollton crash last night during some of the hardest rain. The crash was just before 6 p.m. on Marsh Lane near Dove Creek Lane. In addition to the one fatality, several other people were seriously hurt.
