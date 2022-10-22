Read full article on original website
Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys? Jerry Jones Reveals Deion Sanders & 'Hot Water' Takes
“Well, I couldn’t say that,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says with a laugh, answering a question about Odell Beckham Jr. “I think you can get in a little water with that one.”
Here’s an update on Giants TE Daniel Bellinger’s serious eye injury
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger was taken to the hospital Sunday after being poked in the eye late in the first half of his team’s 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bellinger, who has emerged as one of the better rookie tight ends in the...
Giants’ Joe Schoen’s low-risk, high-reward free-agent signings are big reason why team is 6-1
The scene with 11:25 left in the fourth quarter Sunday in Jacksonville spoke volumes about how the Giants have become the underdog darlings of the NFL this season. Immediately after the defense stuffed Trevor Lawrence on a fourth-and-one quarterback sneak, Jaylon Smith made a celebratory hop, skip and a jump toward the visiting sideline. He was joined on one side by Fabian Moreau and on the by Landon Collins. Three free agents who did not have jobs when the Giants completed their preseason schedule were merrily enjoying another big play by a defense that has more than its share of NFL castoffs making huge contributions.
Giants schedule surgery for Daniel Bellinger, add tight end to practice squad
Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger will undergo surgery Thursday to repair the fractured eye socket he sustained after being jabbed in the left eye by a Jaguars linebacker during Sunday’s game in Jacksonville. A source indicated that Bellinger is hopeful that he will be able to return this season and possibly as early as the team’s Thanksgiving game against the Cowboys in Dallas.
Ex-Yankees slugger could join Cardinals’ coaching staff, report says
The more things change, the more they stay the same. St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol needs a new bench coach after Skip Schumaker left Tuesday to become skipper of the Miami Marlins. That could open the door for a former Cardinals star to return home. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch...
Jets trade deadline 2022: 3 targets to replace injured Breece Hall after initial diagnosis on knee ‘not good’
DENVER – There was every reason to believe that Jets rookie Breece Hall could be the young star they build their offensive identity around because since the calendar turned to October that’s precisely what he was. In the three games before the Jets beat the Broncos on Sunday,...
Wichita Eagle
Giants TE Daniel Bellinger Reportedly Suffered Fracture Around Eye Socket
New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, who was poked in the eye during Sunday's 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, reported suffering a fracture around the eye socket and septum, the cartilage in one's nose, according to an ESPN report. Doctors are reportedly determining whether surgery is necessary...
NFL trade deadline 2022: Latest Giants, Eagles rumors, updates | WR, RB markets buzzing
It’s almost deadline time. Teams are looking to make the right moves ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer addresses some rumors that are circulating the NFL. On the New York Giants trading for a wide...
Ex-NFL GM: There’s a ‘great chance’ Giants’ Daniel Jones lands long-term contract extension
How long will the Giants keep Daniel Jones around?. New York declined to pick up its fifth-year option on the quarterback, which means he is set to be free agent in 2023. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But so far in the 2022 season, Jones has helped...
Phillies announce World Series starters for Games 1 and 2 vs. Astros
The 2022 World Series is quickly approaching. Starting Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Houston Astros for the championship title. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. There’s some insight into the Phillies pitching plans now. The Athletic’s Matt Gelb reported Wednesday: Aaron Nola will start Game 1 of...
Brian Daboll had cool gesture for Giants fans after win
The New York Giants stayed hot with their road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and head coach Brian Daboll appreciated the way his team’s fans traveled for the game. He took a moment to show them afterward. Daboll, who was puffing on a victory cigar after his...
Jets’ Elijah Moore named as possible trade target for slumping NFC contender
Be careful what you wish for. Disgruntled New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore wants out, and to this point, the team has been unwilling to comply as the Nov. 1 trade deadline approaches. But general manager Joe Douglas might have a prime trade partner in the Green Bay Packers....
NFL source suggests Giants’ ‘best course of action’ with Daniel Jones’ contract situation
It’s Daniel Jones’ world and we’re just living in it. The Giants quarterback is the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after leading New York to a 23-17 win Sunday over the Jacksonville Jaguars. With the victory, Jones and the Giants improved to 6-1 for the first time since 2008.
Giants’ rookie tight end needs eye surgery | How long will Daniel Bellinger be out, how much will team miss him?
It was another difficult week on the injury front for the 6-1 Giants and the worst of the news was about rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, who left Sunday’s win over the Jaguars in Jacksonville after being jabbed in his left eye by linebacker Devin Lloyd. ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan...
Big Blue View
‘Things I think’ after Giants-Jaguars: Insanity rules
6-1? Nobody saw this coming. The Giants, though are 6-1. I think it is impossible at this point not to think they actually are a good football team. Las Vegas oddsmakers didn’t believe it entering Sunday, having made the Giants underdogs to Jacksonville, which entered the game 2-4 and left 2-5.
Panthers decide if they will trade top receiver after Christian McCaffrey blockbuster deal
The Carolina Panthers are cleaning house. Gone are head coach Matt Rhule, Pro Bowl running back Christian McCaffrey and disgruntled wide receiver Robbie Anderson. But D.J. Moore won’t be packing his bags any time soon. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning...
Eagles trade deadline 2022: 4 players for Howie Roseman to target on defense
The Eagles are rested and preparing to return to the NovaCare Complex later this week to work on their game plan for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. As the coaching staff prepares to game plan for what they hope will lead to their seventh straight win of the season, the front office is peering over the rosters of the 31 teams in the league, deciding if there are any players who they want to target before the Nov. 1 trade deadline.
profootballnetwork.com
New York Jets RB Breece Hall Carted to Locker Room
New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall had to be carted to the locker room after suffering an apparent leg injury in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos. The Jets quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the game. Jets RB Breece Hall...
49ers cut ex-Jets running back
UPDATE (3:21 PM): NBC’s Matt Maiocco tweeted: The #49ers can be expected to re-sign RB Tevin Coleman to the practice squad. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 49ers were getting a little crowded in the running back department after they traded for Christian McCaffrey last Thursday....
Giants’ injury report: Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney practice updates
The Giants knew before they started the practice week that they’d be shorthanded for their Week 8 game against the Seahawks in Seattle. On Wednesday, coach Brian Daboll made it clear that reinforcements, for the most part, were not on the way. They do have the feel-good story about...
