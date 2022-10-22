Read full article on original website
vermontjournal.com
OLLI presents “Yankee Spy!”
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Alan Rumrill, Director of the New Hampshire Cheshire County Historical Society of Keene, N.H., will present the next OLLI – Osher Lifelong Learning Institute program “Yankee Spy! New Hampshire’s Jonathan Hale in the Civil War” on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 2 p.m. at the Nolin Murray Center next to St. Mary’s Church on Pleasant Street in Springfield.
vermontbiz.com
Bennington College launches No-Loan Initiative for Vermont residents
Under the new program, eligible Vermont residents can attend Bennington College without student loans. Vermont Business Magazine Bennington College announced today its new “No-Loan Initiative” for Vermont residents. The No-Loan Initiative builds on Bennington’s established merit- and need-based aid programs and its interest in supporting college access and affordability for Vermont residents.
lbmjournal.com
rk MILES’ Jeremy Baker named VRLDA president
MANCHESTER CENTER, Vt. – The Vermont Retail Lumber Dealers Association (VRLDA) appointed Jeremy Baker, rk MILES’ fleet and safety manager to serve as the next president of their Board of Directors at their Annual Meeting on Sept. 22. On rk MILES’ company blog, Baker says his goal as...
Dartmouth
Hanover landlords struggle to address complaints from off-campus residents
While many students prefer the freedom of off-campus housing, some have also experienced challenges with a lack of upkeep from landlords. While some off-campus tenants currently face subpar living conditions — including mold and animal infestations — Hanover landlords have struggled with the upkeep of their units due to a labor shortage in the Upper Valley.
vermontjournal.com
New Director hired for Whiting Library
CHESTER, Vt. – The Board of Trustees for the Whiting Library is pleased to announce that Pamela Johnson Spurlock has accepted our offer to be the next Library Director. “We are so pleased that Pamela will lend her perspective, talents and leadership in moving our library to new beginnings. With over a decade of experience in libraries, museums, and education, Pamela has a passionate commitment to the arts, education, information access, and diversity,” says Donna McNeill-Hudkins, Chair on the Board of Trustees.
vermontjournal.com
Springfield Library recognizes FOSTL
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library recognizes its Friends of the Library group as an essential resource during the 17th annual celebration of National Friends of Libraries Week from Oct. 16 – 22, 2022. All Friends of Springfield Town Library members are invited to come to the library on Thursday, Oct. 20 to have a “cuppa,” along with all our patrons during our monthly Patron Appreciation Day.
mynbc5.com
Two Upper Valley towns losing their town managers
HARTFORD, Vt. — Two Upper Valley municipalities are losing their town managers, as both Hartford and Norwich are parting ways with their administrators. Both have had to contend with the pandemic, police chief searches, and staffing shortages. Hartford placed Tracy Yarlott-Davis on administrative leave in order for the select...
Rutland man dies in cell at Southern State Correctional
A 67-year-old Rutland man was found dead in his cell Tuesday at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police.
After 2 student overdoses, administrators started to cry. That’s when their school began to listen.
Brattleboro Union High School, plagued the past year by threats and turnover, is receiving public praise for its swift yet sensitive response to a recent drug scare. Read the story on VTDigger here: After 2 student overdoses, administrators started to cry. That’s when their school began to listen..
Massachusetts teen 'believed to be in danger' could be in Maine or NH
RAYNHAM, Massachusetts — Police are actively searching for a 16-year-old girl from Raynham, Massachusetts who hasn't been seen since Oct. 18. Colleen Weaver left her home sometime between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. that morning and hasn't been heard from since. For that reason, officials believe she is in danger, Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said in a release Tuesday.
VTDigger
Man serving up to life in prison dies in cell in Springfield
A 67-year-old Rutland man was found dead in his cell Tuesday at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, according to a state police press release. The Vermont State Police are investigating the death of Dan Griswold, who was found unresponsive in his cell at about 11:05 a.m. Tuesday. Police said emergency medical care was unsuccessful and he was declared dead at 11:30 a.m.
Massachusetts and Vermont men identified in deadly Keene plane crash
The names of the two people killed in a small plane crash in Keene have been released.
vermontjournal.com
2022 Thanksgiving Farmers Market
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – As you prepare for the holidays, be sure to stop in at the Thanksgiving Farmers’ Market on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in downtown Springfield, Vt. Our vendors offer everything you need to make this...
Over 200 gravestones overturned at Bennington cemetery
Bennington Town officials said Monday that over 200 gravestones were overturned at the Village Cemetery on Morgan Street over the weekend.
vermontbiz.com
New Amtrak service makes a strong start
By C.B. Hall, Vermont Business Magazine Three-plus months since Amtrak and the Vermont Agency of Transportation extended the northward reach of the Ethan Allen Express by 68 miles, from Rutland to Burlington, patronage on the train is exceeding expectations. The addition of the new mileage to the existing 200-mile New York City-to-Rutland route – roughly a 33% increase – brought with it a ridership boost of 51% in August, the new service's first full month, relative to ridership in August of 2019, the last pre-pandemic year.
Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?
If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Most Snow Each Year
We're now into the fall season and of course, some folks are already talking about that devilish four-letter word in Massachusetts. Yes, snow. It's inevitable as it will be here before you know it. Some Massachusetts Folks Love the Winter Season. Even though there are some folks that don't love...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating embezzlement report from Townshend Elementary School
TOWNSHEND, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a report that a member of the Parent Teacher Association at Townshend Elementary School embezzled money from the school. According to the school's PTA Facebook group, the former treasurer of the club had been stealing the funds for the past two...
vermontjournal.com
Cavendish Selectboard hears from GMUSD on bond measure
CAVENDISH, Vt. – At the Monday, Oct. 17 Cavendish Selectboard meeting, the first topic of discussion was a $20 million bond proposal to renovate the three schools in the Green Mountain Unified School District (GMUSD); CTES, CAES, and GMUHS. GMUSD board member and Cavendish resident Steve Perani, along with...
Mass. mom, son hospitalized with severe liver damage after eating mushrooms they foraged for dinner
WORCESTER, Mass. — A mother and her son were recently rushed to a Massachusetts hospital with severe liver damage and treated with a “compassionate use” drug after they consumed mushrooms that they had foraged for dinner. Kam Look and her son, Kai Chen, of Amherst, were outside...
