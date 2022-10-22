ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Brunswick, NJ

NJ.com

Devils’ Jesper Bratt continues dominant stretch vs. Red Wings

This offseason, Devils forward Jesper Bratt gambled on himself. The 24-year-old Swedish winger - who posted a career-best 73 points (26 goals and 47 assists) in 2021-22 - opted for a one-year, $5.45 million contract, which set up a “prove it” opportunity for him this season.
fthspatpress.com

Despite Tough Loss, Still a Homecoming Game to Remember

This year’s homecoming was, well, memorable. Although the game itself wasn’t the closest, (Jackson Memorial defeated the Patriots 35-14), the student atmosphere and tailgate were incredible to be a part of. Before we get into the homecoming festivities, note that our loss wasn’t all bad. Running back Chase...
NJ.com

Here is Rutgers football’s 2023 schedule as Big Ten releases full slate

For one last season, Rutgers must go through the gauntlet that is the Big Ten East. The conference released the schedule for its 2023 schedule on Wednesday, confirming a report from The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman earlier in the week that the current division structure will remain next fall despite months of discussion of their removal. That change will come in the 2024 season when USC and UCLA officially join the conference, with the league planning to “configure a new model,” per Dochterman.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

No QB changes expected, but Rutgers’ Greg Schiano hypes Gavin Wimsatt’s development in ‘adapted’ offense

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano was non-committal when asked about his starting quarterback for Saturday’s game at Minnesota but offered praise for freshman Gavin Wimsatt and his adjustments to the updated offense being tweaked by interim coordinator Nunzio Campanile. With all three scholarship quarterbacks healthy and available in last week’s...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
thecomeback.com

Manhattan star makes shocking decision after Steve Masiello firing

Just two weeks before the start of the college basketball season, the Manhattan Jaspers shockingly fired long-time head coach Steve Masiello on Tuesday. Following this decision, it appears that Manhattan star forward Jose Perez has made a huge decision that will greatly impact the program this year. According to college...
MANHATTAN, NY
New Jersey 101.5

NJ police net 41 fugitives, including 5 accused of murder

A sweep of individuals wanted on outstanding warrants has netted 41 fugitives, including five accused of murder, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday. The arrests range in age from 18 to 72 and included both men and women — a dozen of them have alleged gang affiliations, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Phillies announce World Series starters for Games 1 and 2 vs. Astros

The 2022 World Series is quickly approaching. Starting Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Houston Astros for the championship title. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. There’s some insight into the Phillies pitching plans now. The Athletic’s Matt Gelb reported Wednesday: Aaron Nola will start Game 1 of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
