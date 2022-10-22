Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Raiders outduel Pingry to win first Somerset County championship since 2015
Fresh off winning its first Skyland Conference championship in nine years earlier this month, the Hillsborough High School girls cross-country team added more gold to its 2022 ledger on Oct. 20 at the Somerset County Championships that were held at Pleasant Valley Park in Basking Ridge. Coach Richard Refi watched...
HS football: Who’s lighting it up? Season stat leaders in the NJIC through Week 8
We’ve reached the postseason in N.J. high school football. We have multiple 1,000-yard passers and rushers in the NJIC and defensively, Lodi’s leading tackler has eclipsed 100 on the year.
Devils’ Jesper Bratt continues dominant stretch vs. Red Wings
This offseason, Devils forward Jesper Bratt gambled on himself. The 24-year-old Swedish winger - who posted a career-best 73 points (26 goals and 47 assists) in 2021-22 - opted for a one-year, $5.45 million contract, which set up a “prove it” opportunity for him this season.
fthspatpress.com
Despite Tough Loss, Still a Homecoming Game to Remember
This year’s homecoming was, well, memorable. Although the game itself wasn’t the closest, (Jackson Memorial defeated the Patriots 35-14), the student atmosphere and tailgate were incredible to be a part of. Before we get into the homecoming festivities, note that our loss wasn’t all bad. Running back Chase...
Here is Rutgers football’s 2023 schedule as Big Ten releases full slate
For one last season, Rutgers must go through the gauntlet that is the Big Ten East. The conference released the schedule for its 2023 schedule on Wednesday, confirming a report from The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman earlier in the week that the current division structure will remain next fall despite months of discussion of their removal. That change will come in the 2024 season when USC and UCLA officially join the conference, with the league planning to “configure a new model,” per Dochterman.
See the Passaic County Technical-Vocational High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)
As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at band competitions around the state. On Saturday, Passaic County Technical-Vocational High School marching band performed at the 13-school Music in the Valley competition hosted by Wayne Valley High School in Wayne.
Rutgers-Michigan time announced: Here’s when Scarlet Knights’ home game vs. Wolverines kicks off
The second-to-last home game of Rutgers’ 2022 season has a start time. The Scarlet Knights’ meeting with No. 4 Michigan on Saturday, November 5, will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. at SHI Stadium, the Big Ten announced Monday. The contest will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. It...
No QB changes expected, but Rutgers’ Greg Schiano hypes Gavin Wimsatt’s development in ‘adapted’ offense
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano was non-committal when asked about his starting quarterback for Saturday’s game at Minnesota but offered praise for freshman Gavin Wimsatt and his adjustments to the updated offense being tweaked by interim coordinator Nunzio Campanile. With all three scholarship quarterbacks healthy and available in last week’s...
Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway says he only has 7 healthy players: ‘I’m losing my mind right now’
With the college basketball season set to start in two weeks and big games loom against teams like Kansas, Iowa, Memphis and Rutgers, Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway says he only has seven healthy players. “I’m very concerned,” Holloway said at the team’s media day at Walsh Gym, adding, “I’m...
thecomeback.com
Manhattan star makes shocking decision after Steve Masiello firing
Just two weeks before the start of the college basketball season, the Manhattan Jaspers shockingly fired long-time head coach Steve Masiello on Tuesday. Following this decision, it appears that Manhattan star forward Jose Perez has made a huge decision that will greatly impact the program this year. According to college...
Seton Hall won’t play any exhibitions for first time since 2016-17 season
For the first time since the 2016-17 season, Seton Hall won’t play any exhibitions this year and will play its first game when the regular season opens Nov. 9 against Monmouth. Coach Shaheen Holloway told NJ Advance Media he simply chose not to play any exhibitions this season, and...
Rutgers’ Joe Harasymiak brings elite defense in his return to Minnesota
P.J. Fleck sounded like a proud father at Big Ten Media Days when talking about Joe Harasymiak, his former co-defensive coordinator at Minnesota who took the same position at Rutgers this offseason. A former Scarlet Knights assistant under head coach Greg Schiano in his own right, Fleck called Harasymiak “brilliant”...
N.J. play of the week: Bordentown High School presents ‘Puffs,’ a Harry Potter parody
For the next several weeks, NJ.com will be featuring one New Jersey high school drama club and their fall play as our play of the week. NJ.com subscribers may access free, high-res photo downloads from the gallery below! If you’d like to have your school’s program considered for this feature, get details here.
Built as a community church in 1844, this N.J. home is worthy of praise
Cindy Dunham wasn’t particularly surprised when her house attracted a buyer a mere week after she put it on the market. She had a similar spontaneous attraction to the converted 19th century church at 11 Mountain Church Road in Hopewell when she first saw it 22 years ago. “I...
Large police presence in Holmdel closes parts of Route 35 in both directions
A large police presence is in Holmdel, where Route 35 is closed in both directions at Centerville and Union Avenue.
NJ police net 41 fugitives, including 5 accused of murder
A sweep of individuals wanted on outstanding warrants has netted 41 fugitives, including five accused of murder, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday. The arrests range in age from 18 to 72 and included both men and women — a dozen of them have alleged gang affiliations, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said.
Phillies announce World Series starters for Games 1 and 2 vs. Astros
The 2022 World Series is quickly approaching. Starting Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Houston Astros for the championship title. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. There’s some insight into the Phillies pitching plans now. The Athletic’s Matt Gelb reported Wednesday: Aaron Nola will start Game 1 of...
Aces are wild for Phillies to open World Series vs. Astros
PHILADELPHIA - Phillies manager Rob Thomson announced on Wednesday that Aaron Nola will start Game 1 of the World Series in Houston on Friday and Zack Wheeler will follow him in Game 2. The rest of the rotation will be determined after Thomson sees how Games 1 and 2 play...
Red-tailed hawk with 4-foot wingspan stuck inside N.J. library for days
A red-tailed hawk with a 4-foot wingspan has been trapped inside the Ocean County Library in Toms River since Monday, and workers say the bird hasn’t shown any interest in flying out. “We were waiting to see if he would just come out on its own. As of right...
NFL trade deadline 2022: Latest Eagles rumors | Pass rush help? Trade bait?
If you’re Howie Roseman, general manager of the 6-0 Philadelphia Eagles, you do it by working the phones ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports “Chicago’s Robert Quinn could be a good midrange option” for the Eagles to consider as they look for pass rush help to compensate for the loss of Derek Barnett.
NJ.com
NJ
226K+
Followers
130K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0