NBA player props October 26: Kevin Durant, Giannis and Anthony Davis props for Wednesday
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NBA is back for another busy midweek schedule, and we have put together a list of player props we believe are your...
MLB announces game times for Phillies-Astros World Series
It’s that time of year. The World Series will kick off later this week as the Philadelphia Phillies face the Houston Astros for the championship title. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLB PR released the game times for the series on Monday. Friday, 10/28 @ Houston...
MVP candidates, Player to Watch in Group 3 girls soccer playoffs
Players around the state are going to bring their best in the state playoffs. NJ Advance Media is highlighting the best of the best, featuring the top standouts here in Group 3 who could be the Most Valuable Player in the state tournament.
HS football: Previewing top players, teams & games in Group 5 state tournament
The 2022 NJSIAA / Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament is finally here. Sectional champions will be crowned over the next several weeks, and for the first time ever on the public school side, group champions will crowned, too. NJ.com is previewing every section, including making our selections on how things...
Lions head coach Dan Campbell, ex-Giants tight end, gets dreaded vote of confidence
Dan Campbell is in the clear. Despite the fact that the Detroit Lions are posting a 1-5 record going into Week 8, owner Sheila Ford Hamp still believes in her head coach. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. She told reporters on Wednesday that she believes in the...
Cowboys plan blockbuster halftime show for Thanksgiving game vs. Giants
The highly anticipated Cowboys-Giants Thanksgiving Day matchup just got a little bit more exciting. As fans enjoy their turkey and high-stakes football, they’ll also get to watch a halftime performance from the Jonas Brothers. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Jonas Brothers tweeted on Tuesday:. 11/24/22...
NFL Draft 2023: Eagles could land defensive stud thanks to Saints | 3 prime options
It came as a shock in April when the Eagles decided to execute a major trade with the New Orleans Saints, a deal that sent one of their three first-round picks to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for several picks, including a 2023 first-round selection. Even with a 6-0...
HS football Top 20 for Oct. 23: With playoff picture set, teams are shuffled after upsets
It’s finally time for teams to prove that they belong among the elite in New Jersey. The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association seeded the public state tournament on Sunday after the regular season came to an end for public schools during Week 8.
