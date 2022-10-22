ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddonfield, NJ

NJ.com

South Jersey Times football picks, Week 9

It seems like just yesterday that several local teams were headed to Ocean City for the season-opening Battle at the Beach, but playoff football is already upon us. The quest for sectional titles — along with the first true state championships for public schools in New Jersey history — begins in earnest this weekend.
PAULSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey Times Field Hockey Notebook: Is Gloucester County the center of the field hockey world?

Is Gloucester County the center of the South Jersey high school field hockey world?. It’s certainly starting to appear so. Last week, the playoff seeding cutoff gave Gloucester County two No. 1 seeds and a No. 2, in the three public school playoff brackets. The other public bracket, Group 2, only has three area teams so it would have been incredible is Gloucester County had swept top seed in all four public groups.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Old Bridge makes history, wins first Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament title

History was made for Old Bridge on Tuesday night in the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament final. The top-seeded Knights were playing in their first-ever final for their first-ever title against second-seeded Monroe at J.P. Stevens High School. The two rivals, which play in the GMC Red Division, were facing each other for the third time this season, with Old Bridge having won both previous games.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

See the Morris Hills High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)

As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at band competitions around the state. On Saturday, Morris Hills High School marching band performed at the 13-school Music in the Valley competition hosted by Wayne Valley High School in Wayne.
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

Here is Rutgers football’s 2023 schedule as Big Ten releases full slate

For one last season, Rutgers must go through the gauntlet that is the Big Ten East. The conference released the schedule for its 2023 schedule on Wednesday, confirming a report from The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman earlier in the week that the current division structure will remain next fall despite months of discussion of their removal. That change will come in the 2024 season when USC and UCLA officially join the conference, with the league planning to “configure a new model,” per Dochterman.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
CBS Philly

William Penn at Philly City Hall won't get Phillies gear

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies decorations are popping up all over town but one place you won't see them is on top of City Hall.Mayor Jim Kenney said William Penn would not be sporting a Phillies hat or jersey from his perch high over Center City.You probably remember the city put a super-sized Phillies hat on the statue in 1993 and then the Phillies lost to the Blue Jays in the World Series.Then, a Flyers jersey was draped over the statue in 1997. The Flyers lost to the Red Wings in the Stanley Cup.It sounds like the mayor is a little superstitious.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

No QB changes expected, but Rutgers’ Greg Schiano hypes Gavin Wimsatt’s development in ‘adapted’ offense

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano was non-committal when asked about his starting quarterback for Saturday’s game at Minnesota but offered praise for freshman Gavin Wimsatt and his adjustments to the updated offense being tweaked by interim coordinator Nunzio Campanile. With all three scholarship quarterbacks healthy and available in last week’s...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
