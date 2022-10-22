Read full article on original website
South Jersey Times football picks, Week 9
It seems like just yesterday that several local teams were headed to Ocean City for the season-opening Battle at the Beach, but playoff football is already upon us. The quest for sectional titles — along with the first true state championships for public schools in New Jersey history — begins in earnest this weekend.
South Jersey Times Field Hockey Notebook: Is Gloucester County the center of the field hockey world?
Is Gloucester County the center of the South Jersey high school field hockey world?. It’s certainly starting to appear so. Last week, the playoff seeding cutoff gave Gloucester County two No. 1 seeds and a No. 2, in the three public school playoff brackets. The other public bracket, Group 2, only has three area teams so it would have been incredible is Gloucester County had swept top seed in all four public groups.
Old Bridge makes history, wins first Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament title
History was made for Old Bridge on Tuesday night in the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament final. The top-seeded Knights were playing in their first-ever final for their first-ever title against second-seeded Monroe at J.P. Stevens High School. The two rivals, which play in the GMC Red Division, were facing each other for the third time this season, with Old Bridge having won both previous games.
Longtime Coach of Girl’s Soccer Team in Warminster Remembered for Winning Over 300 Games
The coach of a major girl’s soccer team in Bucks County is being remembered for his love of the sport and for his players. Rick Woelfel wrote about the coach for the Bucks County Courier Times. Bill Cappo, a beloved longtime Archbishop Wood High School girls’ soccer coach, passed...
HS football: Who’s lighting it up? Season stat leaders in the NJIC through Week 8
We’ve reached the postseason in N.J. high school football. We have multiple 1,000-yard passers and rushers in the NJIC and defensively, Lodi’s leading tackler has eclipsed 100 on the year.
St. Benedict’s over Life Center - Boys soccer recap
Ransford Gyan scored two goals as St. Benedict’s, the No. 1 ranked team in the country by Prep Soccer, defeated Life Center, 3-1, in Florence. Devon Rushmore broke a 1-1 tie when he scored on a header late in the first half for St. Benedict’s. Marcilio Soares made two saves in the win.
See the Morris Hills High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)
As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at band competitions around the state. On Saturday, Morris Hills High School marching band performed at the 13-school Music in the Valley competition hosted by Wayne Valley High School in Wayne.
N.J. marching band of the week: Vernon High School Marching Vikings (PHOTOS)
Each week throughout the fall 2022 season, NJ.com will be featuring one New Jersey high school marching band as our band of the week. NJ.com subscribers may access free, high-res photo downloads from the gallery below! If you’d like to have your school’s program considered for this feature, get details here.
‘A bad dude,’ Blose helps pave the way for No. 7 Delsea’s lethal ground attack
A team that has traditionally been at its best when running the football, Delsea is all about the ground and pound. To move the ball with authority takes power running by its backs and guys along the offensive line that are ready to do all of the dirty work. Winners...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 12-18, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth and Salem counties for Sept. 12-18. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Oct. 25, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Entries show property address followed by selling price and...
N.J. play of the week: Bordentown High School presents ‘Puffs,’ a Harry Potter parody
For the next several weeks, NJ.com will be featuring one New Jersey high school drama club and their fall play as our play of the week. NJ.com subscribers may access free, high-res photo downloads from the gallery below! If you’d like to have your school’s program considered for this feature, get details here.
Built as a community church in 1844, this N.J. home is worthy of praise
Cindy Dunham wasn’t particularly surprised when her house attracted a buyer a mere week after she put it on the market. She had a similar spontaneous attraction to the converted 19th century church at 11 Mountain Church Road in Hopewell when she first saw it 22 years ago. “I...
Here is Rutgers football’s 2023 schedule as Big Ten releases full slate
For one last season, Rutgers must go through the gauntlet that is the Big Ten East. The conference released the schedule for its 2023 schedule on Wednesday, confirming a report from The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman earlier in the week that the current division structure will remain next fall despite months of discussion of their removal. That change will come in the 2024 season when USC and UCLA officially join the conference, with the league planning to “configure a new model,” per Dochterman.
William Penn at Philly City Hall won't get Phillies gear
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies decorations are popping up all over town but one place you won't see them is on top of City Hall.Mayor Jim Kenney said William Penn would not be sporting a Phillies hat or jersey from his perch high over Center City.You probably remember the city put a super-sized Phillies hat on the statue in 1993 and then the Phillies lost to the Blue Jays in the World Series.Then, a Flyers jersey was draped over the statue in 1997. The Flyers lost to the Red Wings in the Stanley Cup.It sounds like the mayor is a little superstitious.
Original Announcer for West Chester’s QVC Brings New Approach to Storytelling
R.T. Bowersox.Image via Justin Udo, KYW Newsradio. R.T. Bowersox, one of the original on-air personalities for West Chester-based QVC, is bringing a new approach to storytelling to Philadelphia, writes Justin Udo for KYW Newsradio.
No QB changes expected, but Rutgers’ Greg Schiano hypes Gavin Wimsatt’s development in ‘adapted’ offense
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano was non-committal when asked about his starting quarterback for Saturday’s game at Minnesota but offered praise for freshman Gavin Wimsatt and his adjustments to the updated offense being tweaked by interim coordinator Nunzio Campanile. With all three scholarship quarterbacks healthy and available in last week’s...
Can History Be Made In Atlantic County, NJ District 1?
Democrats like Ernest Coursey have held the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners seat in District 1 for its entire existence. It’s been a guaranteed outcome, as a result of the near monolithic voting for the Democratic Nominee by voters in Atlantic City and Pleasantville. However, the upcoming November 8,...
Red-tailed hawk with 4-foot wingspan stuck inside N.J. library for days
A red-tailed hawk with a 4-foot wingspan has been trapped inside the Ocean County Library in Toms River since Monday, and workers say the bird hasn’t shown any interest in flying out. “We were waiting to see if he would just come out on its own. As of right...
Rutgers-Michigan time announced: Here’s when Scarlet Knights’ home game vs. Wolverines kicks off
The second-to-last home game of Rutgers’ 2022 season has a start time. The Scarlet Knights’ meeting with No. 4 Michigan on Saturday, November 5, will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. at SHI Stadium, the Big Ten announced Monday. The contest will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. It...
Philadelphia erupts with excitement, fans take to the streets as Phillies move on to World Series
PHILADELPHIA - When it comes to sports celebrations, no city does it quite like Philadelphia!. From first pitch to final out, Phillies fans cheered on their team - erupting with pure joy as they clinched the NLCS with a 4-3 victory against the Padres in Game 5. The Phillies will...
