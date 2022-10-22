ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Fact-checking claims from the Florida governor debate

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — On Monday night, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Florida governor and Democrat Charlie Crist went head to head in Fort Pierce for their only debate ahead of election day. One of the topics that got a lot of play was crime. Who has...
JSO will review police sergeant’s tweets about Black people, LGBTQ community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has begun an internal investigation into social media posts made by a sergeant with the agency’s gang unit. The announcement comes a day after First Coast News reported on problematic tweets from an account associated with Sgt. Douglas Howell, a ranking member of the city’s gang task force. After the story aired, the twitter account was locked.
Facing South Florida: Voter Fraud Arrests

Jim interviews the deputy director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition in the aftermath this week of newly released videos from arrests of 20 people in Florida back in August for alleged voter fraud in 2020. The results come amid confusion ever since voters overwhelmingly approved Amendment 4, which restored the voting rights of convicted felons.               Guest:   Neil Volz/DEP. DIR., FLORIDA RIGHTS RESTORATION COALITION 
10 "Bugs" in Florida You Should Always Avoid

Florida is full of creatures, many of them loveable like the manatees and Key West deer, but others--well, loveable probably isn't the word you'd use for them. Regardless of your personal word choice, there's no denying that it's the time of the year when a lot of our unfriendly critters are coming out to play--coincidently the same time we want to be outside playing too! If you want to know which Florida bugs and bug-like small animals you should be avoiding this season, then this short list may help you get a head start.
‘It’s over’: New Miami-Dade poll foreshadows commanding Ron DeSantis win

Miami-Dade, a historically Democratic-leaning county, has shifted rightward in the past few election cycles. That trend appears likely to continue through Election Day, according to new polling data that shows Gov. Ron DeSantis enjoying much more support there than his progressive challenger. South Florida consulting firm Public Communications Group surveyed...
Nebraska struggling to OK ban despite anti-abortion history

OMAHA, Neb. – Nebraska Republicans are expected to dominate as usual at the polls in November and retain control of the officially nonpartisan Legislature. They face a far tougher challenge flipping enough seats to push through a statewide abortion ban. The Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to...
Ron DeSantis endorses Anna Paulina Luna in CD 13

‘Anna Paulina Luna is a principled fighter that Pinellas County can count on to fight the Pelosi/Biden spending spree that's driving 40-year high inflation.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis is choosing Republican Anna Paulina Luna as his preferred future Pinellas County Congressperson. In a statement released Saturday by the Republican Party of...
