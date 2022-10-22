Read full article on original website
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Family-friendly events planned at Orange Park’s Thrasher-Horne CenterDebra FineOrange Park, FL
Oakleaf High seeks state championship in girls weightlifting as popularity of sport growsAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Green Cove Springs restaurant receives violations for roach activityDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Fleming Island loses heartbreaker against Creekside KnightsAnthony SalazarFleming Island, FL
News4Jax.com
UNF Poll: Only 50% of random Floridians asked believe Biden definitely won 2020 presidential election
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new UNF poll released Wednesday found a large portion of likely voters in Florida don’t have much faith in the results of elections, especially the 2020 presidential race. A UNF statewide poll conducted last week by the Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) asked a...
WESH
Fact-checking claims from the Florida governor debate
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — On Monday night, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Florida governor and Democrat Charlie Crist went head to head in Fort Pierce for their only debate ahead of election day. One of the topics that got a lot of play was crime. Who has...
News4Jax.com
Florida lawmaker sues campaign manager over ‘unwanted, unsolicited, inappropriate’ text messages
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – State Rep. Jackie Toledo, a Tampa Republican who lost a primary bid for a congressional seat in August, has filed a lawsuit accusing campaign manager Fred Piccolo --- a former spokesman for Gov. Ron DeSantis --- of sending her “unwanted, unsolicited, inappropriate and grossly offensive harassing text messages and images.”
15-year-old incest victim denied abortion in Jacksonville subject of new Charlie Crist ad
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida has seen a 6% reduction in abortions compared to this time last year, which is roughly 4,600 fewer procedures. STORY: Early voting begins, candidates for Jacksonville sheriff mobilize to gain support. Dr. Shelly Tein with Planned Parenthood of Northeast Florida recounted her frustration when she...
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Officer's tweets about Black, LGBT community spark criticism in and outside JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — “Definitely inappropriate.”. First Coast News Crime and Safety Analyst Mark Baughman says JSO Sgt. Douglas Howell’s active, occasionally incendiary Twitter account reflects poorly on the agency. In tweets dating back nearly a decade, the profile associated with Howell, a ranking gang unit officer, asserts...
Poll: Who won DeSantis-Crist debate?
The first and only debate in Florida's gubernatorial race is being held Monday night in Fort Pierce.
News4Jax.com
Black pastors say tweets by JSO Sgt. are racially insensitive, call for investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local pastor is calling for disciplinary action against a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Sergeant for social media posts that some said are racially insensitive and discriminatory. One of the tweets from an account associated with the JSO sergeant says: “America’s three biggest problems: 1) Marijuana...
JSO will review police sergeant’s tweets about Black people, LGBTQ community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has begun an internal investigation into social media posts made by a sergeant with the agency’s gang unit. The announcement comes a day after First Coast News reported on problematic tweets from an account associated with Sgt. Douglas Howell, a ranking member of the city’s gang task force. After the story aired, the twitter account was locked.
Facing South Florida: Voter Fraud Arrests
Jim interviews the deputy director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition in the aftermath this week of newly released videos from arrests of 20 people in Florida back in August for alleged voter fraud in 2020. The results come amid confusion ever since voters overwhelmingly approved Amendment 4, which restored the voting rights of convicted felons. Guest: Neil Volz/DEP. DIR., FLORIDA RIGHTS RESTORATION COALITION
10 "Bugs" in Florida You Should Always Avoid
Florida is full of creatures, many of them loveable like the manatees and Key West deer, but others--well, loveable probably isn't the word you'd use for them. Regardless of your personal word choice, there's no denying that it's the time of the year when a lot of our unfriendly critters are coming out to play--coincidently the same time we want to be outside playing too! If you want to know which Florida bugs and bug-like small animals you should be avoiding this season, then this short list may help you get a head start.
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banks
Nearly R183.6 million was stolen from banks by a couple who posed as Venezuelan government officials and used their empty mansions in Florida. Castañeda who and his partner moved to Miami about a decade ago.Supplied/Facebook.
Jacksonville attorney discusses what Amendment 2 means for you
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Every 20 years a new Constitution Revision Commission (CRC) is formed to consider changes to Florida's constitution presented by the people. Hank Coxe, a Jacksonville attorney, was appointed to the most recent commission in 2017-2018. He was honored having seen the previous work of the commission.
News4Jax.com
Sheriff candidates condemn racially insensitive tweets allegedly made by JSO sergeant now under investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville sheriff candidates on Tuesday condemned a series of racially insensitive tweets allegedly made by a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office sergeant. Democrat Lakeshia Burton and Republican T.K. Waters both said there is no place in the organization for the rhetoric believed to have been tweeted by...
floridapolitics.com
‘It’s over’: New Miami-Dade poll foreshadows commanding Ron DeSantis win
Miami-Dade, a historically Democratic-leaning county, has shifted rightward in the past few election cycles. That trend appears likely to continue through Election Day, according to new polling data that shows Gov. Ron DeSantis enjoying much more support there than his progressive challenger. South Florida consulting firm Public Communications Group surveyed...
JSO is beginning an internal investigation into an employee
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An investigation has begun against an employee in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office due to multiple reports of allegedly posting disparaging material on their personal social media account. Sheriff’s investigate if these post are legitimate and if the JSO employee is responsible for the posts.
News4Jax.com
Nebraska struggling to OK ban despite anti-abortion history
OMAHA, Neb. – Nebraska Republicans are expected to dominate as usual at the polls in November and retain control of the officially nonpartisan Legislature. They face a far tougher challenge flipping enough seats to push through a statewide abortion ban. The Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to...
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis endorses Anna Paulina Luna in CD 13
‘Anna Paulina Luna is a principled fighter that Pinellas County can count on to fight the Pelosi/Biden spending spree that's driving 40-year high inflation.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis is choosing Republican Anna Paulina Luna as his preferred future Pinellas County Congressperson. In a statement released Saturday by the Republican Party of...
Florida to face ‘life-threatening’ heat by 2036, according to UCS
Florida temperatures will escalate to life-threatening highs as early as 2036, according to a recent study from the Union of Concerned Scientists. The study, Killer Heat in the United States, examines the projected effects of three possible scenarios for global emissions intervention:
Property fraud a real problem in Northeast Florida, county clerks say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Federal Trade Commission found in a 2019 report that the Sunshine State leads the way when it comes to scams of any kind. Now, county clerks in northeast Florida are trying to prevent property fraud schemes devised to steal your home or business. >>> STREAM...
