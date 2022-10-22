Read full article on original website
South Jersey Times football picks, Week 9
It seems like just yesterday that several local teams were headed to Ocean City for the season-opening Battle at the Beach, but playoff football is already upon us. The quest for sectional titles — along with the first true state championships for public schools in New Jersey history — begins in earnest this weekend.
N.J. man’s mullet, grown during the pandemic, finishes near the top in national competition
When it comes to hair for Eric Kormann, it’s all about business in the front, party in the back; better known as the mullet. And now his hair has given the 41-year-old Penns Grove resident some national acclaim as he placed in the top 25 of the “mane event” in the USA Mullet Championship last week.
N.J. play of the week: Bordentown High School presents ‘Puffs,’ a Harry Potter parody
For the next several weeks, NJ.com will be featuring one New Jersey high school drama club and their fall play as our play of the week. NJ.com subscribers may access free, high-res photo downloads from the gallery below! If you’d like to have your school’s program considered for this feature, get details here.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 12-18, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth and Salem counties for Sept. 12-18. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Oct. 25, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Entries show property address followed by selling price and...
Built as a community church in 1844, this N.J. home is worthy of praise
Cindy Dunham wasn’t particularly surprised when her house attracted a buyer a mere week after she put it on the market. She had a similar spontaneous attraction to the converted 19th century church at 11 Mountain Church Road in Hopewell when she first saw it 22 years ago. “I...
No QB changes expected, but Rutgers’ Greg Schiano hypes Gavin Wimsatt’s development in ‘adapted’ offense
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano was non-committal when asked about his starting quarterback for Saturday’s game at Minnesota but offered praise for freshman Gavin Wimsatt and his adjustments to the updated offense being tweaked by interim coordinator Nunzio Campanile. With all three scholarship quarterbacks healthy and available in last week’s...
Here is Rutgers football’s 2023 schedule as Big Ten releases full slate
For one last season, Rutgers must go through the gauntlet that is the Big Ten East. The conference released the schedule for its 2023 schedule on Wednesday, confirming a report from The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman earlier in the week that the current division structure will remain next fall despite months of discussion of their removal. That change will come in the 2024 season when USC and UCLA officially join the conference, with the league planning to “configure a new model,” per Dochterman.
Rutgers-Michigan time announced: Here’s when Scarlet Knights’ home game vs. Wolverines kicks off
The second-to-last home game of Rutgers’ 2022 season has a start time. The Scarlet Knights’ meeting with No. 4 Michigan on Saturday, November 5, will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. at SHI Stadium, the Big Ten announced Monday. The contest will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. It...
Rutgers’ Joe Harasymiak brings elite defense in his return to Minnesota
P.J. Fleck sounded like a proud father at Big Ten Media Days when talking about Joe Harasymiak, his former co-defensive coordinator at Minnesota who took the same position at Rutgers this offseason. A former Scarlet Knights assistant under head coach Greg Schiano in his own right, Fleck called Harasymiak “brilliant”...
Red-tailed hawk with 4-foot wingspan stuck inside N.J. library for days
A red-tailed hawk with a 4-foot wingspan has been trapped inside the Ocean County Library in Toms River since Monday, and workers say the bird hasn’t shown any interest in flying out. “We were waiting to see if he would just come out on its own. As of right...
Aces are wild for Phillies to open World Series vs. Astros
PHILADELPHIA - Phillies manager Rob Thomson announced on Wednesday that Aaron Nola will start Game 1 of the World Series in Houston on Friday and Zack Wheeler will follow him in Game 2. The rest of the rotation will be determined after Thomson sees how Games 1 and 2 play...
Accused serial killer Sean Lannon pleads guilty in N.J. murder
An accused serial killer has pleaded guilty in a New Jersey murder case in return for a 35-year prison sentence. Sean M. Lannon, 47, is charged with five killings, including four in New Mexico and the March 8, 2021, beating death of his childhood mentor in South Jersey. Michael Dabkowski,...
Trenton man charged in daylight killing
A 32-year-old Trenton man has been charged with shooting and killing a city resident earlier this month. Mack Williams gunned down Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, at about 3:10 p.m. on Oct. 9 in Kersey Alley off Ewing Street, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. Brown was brought...
Phillies announce World Series starters for Games 1 and 2 vs. Astros
The 2022 World Series is quickly approaching. Starting Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Houston Astros for the championship title. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. There’s some insight into the Phillies pitching plans now. The Athletic’s Matt Gelb reported Wednesday: Aaron Nola will start Game 1 of...
NFL trade deadline 2022: Latest Eagles rumors | Pass rush help? Trade bait?
If you’re Howie Roseman, general manager of the 6-0 Philadelphia Eagles, you do it by working the phones ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports “Chicago’s Robert Quinn could be a good midrange option” for the Eagles to consider as they look for pass rush help to compensate for the loss of Derek Barnett.
NFL insider hints Eagles could trade for ex-Pro Bowl running back
Maybe they’ll look into adding a running back. The 2-5 Cleveland Browns will likely field offers for Kareem Hunt, and Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer named Philadelphia as a team that could be interested in the running back. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Hunt was picked...
2 N.J. school districts got $2.3M to buy electric buses
Two South Jersey school districts will receive a combined $2.3 million to purchase electric school buses as part of a federal program, officials announced Wednesday. The funds — provided through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new Clean School Bus Program rebate competition — originate from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and are meant to help school districts in low-income, rural and Tribal communities purchase zero-emission and low-emission school buses.
Popular N.J. butcher shop to appear on ‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives’
If you tune into Food Network’s staple show “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives” this Friday, you may see a familiar butcher shop on the screen. Brigantine’s Ernest and Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe will be making their second appearance on the show hosted by Guy Fieri, the shop announced Tuesday on social media.
Driver carjacked at Wawa while waiting to use air pump, cops say
A driver was carjacked at a Wawa in Burlington County on Saturday afternoon while she waited to put air in her vehicle’s tires, officials said. One of the three men who approached the woman at about 2:30 p.m. at the convenience store on Route 70 in Medford “physically removed” her from her 2015 Nissan Rogue, Medford police said.
Best option for N.J. county is to shut down, tear down its jail | Opinion
Sometimes in local government, there are problems to be solved, with no good options. At other times, there are potentially good options, but they all come with an expensive price tag. Such is the challenge of what to do about the Cumberland County Jail and county corrections services. Unlike clean water, recreation and snow removal, corrections is one of those services that officials wish they didn’t have to provide.
