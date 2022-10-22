ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

South Jersey Times football picks, Week 9

It seems like just yesterday that several local teams were headed to Ocean City for the season-opening Battle at the Beach, but playoff football is already upon us. The quest for sectional titles — along with the first true state championships for public schools in New Jersey history — begins in earnest this weekend.
PAULSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

No QB changes expected, but Rutgers’ Greg Schiano hypes Gavin Wimsatt’s development in ‘adapted’ offense

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano was non-committal when asked about his starting quarterback for Saturday’s game at Minnesota but offered praise for freshman Gavin Wimsatt and his adjustments to the updated offense being tweaked by interim coordinator Nunzio Campanile. With all three scholarship quarterbacks healthy and available in last week’s...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Here is Rutgers football’s 2023 schedule as Big Ten releases full slate

For one last season, Rutgers must go through the gauntlet that is the Big Ten East. The conference released the schedule for its 2023 schedule on Wednesday, confirming a report from The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman earlier in the week that the current division structure will remain next fall despite months of discussion of their removal. That change will come in the 2024 season when USC and UCLA officially join the conference, with the league planning to “configure a new model,” per Dochterman.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Trenton man charged in daylight killing

A 32-year-old Trenton man has been charged with shooting and killing a city resident earlier this month. Mack Williams gunned down Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, at about 3:10 p.m. on Oct. 9 in Kersey Alley off Ewing Street, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. Brown was brought...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Phillies announce World Series starters for Games 1 and 2 vs. Astros

The 2022 World Series is quickly approaching. Starting Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Houston Astros for the championship title. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. There’s some insight into the Phillies pitching plans now. The Athletic’s Matt Gelb reported Wednesday: Aaron Nola will start Game 1 of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

2 N.J. school districts got $2.3M to buy electric buses

Two South Jersey school districts will receive a combined $2.3 million to purchase electric school buses as part of a federal program, officials announced Wednesday. The funds — provided through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new Clean School Bus Program rebate competition — originate from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and are meant to help school districts in low-income, rural and Tribal communities purchase zero-emission and low-emission school buses.
BRIDGETON, NJ
NJ.com

Driver carjacked at Wawa while waiting to use air pump, cops say

A driver was carjacked at a Wawa in Burlington County on Saturday afternoon while she waited to put air in her vehicle’s tires, officials said. One of the three men who approached the woman at about 2:30 p.m. at the convenience store on Route 70 in Medford “physically removed” her from her 2015 Nissan Rogue, Medford police said.
MEDFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Best option for N.J. county is to shut down, tear down its jail | Opinion

Sometimes in local government, there are problems to be solved, with no good options. At other times, there are potentially good options, but they all come with an expensive price tag. Such is the challenge of what to do about the Cumberland County Jail and county corrections services. Unlike clean water, recreation and snow removal, corrections is one of those services that officials wish they didn’t have to provide.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
