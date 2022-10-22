Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenSea Bright, NJ
Woman Dead, Body Found in a bin, in a driveway to a home in Staten Island New YorkBLOCK WORK MEDIAStaten Island, NY
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the CountryTravel MavenManasquan, NJ
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps Rutgers, extends season-long win streak to sixThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Old Bridge makes history, wins first Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament title
History was made for Old Bridge on Tuesday night in the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament final. The top-seeded Knights were playing in their first-ever final for their first-ever title against second-seeded Monroe at J.P. Stevens High School. The two rivals, which play in the GMC Red Division, were facing each other for the third time this season, with Old Bridge having won both previous games.
HS football: Who’s lighting it up? Season stat leaders in the NJIC through Week 8
We’ve reached the postseason in N.J. high school football. We have multiple 1,000-yard passers and rushers in the NJIC and defensively, Lodi’s leading tackler has eclipsed 100 on the year.
St. Benedict’s over Life Center - Boys soccer recap
Ransford Gyan scored two goals as St. Benedict’s, the No. 1 ranked team in the country by Prep Soccer, defeated Life Center, 3-1, in Florence. Devon Rushmore broke a 1-1 tie when he scored on a header late in the first half for St. Benedict’s. Marcilio Soares made two saves in the win.
‘A bad dude,’ Blose helps pave the way for No. 7 Delsea’s lethal ground attack
A team that has traditionally been at its best when running the football, Delsea is all about the ground and pound. To move the ball with authority takes power running by its backs and guys along the offensive line that are ready to do all of the dirty work. Winners...
Devils’ Jesper Bratt continues dominant stretch vs. Red Wings
This offseason, Devils forward Jesper Bratt gambled on himself. The 24-year-old Swedish winger - who posted a career-best 73 points (26 goals and 47 assists) in 2021-22 - opted for a one-year, $5.45 million contract, which set up a “prove it” opportunity for him this season.
N.J. marching band of the week: Vernon High School Marching Vikings (PHOTOS)
Each week throughout the fall 2022 season, NJ.com will be featuring one New Jersey high school marching band as our band of the week. NJ.com subscribers may access free, high-res photo downloads from the gallery below! If you’d like to have your school’s program considered for this feature, get details here.
fthspatpress.com
Despite Tough Loss, Still a Homecoming Game to Remember
This year’s homecoming was, well, memorable. Although the game itself wasn’t the closest, (Jackson Memorial defeated the Patriots 35-14), the student atmosphere and tailgate were incredible to be a part of. Before we get into the homecoming festivities, note that our loss wasn’t all bad. Running back Chase...
See the Passaic County Technical-Vocational High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)
As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at band competitions around the state. On Saturday, Passaic County Technical-Vocational High School marching band performed at the 13-school Music in the Valley competition hosted by Wayne Valley High School in Wayne.
Seton Hall won’t play any exhibitions for first time since 2016-17 season
For the first time since the 2016-17 season, Seton Hall won’t play any exhibitions this year and will play its first game when the regular season opens Nov. 9 against Monmouth. Coach Shaheen Holloway told NJ Advance Media he simply chose not to play any exhibitions this season, and...
Here is Rutgers football’s 2023 schedule as Big Ten releases full slate
For one last season, Rutgers must go through the gauntlet that is the Big Ten East. The conference released the schedule for its 2023 schedule on Wednesday, confirming a report from The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman earlier in the week that the current division structure will remain next fall despite months of discussion of their removal. That change will come in the 2024 season when USC and UCLA officially join the conference, with the league planning to “configure a new model,” per Dochterman.
Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway says he only has 7 healthy players: ‘I’m losing my mind right now’
With the college basketball season set to start in two weeks and big games loom against teams like Kansas, Iowa, Memphis and Rutgers, Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway says he only has seven healthy players. “I’m very concerned,” Holloway said at the team’s media day at Walsh Gym, adding, “I’m...
N.J. play of the week: Bordentown High School presents ‘Puffs,’ a Harry Potter parody
For the next several weeks, NJ.com will be featuring one New Jersey high school drama club and their fall play as our play of the week. NJ.com subscribers may access free, high-res photo downloads from the gallery below! If you’d like to have your school’s program considered for this feature, get details here.
No QB changes expected, but Rutgers’ Greg Schiano hypes Gavin Wimsatt’s development in ‘adapted’ offense
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano was non-committal when asked about his starting quarterback for Saturday’s game at Minnesota but offered praise for freshman Gavin Wimsatt and his adjustments to the updated offense being tweaked by interim coordinator Nunzio Campanile. With all three scholarship quarterbacks healthy and available in last week’s...
Rutgers-Michigan time announced: Here’s when Scarlet Knights’ home game vs. Wolverines kicks off
The second-to-last home game of Rutgers’ 2022 season has a start time. The Scarlet Knights’ meeting with No. 4 Michigan on Saturday, November 5, will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. at SHI Stadium, the Big Ten announced Monday. The contest will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. It...
WINNERS: 3 NJ Powerball Players Take Home $50K
Two New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball for the Saturday, Oct. 22, drawing. Both winners took home the $50,000 second-tier Powerball prize. There also was a $50,000 Double Play winner on Saturday. Winning tickets were sold at the following locations:. Burlington...
Large police presence in Holmdel closes parts of Route 35 in both directions
A large police presence is in Holmdel, where Route 35 is closed in both directions at Centerville and Union Avenue.
Built as a community church in 1844, this N.J. home is worthy of praise
Cindy Dunham wasn’t particularly surprised when her house attracted a buyer a mere week after she put it on the market. She had a similar spontaneous attraction to the converted 19th century church at 11 Mountain Church Road in Hopewell when she first saw it 22 years ago. “I...
7 N.J. universities among world’s best in new rankings
Seven New Jersey universities ranked among the top in the world for academic research and reputation, according to figures released by U.S. News & World Report on Tuesday. In its rankings of 2,000 universities from 90 countries, 280 were in the United States, and seven were in New Jersey. Princeton...
N.J. should repeal and replace law allowing college athletes to profit off name and likeness, top lawmaker says
A veteran state lawmaker is calling for New Jersey to repeal and replace a law allowing college athletes in New Jersey to profit off their name and likeness — a complicated national issue that has gotten more intense in recent years. State Sen. Richard Codey, D-Essex, said the New...
A third of homes sold in under 2 weeks in these N.J. counties recently
Prospective homebuyers have to make decisions quickly in five New Jersey counties, where nearly 30% of homes recently sold had been on the market for less than two weeks. Buyers looking to move in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland and Morris counties had to put offers in quickly between Sept. 19 and Oct. 16, the most recently available data provided by Redfin, a national real estate brokerage. At least 32% of homes that sold during that time frame had been on the market for under two weeks in those counties.
NJ.com
NJ
226K+
Followers
130K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0