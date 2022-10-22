Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Europe's Bees Stung by Climate, Pesticides and Parasites
Quimper, France — Bees pollinate 71 of the 100 crop species that provide 90% of food worldwide. They also pollinate wild plants, helping sustain biodiversity and the beauty of the natural world. But climate change, pesticides and parasites are taking a terrible toll on bees, and they need protecting,...
Voice of America
Kenyan Museums, Farmers Conserve Indigenous Seeds as GMOs Are Legalized
Kenya's museums and partners are conserving and promoting indigenous seeds after the government lifted a ban on genetically modified organisms, or GMOs, for farming. The museum says the native seeds are at risk because of the GMO seeds, which the government and some farmers say will help them to produce more crops faster as the region suffers a historic drought. Victoria Amunga reports from Nairobi, Kenya. Videographer: Jimmy Makhulo.
Voice of America
Zimbabwe Basks in Discovery of Africa's Oldest Dinosaur
A national museum in Zimbabwe is displaying the remains of what scientists say is the oldest known dinosaur discovered in Africa. The skeleton was discovered in northern Zimbabwe, and researchers say it walked the Earth roughly 230 million years ago. For VOA, Columbus Mavhunga has more from Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.
Voice of America
US Technology Helps Improve Crop Yields in Drought-stricken Africa
Kibwezi, Kenya — More frequent and severe droughts in Africa are hampering food production, especially in arid parts of the continent, where farmers struggle to eke out a living. A water retention system developed in the United States is helping African farmers fight the trend and improve crop yields in drought-affected areas.
These 19 Before-And-After Photos Show The Toll Climate Change Has Taken On Earth
"I want you to act as you would in a crisis. I want you to act as if the house is on fire. Because it is." —Greta Thunberg
Voice of America
Women MPs in New Zealand Gain Majority in Historic Gender Feat
Sydney — In New Zealand’s parliament in Wellington, Soraya Peke-Mason has been celebrated as a trailblazer. The Māori politician was sworn in Tuesday as the newest member of the governing Labour party. Now, for the first time, women outnumber men in New Zealand's parliament. The legislature body...
Voice of America
WHO Says a Polio-Free World Within Grasp
GENEVA — In marking World Polio Day, advocates for a polio-free world are urging nations to commit to a new five-year strategy to eradicate this crippling disease and consign it to the trash bin of history. An estimated 350,000 children were paralyzed by polio when the World Health Organization...
Voice of America
Security Forum Focuses on Stability Challenges in Africa
Diamniadio, Senegal — Policymakers from around the world met Monday and Tuesday in Senegal to discuss Africa's most pressing security challenges. This year, attendees of an annual conference focused on redefining the role international partners play in promoting stability in Africa. More than 1,000 people participated in the eighth...
Voice of America
Africa Tourism Leaders Seek to Revive Sector After COVID-19
Gaborone, Botswana — Africa's leading tourism operators are meeting in Botswana for talks on reviving the industry after the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Intra-African travel is at the top of the agenda at the three-day meeting, which has attracted more than 450 delegates from 43 countries. Botswana's...
Voice of America
Ethiopia Peace Talks Set to Start in South Africa
JOHANNESBURG — Delegations to African Union-mediated peace talks on the war in Ethiopia's Tigray region meet in South Africa today despite a renewed offensive that saw federal forces re-take a few towns from Tigrayan forces. The Ethiopian government put out a statement saying it viewed the talks as “an...
Voice of America
UN Accuses Australia of Breaching Its International Torture Obligations
Sydney — The United Nations is accusing Australia of breaching its human rights obligations after it suspended a tour of detention facilities. U.N. inspectors say authorities in the Australian states of New South Wales and Queensland have denied them access into various detention facilities. Australia ratified the United Nation's...
Voice of America
Peace Talks Start About War in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Johannesburg — The first formal peace talks aimed at ending two years of war between the Ethiopian army and forces from the country's northern region of Tigray started in South Africa on Tuesday and will end on Sunday, the South African government said. At stake is an opportunity to...
