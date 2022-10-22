Washington — As American voters get ready for the midterm elections next month, candidates from both parties are pledging tough policies on China in hopes of wooing voters. American attitudes toward China have worsened in recent years, especially since the 2020 coronavirus outbreak. New data from Pew Research Center said that this year, 82% of Americans have an unfavorable view of China, a historical high. Five years ago, that number was about half, standing at 47%.

