Python swallows woman at plantation in Indonesia
A woman was found dead in the stomach of a 7-metre python at a rubber plantation where she worked in Indonesia, according to local reports. The woman, identified as Jahrah, 54, went to work on the plantation in Jambi province, on the island of Sumatra, on Sunday morning and her husband reported her missing when she did not return home that evening.
Voice of America
Pacific Islands Increasingly Used as Crime Transit Point, Experts Say
Bangkok — The Pacific islands are increasingly being used as a transit point for transnational crime, including drug trafficking and money laundering, experts say. Criminal organizations from Asia and the Americas are exploiting limited law enforcement resources on these islands, and drug problems are rising on these tourist paradise locations, according to experts and local reports, mainly from Fiji and Palau.
19 Photos Of The Earth Then Vs. Now That Remind Us Climate Change Is A Real Threat
"I want you to act as you would in a crisis. I want you to act as if the house is on fire. Because it is." —Greta Thunberg
Voice of America
LogOn: US Navy Turns to Driverless Ships for Indo-Pacific Strategy
As the U.S. military considers China’s military strength in the Indo-Pacific region, the U.S. Navy is turning to driverless ships to multiply its forces. VOA’s Jessica Stone takes us along for a closer look at this military innovation. Camera: Keith Lane.
Voice of America
Europe's Bees Stung by Climate, Pesticides and Parasites
Quimper, France — Bees pollinate 71 of the 100 crop species that provide 90% of food worldwide. They also pollinate wild plants, helping sustain biodiversity and the beauty of the natural world. But climate change, pesticides and parasites are taking a terrible toll on bees, and they need protecting,...
Voice of America
UN Accuses Australia of Breaching Its International Torture Obligations
Sydney — The United Nations is accusing Australia of breaching its human rights obligations after it suspended a tour of detention facilities. U.N. inspectors say authorities in the Australian states of New South Wales and Queensland have denied them access into various detention facilities. Australia ratified the United Nation's...
Voice of America
US Technology Helps Improve Crop Yields in Drought-stricken Africa
Kibwezi, Kenya — More frequent and severe droughts in Africa are hampering food production, especially in arid parts of the continent, where farmers struggle to eke out a living. A water retention system developed in the United States is helping African farmers fight the trend and improve crop yields in drought-affected areas.
Voice of America
China Border Resolution Leaves Some in India Unhappy
SRINIGAR, Indian-administered Kashmir — The resolution of a two-year border standoff between China and India has eased tensions between the Asian giants but left Indian critics saying their government gave up too much, local herders complaining of lost pastureland and analysts warning another escalation could come at any time.
Voice of America
Zimbabwe Basks in Discovery of Africa's Oldest Dinosaur
A national museum in Zimbabwe is displaying the remains of what scientists say is the oldest known dinosaur discovered in Africa. The skeleton was discovered in northern Zimbabwe, and researchers say it walked the Earth roughly 230 million years ago. For VOA, Columbus Mavhunga has more from Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.
Voice of America
Floppy Disks Get Second Life at Recycling Service
Do you know the “save” icon on your computer? It is a picture of a floppy disk. Back in the 1900s, they were the main way computer files were saved and stored. Back then, there were no USB flash drives and there was no cloud-based storage. Today, floppy...
Voice of America
WHO Says a Polio-Free World Within Grasp
GENEVA — In marking World Polio Day, advocates for a polio-free world are urging nations to commit to a new five-year strategy to eradicate this crippling disease and consign it to the trash bin of history. An estimated 350,000 children were paralyzed by polio when the World Health Organization...
Voice of America
As Russian Troops Retreat, Ukrainians in Liberated Towns Prepare for Winter
As a result of Russia’s invasion, residents of the de-occupied city of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region have little or no access to gas, electricity, or water. Anna Kosstutschenko visited the city and reports on the challenges of surviving in this once occupied city. Camera, production: Paviel Syhodolskiy.
Voice of America
In Polarized 2022 Midterms, US Candidates Find Common Ground Opposing China
Washington — As American voters get ready for the midterm elections next month, candidates from both parties are pledging tough policies on China in hopes of wooing voters. American attitudes toward China have worsened in recent years, especially since the 2020 coronavirus outbreak. New data from Pew Research Center said that this year, 82% of Americans have an unfavorable view of China, a historical high. Five years ago, that number was about half, standing at 47%.
Voice of America
Media, Opposition: Airstrike during Myanmar Concert Kills at Least 50
An airstrike killed at least 50 people at a concert in Myanmar held by an ethnic minority group in conflict with the ruling military, opposition groups and media said on Monday, an attack condemned by the United Nations and Western embassies. The jet strike late on Sunday in the northern...
Voice of America
UN: Access, Funding Needed to Help Syrians Through Winter
New york — The United Nations appealed Tuesday for more money and access to needy Syrians, as winter sets in and a cholera outbreak strains limited resources. “We are just weeks away from another winter in Syria, and a painfully familiar scenario will soon unfold again,” U.N. Humanitarian Director of Operations and Advocacy Reena Ghelani told a meeting of the Security Council. “Snowstorms, subzero temperatures, strong winds, rains and flooding are expected to hit soon.”
Voice of America
Megayacht Sparks Warnings Hong Kong Could Become Russia Haven
Hong Kong — The recent visit of a Russian megayacht to Hong Kong has sparked warnings from corruption investigators that the city could become a haven for oligarchs and officials hiding from Western sanctions. The Nord — a $500 million vessel linked to Russian billionaire Alexei Mordashov — spent...
Voice of America
New Zealand Travel Bloggers Allowed to Leave Iran
SYDNEY — Officials in New Zealand have insisted no deal was struck to get two of its citizens out of Iran. Few details are being given about the case of a New Zealand couple, who were documenting their travels in Iran on social media. Earlie this year, New Zealanders...
Voice of America
Women MPs in New Zealand Gain Majority in Historic Gender Feat
Sydney — In New Zealand’s parliament in Wellington, Soraya Peke-Mason has been celebrated as a trailblazer. The Māori politician was sworn in Tuesday as the newest member of the governing Labour party. Now, for the first time, women outnumber men in New Zealand's parliament. The legislature body...
Voice of America
Peace Talks Start About War in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Johannesburg — The first formal peace talks aimed at ending two years of war between the Ethiopian army and forces from the country's northern region of Tigray started in South Africa on Tuesday and will end on Sunday, the South African government said. At stake is an opportunity to...
Voice of America
Mexico's Female Journalists Winning Small Victories Against Threats
Tijuana, Mexico/Washington — Enraged. That's how Adela Navarro Bello felt after hearing that a state official had been casting doubt on her and her journalism. Zeta, her celebrated investigative news magazine, had just published an article on alleged illicit business dealings by high-level officials in Mexico's Baja California state.
